2017 BMW 5 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • Wide range of new and innovative technology features
  • Larger size didn't result in added weight
  • Powerful engines are still relatively fuel-efficient
  • Evolutionary styling doesn't stand out in a crowded class
Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

With a new platform and new engines, the 2017 BMW 5 Series looks to reaffirm its standing in the midsize luxury sedan segment. It distinguished itself decades ago as a driver's car and has since evolved into a sophisticated, comfortable sedan that attempts to be all things to most people. In the process, the 5 Series traded some of its driver's car chops for a more isolated feel. The 2017 model doesn't stray far from this contemporary vision of the 5 Series. And despite being a hair larger and bringing an arsenal of technology to bear, the new car manages to avoid the weight bloat that afflicts many such attempts.

BMW didn't take any chances with its successful product. The new 5 Series grows in length by 1.2 inches and stands 0.6 inch taller than the outgoing model, while the wheelbase and width are nearly unchanged. The updated cabin primarily benefits backseat passengers, who gain 1.2 inches of legroom. These modest changes to its footprint, combined with the evolutionary styling, mean the new car is readily familiar.

Under the skin, the new 5 Series keeps its weight in check by employing lightweight and strong metals such as aluminum, magnesium and high-strength steel. Weight is said to be reduced by up to 137 pounds, though that's the best-case scenario. Expect the real-world weight savings compared with last year's 5 Series to be negligible. That's because the new 5 Series is packed with technology that offsets the weight saved in the structure. It even borrows some of its cabin features from its bigger brother, the 7 Series.

The 2017 BMW 5 Series' most direct foe is its crosstown rival, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which brings a formidable combination of style, comfort and performance. Likewise, the Audi A6 manages to feel light on its feet and has an outstanding cabin. The Lexus GS 350 is a finely crafted competitor, and we're also fond of the impressive-handling Cadillac CTS.

The 2017 BMW 5 Series comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat front and side airbags, side curtain airbags, a rearview camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

Available safety features include a lane departure warning system, lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, semi-automated steering, and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking.

2017 BMW 5 Series models

The 2017 BMW 5 Series is a five-passenger, four-door sedan available in two trim levels that each indicate a different engine: the 530i and the 540i. All-wheel drive is optional and denoted by the xDrive moniker.

The 2017 BMW 530i comes standard with LED adaptive headlights, 18-inch wheels, driver-selectable vehicle settings (altering steering, transmission response and throttle calibration), LED accent lights, LED foglights, power-folding and auto-dimming heated mirrors, automatic wipers, a sunroof, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone automatic cruise control, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, driver and passenger 16-way-adjustable sport seats with power-adjustable side bolsters and driver memory functions, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat and premium vinyl upholstery. Standard technology features include the iDrive interface (knob/button controller and 10.3-inch display), a navigation system, gesture and voice controls, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, BMW emergency services, and a 205-watt, 12-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack, a USB port, a media player interface and 20 gigabytes of digital music storage.

Options include a 600-watt, 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system or a 1,400-watt, 16-speaker Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system, 20-way-adjustable multicontour driver and front passenger seats with ventilation and massage, a rear-wheel steering system and adaptive dampers. The Adaptive Drive system package combines the adaptive dampers with active stabilizer bars.

An M Sport package includes unique body trim, a lowered suspension and 19-inch wheels, a sport leather steering wheel and unique interior trim. Twenty-inch wheels are optional on the 540i when the M Sport package is selected.

The Rear-Seat Entertainment Professional package includes two 10.2-inch screens in the back of the front seats, a DVD player and USB ports.

The 2017 BMW 530i is equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 248 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. A twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine that develops 335 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque is found in all 540i models. All-wheel drive is optional on both models, and all 2017 5 Series models are equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission; no manual gearbox is available.

BMW says the 530i will reach 60 mph in 6.0 seconds and the 540i does the feat in 4.9 seconds. All-wheel-drive variants shave these figures by 0.2 second, respectively.

The EPA says the rear-wheel-drive 530i will achieve 27 mpg combined (24 city/34 highway). The thirstiest variant, the 540i xDrive, will get 23 mpg combined (20 city/29 highway).

Driving

During a short preview drive, both the 530i and the 540i felt more than capable of delivering long-distance comfort and the kind of performance necessary to uphold the 5 Series' reputation as a sport sedan. The smoother power delivery of the 540i makes it the one to get if you like the idea of always having something in reserve, but the 530i will satisfy everyone else.

Interior

Continuing the evolutionary progression established by the exterior styling, the cabin's design theme bears close resemblance to that of the outgoing car. The dashboard is mounted a bit lower, but the arrangement of the center stack is very similar. With gesture controls lifted from the 7 Series, plus touchscreen, the iDrive controller knob and voice control, there's an interface that will work for anybody.

Another feature shared with the 7 Series is a remote self-parking function that can be operated from outside the car. (Tesla has a similar feature.) There's also a system to remotely operate the car's bird's eye surround-view function from your smartphone.

Front-seat occupants enjoy the same spacious accommodations as in the outgoing car, and there's more than an inch of additional legroom in the backseat. The optional multicontour seats come with touch-sensitive adjustment controls on the edge of the seat that, in turn, open the seat control menu on the central screen.

