I had 3 cars sitting in my garage, one was a BMW 545i (2005) one is a GMC Envoy (2002) and the other is a Toyota Tacoma Truck (1996) The BMW continued to leak oil all over the garage until I finally sold it. The Envoy and the Tacoma have about 200,000 miles each and I doubt that I have even spent $500 combined on the 2 of these cars since I have owned them. The BMW has been nothing but problems with every maintenance bill being at least $1,000. Just a battery alone for the car is almost $500! The car was the best driving car I have ever owned but reliability was the worst of any of the 20 cars I have owned since I first started driving. I traded it recently for a Toyota!

