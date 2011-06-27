Overall rating

With a new platform and new engines, the 2017 BMW 5 Series looks to reaffirm its standing in the midsize luxury sedan segment. It distinguished itself decades ago as a driver's car and has since evolved into a sophisticated, comfortable sedan that attempts to be all things to most people. In the process, the 5 Series traded some of its driver's car chops for a more isolated feel. The 2017 model doesn't stray far from this contemporary vision of the 5 Series. And despite being a hair larger and bringing an arsenal of technology to bear, the new car manages to avoid the weight bloat that afflicts many such attempts.

BMW didn't take any chances with its successful product. The new 5 Series grows in length by 1.2 inches and stands 0.6 inch taller than the outgoing model, while the wheelbase and width are nearly unchanged. The updated cabin primarily benefits backseat passengers, who gain 1.2 inches of legroom. These modest changes to its footprint, combined with the evolutionary styling, mean the new car is readily familiar.

Under the skin, the new 5 Series keeps its weight in check by employing lightweight and strong metals such as aluminum, magnesium and high-strength steel. Weight is said to be reduced by up to 137 pounds, though that's the best-case scenario. Expect the real-world weight savings compared with last year's 5 Series to be negligible. That's because the new 5 Series is packed with technology that offsets the weight saved in the structure. It even borrows some of its cabin features from its bigger brother, the 7 Series.

The 2017 BMW 5 Series' most direct foe is its crosstown rival, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, which brings a formidable combination of style, comfort and performance. Likewise, the Audi A6 manages to feel light on its feet and has an outstanding cabin. The Lexus GS 350 is a finely crafted competitor, and we're also fond of the impressive-handling Cadillac CTS.

The 2017 BMW 5 Series comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat front and side airbags, side curtain airbags, a rearview camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

Available safety features include a lane departure warning system, lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, semi-automated steering, and a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking.