Used 2009 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me
- 119,380 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,981$1,838 Below Market
- 133,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,990$1,737 Below Market
- 77,399 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$10,900$2,149 Below Market
- 94,328 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,777$1,383 Below Market
- 66,959 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,987$367 Below Market
- 95,608 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,900
- 88,033 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$15,950
- 128,015 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,500
- 118,750 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,995
- 150,244 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,999
- 104,631 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
- 136,247 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$3,997
- 152,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 114,183 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 137,138 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
- 84,532 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,690$2,367 Below Market
- 147,288 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999$1,817 Below Market
- 113,050 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,969$2,660 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 5 Series
Read recent reviews for the BMW 5 Series
Disappointed,09/28/2010
Great car, but the problems with the fuel system are ridiculous. 4th time it has been in, reprogrammed software, new software, new fuel pump. This is a serious safety issue as the car will not get fuel and will stop or lose acceleration. BMW needs to take this seriously.
