Used 2009 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me

4,339 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
5 Series Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,339 listings
  • 2009 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive

    119,380 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,981

    $1,838 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive in Gray
    used

    2009 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive

    133,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,990

    $1,737 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive in Black
    used

    2009 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive

    77,399 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,900

    $2,149 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive in Gray
    used

    2009 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive

    94,328 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $8,777

    $1,383 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive in Gray
    used

    2009 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive

    66,959 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $11,987

    $367 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive

    95,608 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,900

    Details
  • 2009 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive in Black
    used

    2009 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive

    88,033 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $15,950

    Details
  • 2009 BMW 5 Series 535i in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 BMW 5 Series 535i

    128,015 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,500

    Details
  • 2009 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive in Gray
    used

    2009 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive

    118,750 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2009 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive in Gray
    used

    2009 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive

    150,244 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2009 BMW 5 Series 535i in Silver
    used

    2009 BMW 5 Series 535i

    104,631 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2009 BMW 5 Series 535i in Gray
    used

    2009 BMW 5 Series 535i

    136,247 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,997

    Details
  • 2009 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive

    152,500 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2009 BMW 5 Series 528i in Silver
    used

    2009 BMW 5 Series 528i

    114,183 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2009 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive in Black
    used

    2009 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive

    137,138 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2010 BMW 5 Series 528i in Silver
    used

    2010 BMW 5 Series 528i

    84,532 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,690

    $2,367 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive in White
    used

    2010 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive

    147,288 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $5,999

    $1,817 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive in Silver
    used

    2010 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive

    113,050 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,969

    $2,660 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW 5 Series searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,339 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 5 Series
  4. Used 2009 BMW 5 Series

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 5 Series

Read recent reviews for the BMW 5 Series
Overall Consumer Rating
4.246 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 46 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (11%)
  • 1
    (7%)
Fuel System
Disappointed,09/28/2010
Great car, but the problems with the fuel system are ridiculous. 4th time it has been in, reprogrammed software, new software, new fuel pump. This is a serious safety issue as the car will not get fuel and will stop or lose acceleration. BMW needs to take this seriously.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
5 Series
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to
to

Related BMW 5 Series info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings