Consumer Rating
(67)
1995 BMW 5 Series Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

BMW improves its 540i by making a six-speed manual transmission available. That option includes 12-way power sport seats, a sport suspension and beefy antiroll bars. Unfortunately, all models lose their V-rated tires in favor of wimpy H-rated tires in an attempt to improve fuel economy.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 BMW 5 Series.

5(81%)
4(15%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
67 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1995 BMW 530i
jpac,10/07/2002
Excellent road car, great performance in any engine. Handling is best part of the car. Better than most new cars I have driven.
1995 540i BEST BMW CAR EVER!!! no nikasil problem.
bmw540ifan,06/24/2011
I just got my first BMW A 1995 540i with the original engine block Nikasil. Never was replaced. Only has 80k on it. Runs JUST FINE!! I love this car it handles great, wish I could buy another. Great with turns, has POWER... Had the local BMW shop check the engine out and said its still strong and good. The whole Nikasil thing was blown out of the water, some were affected while others were not. I will never go back to a honda again thats for sure. Love this car will and go to the grave with it. SMOOTH SMOOTH SMOOTH...
95 540il my kind of car
RADJED,04/06/2002
Bought this car used on a lease forfeiture. Strongest car I had ever driven at the time. Used it for business for 2 years then gave it to my wife for our personal use. Big horsepower on a short, heavy body. Turns great like all big german cars. Seats are comfortable. Leg room short for adults in the rear. Only complaints are the weak front center arm rests and the lack of drink holders.
Do I need a new mechanic?
needsanewone,09/03/2010
After reading all these stellar reviews I'm beginning to wonder if I need a new mechanic. I bought this car used, 6 years ago. It's pushing 200,000 miles, but I hear these cars can last forever. It shudders HARD when I drive between 45-55 mph, drivers side window regulator regularly craps out, belts fall off, has a severe oil leak that can't seem to be fixed, and a coolant light that beeps at me no matter what I do (so I either leave my lights on, because I've grown to ignore the beep, or run the risk of overheating because it cries wolf all the time). Interior display has dimmed to the point of invisibility, and the following parts melted off: hood ornament, side mirror, interior door frame.
See all 67 reviews of the 1995 BMW 5 Series
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
189 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
215 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
282 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1995 BMW 5 Series

Used 1995 BMW 5 Series Overview

The Used 1995 BMW 5 Series is offered in the following submodels: 5 Series Sedan, 5 Series Wagon. Available styles include 525i 4dr Sedan, 525i 4dr Wagon, 530i 4dr Sedan, 540i 4dr Sedan, and 530i 4dr Wagon.

