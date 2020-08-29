Used 2006 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me

4,339 listings
  • 2006 BMW 5 Series 530xi in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW 5 Series 530xi

    119,544 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 5 Series 530xi in Black
    used

    2006 BMW 5 Series 530xi

    122,876 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 5 Series 530xi in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 BMW 5 Series 530xi

    110,318 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 5 Series 525i in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW 5 Series 525i

    98,951 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 5 Series 530xi in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW 5 Series 530xi

    120,095 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 5 Series 530i in Dark Green
    used

    2006 BMW 5 Series 530i

    75,740 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,971

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 5 Series 530i
    used

    2006 BMW 5 Series 530i

    144,445 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 5 Series 530i in Black
    used

    2006 BMW 5 Series 530i

    79,769 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 5 Series 530i in White
    used

    2006 BMW 5 Series 530i

    126,027 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 5 Series 525xi
    used

    2006 BMW 5 Series 525xi

    147,567 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 5 Series 530xi in Silver
    used

    2006 BMW 5 Series 530xi

    127,805 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,599

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 5 Series 530xi
    used

    2006 BMW 5 Series 530xi

    159,889 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,695

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 5 Series 530xi in Black
    used

    2006 BMW 5 Series 530xi

    205,000 miles
    Title issue, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2006 BMW 5 Series 525xi in Black
    used

    2006 BMW 5 Series 525xi

    162,000 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $5,199

    Details
  • 2007 BMW 5 Series 530xi in Silver
    used

    2007 BMW 5 Series 530xi

    79,401 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $7,995

    $1,976 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 BMW 5 Series 550i in Gray
    used

    2007 BMW 5 Series 550i

    90,483 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $7,701

    $1,302 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 BMW 5 Series 550i in Black
    used

    2007 BMW 5 Series 550i

    99,443 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,234

    $492 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 BMW 5 Series 530xi
    used

    2007 BMW 5 Series 530xi

    133,350 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $6,790

    $736 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW 5 Series searches:

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 5 Series

Read recent reviews for the BMW 5 Series
Overall Consumer Rating
4.7166 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 166 reviews
  • 5
    (81%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (2%)
My 4th BMW and the best one!
Olivier Gosse,03/27/2016
530i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
This 530i is well designed and the overall reliability is good. Beyond 150K miles, I started having some oil leaks but it's all fixable. Over 150K miles. the original radiator was replaced, a rear window actuator replaced around 60 Kmiles and the regular brakes were replaced front and back every 30 to 40K miles. Spark plugs replaced every 100K miles. DTML pump was replaced around 90K miles. The coolant tank was replaced around 120K miles but this car is solid and performs well month after month. The starter was replaced at 148K miles as well as a front wheel(crack in the metal). The microfilter needs a change every 30K miles and the trunk actuator had to be replaced at 165,000 Miles. It has 179K miles and it's still going strong! I religiously get an oil service every 7,500 miles + visual inspection. The external body still looks great but the car spends its nights in a covered garage. Total maintenance costs(incl. $3,800 100K warranty) = $18.425(incl. 4 sets of tires) up to date.
Report abuse