Cargo space increases a hair over last year's model, growing from 18.4 to 18.7 cubic feet. It was already an amply sized cargo hold, so the new car's trunk won't disappoint.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 BMW 5 Series.

5(78%)
4(0%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(11%)
4.3
9 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great performance and technology!
Rick D.,07/03/2017
540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Interior is appealing with high quality materials. Smooth, powerful engine and transmission, strong/seamless acceleration from 0 to 130mph, confident handling, great soundproofing, heads up display, B&W entertainment system, comfortable seats, technology and sporty appearance are strong points. Took EU delivery and drove 2,360 miles in Germany, Switzerland, Italy and France. Great ride in all conditions' high speed German autobahn, mountain, city and country roads. Have driven 5,000 miles since returning home. Really like the intelligent cruise control, which regulates speed to maintain safe distance from Car in front. Have owned eight BMW's, including four 5 series. This is the best 5 series BMW I have owned. After 12,000 miles on the car, the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) Module failed. It took the BMW factory two weeks to provide a replacement part from Germany. Local BMW dealer paid for a rental car, but I was not happy that it took more than two weeks to return my car. Why did the DSC Module fail after only 12,000 miles? Dealer had no answer. Why did it take two weeks to provide a standard part that should have been readily available at BMW Germany factory and could have been overnight shipped? Dealer and BMW USA rep had no answer. Otherwise, I love my BMW 540ix and would still recommend it.
My 9th 5 Series and maybe best ever
Charlie,01/23/2018
540i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
You can read the reviews and the knock is the a loss of "feel of the road". I really don't agree. Car is incredibly quick and responsive and kinda likes to be pushed a bit. Never have a sense of control issue, the car just does everything you tell it to do and does it extremely well. Many have commented it is the most beautiful and comfortable car they have been in. I agree. Have had it a year and zero issues (same as my 2014). Quality level, fit and finish is outstanding. It is quieter than previous 5 Series and I like that. Very smooth ride and mated to the road. Big improvements.......audio controls are vastly improved and imputing an address into the Nav system is down right simple. Display is great, and touch screen easy to use as is IDrive. Got head up display as part of package and love it although you cannot see it if you wear Polarized Glasses. Standard sound system is fine (don't bother with over priced up grade). Self parking is wild.....it works well (but a bit spooky to let go of wheel and let it do it's thing). Biggest complaint is that Blind spot monitoring is not a standard item on a vehicle of this caliber. Come only with expensive upgrade package..........this is dumb. Last negative, forget the Car Play option. Gets confused if you have a number of Bluetooth items coming off your IPhone (Audible, Spotify, Pandora). IPhone works better with it off......wasted $300. Overall on a scale of 1-10, it is a 9.8!!!
Great, except for front seats
BMWfanNYC,10/17/2018
540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The car is great, except for front seats. We have a young family, but I wanted performance and did not want an SUV. The 2017 540 xDrive is great. Trunk space is big enough to haul toddler stuff (not sure if it would handle 2 kids too well), car is very roomy, quiet and luxurious. Very little road noise compared with my previous 2014 328 xDrive. The car is incredibly fast, acceleration is very good and the engine just doesn't quit even when passing others on highway. Not quite as great as the old Saab 9-5, but those are no longer available. So unless you are going for the M version (or S or AMG), this is by far the best performance/luxury combo that you can get in a large sedan (and cheapest to lease, to boot). Gas mileage is acceptable, unless you are in sports mode, in which case the thing gulps gas. I would say the one huge disappointment in a car that stickered at around $70k before discounts is that the front seats are absolute garbage. The one upgrade I did not get, and boy do I miss it. My wife can't be in the front seat without a small support pillow. When my mother rode with me, same. Personally, I also find the front seat to be sorely lacking, and am also using a small support pillow. I have been told that if you upgrade to comfort seats, that's a huge difference. Even my old 3 series didn't have this problem. So, to sum up, the car is totally worth it, but do yourself a favor and upgrade to the comfort seats for $1500 or whatever it is they charge. It's a sin that you need to do that, but you do. In all other ways the car is amazing, unless you want to step up to the next level (550/M/etc).
Love this vehicle!
L.A. Leonard,04/11/2020
530i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2017 530i was my entry into the brand. I love this car. It’s black on black styling is always a stunner. Looks very elegant and the ride is so smooth.
See all 9 reviews of the 2017 BMW 5 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
248 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2017 BMW 5 Series features & specs

More about the 2017 BMW 5 Series

Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Overview

The Used 2017 BMW 5 Series is offered in the following submodels: 5 Series Sedan. Available styles include 530i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 540i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 530i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 BMW 5 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 BMW 5 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive is priced between $28,566 and$41,590 with odometer readings between 10772 and54151 miles.
  • The Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive is priced between $30,998 and$47,998 with odometer readings between 11100 and56062 miles.
  • The Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i is priced between $29,998 and$34,990 with odometer readings between 13339 and48957 miles.
  • The Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i is priced between $35,995 and$43,995 with odometer readings between 10649 and35314 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 BMW 5 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 BMW 5 Series for sale near. There are currently 87 used and CPO 2017 5 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,566 and mileage as low as 10649 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 BMW 5 Series.

Can't find a used 2017 BMW 5 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 5 Series for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,697.

Find a used BMW for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,755.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 5 Series for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,136.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,837.

