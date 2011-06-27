2005 BMW 5 Series Review
Pros & Cons
- One of the most satisfying midsize sport sedans you can buy, ultrarefined engines, multiple transmissions, tastefully appointed cabin, exceptional build quality, strong resale value.
- Styling may not appeal to 5 Series loyalists, iDrive system still more hassle than it's worth, costs more than most competitors.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,801 - $3,789
Used 5 Series for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Controversial styling and BMW's continued use of the confounding iDrive system are the only blemishes on this otherwise outstanding luxury sport sedan.
2005 Highlights
For 2005, the interior of all models receives more extensive wood trim on the center console, and adjustable front lumbar support is now standard on the 530i and 545i. Poplar wood trim is now included on the 525i and 530i. Anthracite Maple wood trim is a no-cost option. The 525i receives 17-inch Star Spoke cast-alloy wheels, and park distance control is now standard on the 545i. Active Steering is now offered as a stand-alone option on all models. The 545i now comes standard with the six-speed manual transmission, with the six-speed steptronic automatic available as a no-cost option. BMW's innovative SMG sequential manual gearbox is available on the 530i and 545i.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 BMW 5 Series.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ddsbmw,10/02/2012
I love to drive my 525i, but it would be a lot more enjoyable with some sort of stereo. CCC module went out and is $1700 to replace. Out of my budget and almost inevitable to go out in this model. This controls navigation and all the service lights so I love my car a lot less than I could have. How I wish BMW would recall their obvious faulty CCC module so this car could be the great car it was meant to be.
Elijah Cooley,03/08/2016
530i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
This car rides like a dream little to no problems. I had this car 5 years and it was almost maintenance free besides the normal oil change, brakes and fuel and fluid flush. This car is a must buy if you want a great driving and looking BMW for a great price.
musicman9,01/20/2011
I had 3 cars sitting in my garage, one was a BMW 545i (2005) one is a GMC Envoy (2002) and the other is a Toyota Tacoma Truck (1996) The BMW continued to leak oil all over the garage until I finally sold it. The Envoy and the Tacoma have about 200,000 miles each and I doubt that I have even spent $500 combined on the 2 of these cars since I have owned them. The BMW has been nothing but problems with every maintenance bill being at least $1,000. Just a battery alone for the car is almost $500! The car was the best driving car I have ever owned but reliability was the worst of any of the 20 cars I have owned since I first started driving. I traded it recently for a Toyota!
amg0507,12/17/2012
I've had my car for a few years now and put a good bit of miles on it. I've got 120,000 miles. I've changed the battery, tires, oil, spark plugs, all the regular maintenance and it drives great. But it's a BMW and parts are not cheap. . . it's also not cheap to have someone put them in for you. If you want a car that is Cheaper to keep going, drive a Toyota or a Honda. If you want to enjoy driving your car get a BMW. Previously I've had an Rx-8, MiniCooper Sport, Lexus SC430 and a Honda Accord.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 BMW 5 Series features & specs
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
184 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
325 hp @ 6100 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the 5 Series
Related Used 2005 BMW 5 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 2006
- Used Jeep Renegade 2016
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2004
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Audi Q5 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2016
- Used Kia K5 2012
- Used BMW 5 Series 2012
- Used BMW 3 Series 2005
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ram 3500
- 2019 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- Genesis G90 2019
- Chevrolet Corvette 2019
- 2020 Kia K900
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 1500
- 2019 Yaris
- 2021 Ram 1500 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 4 Series
- BMW X3 M 2021
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- 2020 M4 CS
- BMW 7 Series 2021
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- 2019 X2
- 2019 ALPINA B7