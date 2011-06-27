  1. Home
1990 BMW 5 Series Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

BMW Motorsports unleashes 5-Series M-car. Serious inquiries only; this car has a bone-jarring suspension and more performance than most drivers can handle.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 BMW 5 Series.

5(74%)
4(26%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

First car!
bdelaney,06/03/2009
Well I bought my 525i about 3 month ago it is my first car. The car broke down on me about 2 weeks ago and I just barely got another job so I can fix it. I love this car, greatest car I've ever drove. The crank position sensor went but she's got a lot of miles. I put some upgrades into her (Aftermarket clutch, Cold air intake and straight pipes). This car is so fast with the upgrades, but the engine does need to be rebuilt.
Sum greater than its parts
James,08/02/2008
I've owned this car for nearly a year now and I'm very pleased with it. Overall it's a solid automobile. A car this old does have its kinks and quirks but it has always, always been reliable. The feeling I get when I get behind the wheel and fire it up is irreplaceable. This is my second Bimmer and I don't think I could own anything else at this point. Buyer beware!
A fun car that never goes out of style
seabow2,12/21/2007
Purchased my Bimmer a year ago from the 2nd owner with 130k miles on it. On a scale of 1-10 it was an 8.5 due to the previous owner not driving it very often. I mention this becuase I want to give this vehicle a fair rating. The 535i is supposed to a well built vehicle and I believe it be. I had to replace quite a few small items to make this car fully functional. Once that was completed, this 17 year old car was like new! The handling is exceptional and the responsiveness is great. It is a pleasure to drive on a daily basis. I would buy an older 535 any day of the week over a lot of newer cars. I'm glad to see BMW started making them again because they are truly wonderful.
I love My 535
Mike,05/25/2009
I bought this car three years ago with 143K miles and I have 205K on it now. I have replaced the driveshaft twice and the heater core. I recently did the exhaust, which was expensive - $1300 for the cat back. I am handy with cars and do most of my own work. This car has not one rattle and very minor rust after 19 years! What a fantastic car!
See all 34 reviews of the 1990 BMW 5 Series
Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
208 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1990 BMW 5 Series Overview

The Used 1990 BMW 5 Series is offered in the following submodels: 5 Series Sedan. Available styles include 535i 4dr Sedan, and 525i 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 BMW 5 Series?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA.

Which used 1990 BMW 5 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 BMW 5 Series for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 BMW 5 Series.

Can't find a used 1990 BMW 5 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 5 Series for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $21,090.

Find a used BMW for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $16,400.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 5 Series for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,278.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,925.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 BMW 5 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

