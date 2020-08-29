Used 2006 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me

West Auto Sales - West Valley City / Utah

Meet our fantastic 2006 BMW 5 Series 530xi shown off in Olivin Green Metallic. Powered by a 3.0 Liter 6 Cylinder that offers 215hp for easy merging while perfectly paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. This All Wheel Drive offers a sure-footed grip on any road while supplying an incredible economy of near 28mpg on the open road. With adaptive brake lights heated mirrors and sleek alloy wheels adorned with the BMW logo get ready to fall in love with this refined car.Inside you get the beloved 530xi cabin features: fit and finish are beautifully crafted with gorgeous woodgrain interior trim and user-friendly features that include the iDrive system a premium audio system and BMW Assist integrated wireless communication. Other included amenities are rain-sensing wipers remote trunk release leather heated front seats beautiful sunroof exterior temperature display w/freeze warning alarm and power seating.With head-turning good looks a legendary status and luxurious features our BMW will also keep you and your family secure with its extensive safety features. Multiple airbags automatic fuel cutoff and an impact sensor protect you while stability control brake assist and traction control work to keep you on track no matter what adventure you take the BMW 5 Series 530xi on. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!TEXT MESSAGES TO 801-210-7095. We are a small company with very low overhead in order to keep our prices down. We also have a full service shop that all cars receive a 100 point inspection and warranties available on all cars. We sell quality cars and offer outstanding service (We have a 4.8 rating with online reviews which is much higher than most dealers) without the high pressure sales environment and high prices you find at other dealer. Visit our website at WestAutoSales.com for a complete list of our quality cars. Financing available for both good and credit challenged customers and of course trades always welcome. Thanks for looking and please call with any questions or to schedule a test drive.GOOD CREDIT? We have rates as low as 2.99% and can help you with most local CREDIT UNION financing. BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? 99.9% APPROVALS! NO CREDIT CHECKS NO INCOME VERIFICATION NO JOB TIME REQUIREMENTS SS # OR ITIN'S ARE OK!!*Buy here pay here. Se Habla Espanol

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 BMW 5 Series 530i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBANE73506CM32440

Stock: 7271

Certified Pre-Owned: No

