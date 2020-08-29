Used 2006 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me
4,339 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 119,544 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
- 122,876 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 110,318 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995
- 98,951 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
- 120,095 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
- 75,740 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,971
- 144,445 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
- 79,769 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,999
- 126,027 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$8,999
- 147,567 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,999
- 127,805 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,599
- 159,889 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,695
- 205,000 milesTitle issue, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,999
- 162,000 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$5,199
- 79,401 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$1,976 Below Market
- 90,483 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,701$1,302 Below Market
- 99,443 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,234$492 Below Market
- 133,350 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,790$736 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW 5 Series searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 5 Series
Read recent reviews for the BMW 5 Series
Write a reviewSee all 166 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.7166 Reviews
Report abuse
Olivier Gosse,03/27/2016
530i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
This 530i is well designed and the overall reliability is good. Beyond 150K miles, I started having some oil leaks but it's all fixable. Over 150K miles. the original radiator was replaced, a rear window actuator replaced around 60 Kmiles and the regular brakes were replaced front and back every 30 to 40K miles. Spark plugs replaced every 100K miles. DTML pump was replaced around 90K miles. The coolant tank was replaced around 120K miles but this car is solid and performs well month after month. The starter was replaced at 148K miles as well as a front wheel(crack in the metal). The microfilter needs a change every 30K miles and the trunk actuator had to be replaced at 165,000 Miles. It has 179K miles and it's still going strong! I religiously get an oil service every 7,500 miles + visual inspection. The external body still looks great but the car spends its nights in a covered garage. Total maintenance costs(incl. $3,800 100K warranty) = $18.425(incl. 4 sets of tires) up to date.
Related BMW 5 Series info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 7 Series Saint Louis MO
- Used BMW 4 Series Ashburn VA
- Used BMW X2 Anaheim CA
- Used BMW 5 Series Colorado Springs CO
- Used BMW M3 Hampton VA
- Used BMW X5 M Durham NC
- Used BMW X5 Boston MA
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Columbus OH
- Used BMW 5 Series Paterson NJ
- Used BMW M2 Reading PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used BMW 7 Series 2012 Ontario CA
- Used BMW 3 Series 2010 Mountain View CA
- Used BMW X5 2013 San Jose CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon