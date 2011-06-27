I just got my first BMW A 1995 540i with the original engine block Nikasil. Never was replaced. Only has 80k on it. Runs JUST FINE!! I love this car it handles great, wish I could buy another. Great with turns, has POWER... Had the local BMW shop check the engine out and said its still strong and good. The whole Nikasil thing was blown out of the water, some were affected while others were not. I will never go back to a honda again thats for sure. Love this car will and go to the grave with it. SMOOTH SMOOTH SMOOTH...

