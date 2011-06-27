  1. Home
2005 BMW 5 Series Review

Pros & Cons

  • One of the most satisfying midsize sport sedans you can buy, ultrarefined engines, multiple transmissions, tastefully appointed cabin, exceptional build quality, strong resale value.
  • Styling may not appeal to 5 Series loyalists, iDrive system still more hassle than it's worth, costs more than most competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Controversial styling and BMW's continued use of the confounding iDrive system are the only blemishes on this otherwise outstanding luxury sport sedan.

2005 Highlights

For 2005, the interior of all models receives more extensive wood trim on the center console, and adjustable front lumbar support is now standard on the 530i and 545i. Poplar wood trim is now included on the 525i and 530i. Anthracite Maple wood trim is a no-cost option. The 525i receives 17-inch Star Spoke cast-alloy wheels, and park distance control is now standard on the 545i. Active Steering is now offered as a stand-alone option on all models. The 545i now comes standard with the six-speed manual transmission, with the six-speed steptronic automatic available as a no-cost option. BMW's innovative SMG sequential manual gearbox is available on the 530i and 545i.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 BMW 5 Series.

5(75%)
4(19%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.7
150 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 150 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my 5 Series but not the major issue
ddsbmw,10/02/2012
I love to drive my 525i, but it would be a lot more enjoyable with some sort of stereo. CCC module went out and is $1700 to replace. Out of my budget and almost inevitable to go out in this model. This controls navigation and all the service lights so I love my car a lot less than I could have. How I wish BMW would recall their obvious faulty CCC module so this car could be the great car it was meant to be.
Here is why the BMW 2005 530i is the Ultimate car
Elijah Cooley,03/08/2016
530i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
This car rides like a dream little to no problems. I had this car 5 years and it was almost maintenance free besides the normal oil change, brakes and fuel and fluid flush. This car is a must buy if you want a great driving and looking BMW for a great price.
Buyer Beware!!
musicman9,01/20/2011
I had 3 cars sitting in my garage, one was a BMW 545i (2005) one is a GMC Envoy (2002) and the other is a Toyota Tacoma Truck (1996) The BMW continued to leak oil all over the garage until I finally sold it. The Envoy and the Tacoma have about 200,000 miles each and I doubt that I have even spent $500 combined on the 2 of these cars since I have owned them. The BMW has been nothing but problems with every maintenance bill being at least $1,000. Just a battery alone for the car is almost $500! The car was the best driving car I have ever owned but reliability was the worst of any of the 20 cars I have owned since I first started driving. I traded it recently for a Toyota!
Great Car, but not Cheap to maintain
amg0507,12/17/2012
I've had my car for a few years now and put a good bit of miles on it. I've got 120,000 miles. I've changed the battery, tires, oil, spark plugs, all the regular maintenance and it drives great. But it's a BMW and parts are not cheap. . . it's also not cheap to have someone put them in for you. If you want a car that is Cheaper to keep going, drive a Toyota or a Honda. If you want to enjoy driving your car get a BMW. Previously I've had an Rx-8, MiniCooper Sport, Lexus SC430 and a Honda Accord.
See all 150 reviews of the 2005 BMW 5 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
184 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
325 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2005 BMW 5 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

