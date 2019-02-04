Used 2016 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me
I bought my first BMW in 2014, a 4 cyl diesel. My other two cars are a 2014 Prius Sedan and a 2014 Prius V. I have owned GM's, Fords, Cadillac's, Jeeps, but for some reason I like diesel engines better. The first BMW, I absolutely fell in love with that car. I got 40mpg in town and 45 to 46 mpg on the highway. The car was so good, I wanted bigger, and decided to buy the 2016 BMW 535 diesel with the 6 cylinder engine. BMW did not skimp on quality or luxury with this car. I have never had any maintenance problem with BMW's, I keep my cars properly serviced and inspection clean. I get better mileage then what BMW says on their sticker, because, just like a Prius, you have to learn HOW to properly drive one. Some pro drivers don't like the cut off feature when the vehicle is stopped, and restart, but it never bothered me. It's a fuel saver. BMW diesel engines make very little noise. They are a pleasure to drive, and the car remains tight and noise free. The technical features are numerous but only add to the enjoyment of the vehicle. Just take a test drive in either the gas or diesel and you will see what I'm talking about. Note: I wrote this review last year at age 72. My opinion remains the same. Only the millage has changed. UPDATE April 29, 2017: My review of this car remains unchanged. In fact, I usually trade cars about every three years, but am considering just keeping this one. I keep the car garaged, had opti guard put on it when new, use a leather conditioner that is used on Rolls Royce cars, and keep the car in show room condition. The ride is still great and long drives are relaxing, comfortable and the six cylinder is plenty of power. Plus as I keep saying, a diesel engine will perform under the worst conditions and abuse. My dealership has an outstanding service department that checks on me now and then to see if everything ok or if I need any service. My other BMW is a 2016, 228i coupe 4 cyl turbo that is another great car. UPDATE November 1, 2017: Mr review of this car remains unchanged. I did have the wiper blades changed out, but the performance and ride have been 5 star. I did trade my 2016 228i coupe for a 2017 M240, but for trips out of town, the BMW diesel remains my most favorite car of all. UPDATE: November 2,1018. I did trade m BMW for a 2018 , BMW 540iX drive. I wanted a diesel but the surrounding BMW dealers had none. The 5 remains a strong steady car, though I do miss my diesel, and next trade in I will go so far as to order a 5 Series in a diesel. This car has some added features, luxuary interior, and is a pleasure to drive. 6cylinder turbo..what more do you need. I don't plan on going from 0 to 50 in x number of seconds. The power is there for hills, and sudden acceleration if needed. Very comfortable inside and ambient lighting just adds to the feeling of luxuary. I have just over 2,000 miles on the car and have taken one long trip in it, completly relaxing. I did also get a 2018 328D, which is another favorite and rated as one of the most reliable cars. The only complaint is that they have run flat tires,but I have never had a flat. Changing weather dictates you monitor the air pressure, so my purchase of a portable air pump that you set the lbs on, and it does the rest makes it an easy task. UPDATE: 4/02/2019 I still have the 540I X drive and it still the most comfortable and relaxing car I have ever owned. The car is a beautiful blue with white interior and I hand wash and detail it myself, and keep it garaged with a cover over it. Always kept show room perfect, but then again, I am retired and able to put the time in ....especially just driving around with nice music playing in the background. There is nothing negative I can find with this auto. My local BMW dealer keeps all the updated checks and records on it. I changed the oil due to time owned, and not milage. I also bought a BMW 530e 4 cylinder to drive locally on battery alone. But for long trips the 540 will be my choice. Frankly, the car will probably outlive me. BMW did it right with this one.
