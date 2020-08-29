Used 2005 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 217,240 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,790
Grand Forks Subaru - Grand Forks / North Dakota
PRICE DROP FROM $5,995, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! In Good Shape. Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Edmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Sedan Under $45,000 READ MORE! THIS 5 SERIES IS COMPLETELY EQUIPPED: PREMIUM PKG universal garage door opener, auto-dimming interior & exterior rearview mirrors, leather seat trim, lumbar support, ambient light package, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD sport mode, StepTronic clutchless manual shift control, XENON HEADLIGHTS dynamic auto-leveling, adaptive headlights, COLD WEATHER PKG heated front seats, high pressure liquid headlight cleaning system, heated steering wheel NOW IS THE TIME TO OWN THIS 5 SERIES: Get world-leading performance at a great value: Was $5,995. KEY FEATURES ON THIS 5 SERIES INCLUDE: Sunroof, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. BMW 525i with Titanium Grey Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 215 HP at 6250 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle BMW 5 SERIES: THE BENCHMARK FOR PERFORMANCE AND THRILLS: Better fuel economy than the E-Class Edmunds Consumers' Most Wanted Sedan Under $45,000. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. COME EXPERIENCE THE ULTIMATE DRIVING MACHINE TODAY: Lithia Toyota of Grand Forks sells new and used Toyota cars, Toyota trucks & Toyota SUVs in Grand Forks, ND. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Plus motor vehicle excise tax, license, and $299 doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 BMW 5 Series 525i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANA53565B859335
Stock: 5B859335T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 94,470 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,585
Mossy Nissan - Houston / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Black 2004 BMW 5 Series 530i RWD 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic with Overdrive 3.0L I6 DOHC SMPIOdometer is 38403 miles below market average! 18/28 City/Highway MPG*****MOSSY MOVES YOU*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 5 Series 530i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANA735X4B802789
Stock: 4B802789P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 104,034 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,800
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Moonroof/Sunroof*, Heated Seats*, LEATHER SEATS*, Bluetooth *, Local Home Delivery Available!, Black w/Leatherette Upholstery, 3-Stage Heated Front Seats, Cold Weather Package, Heated Steering Wheel, High-Pressure Headlight Cleaning System. Amethyst Gray Metallic 2004 BMW 5 Series 525i RWD 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic with Overdrive 2.5L I6 SMPI DOHCOdometer is 36467 miles below market average! 19/28 City/Highway MPGLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 5 Series 525i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANA53594B852605
Stock: SG-P18605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 155,009 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,894
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
**** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! ***CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA!200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS!WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT:ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS.OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY)BUY WITH CONFIDENCE:FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE!VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COMCALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!*All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 5 Series 525i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANA53574B851937
Stock: m46851937
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-17-2020
- 50,134 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$11,995
Zigler Motors - Addison / Texas
Very Rarev BMW 545i 6-Speed STEPTRONIC Sport Package 4.4 V8 ONE OWNER Silver Grey ,50Kmi well maintained.This is a rare find coupled with low miles and meticulous service records. Star Spoke Wheels,Power Sport seats,,Sport suspension,,Glass Moonroof,Xenon Headlight,,Rear Sunshade,Dynamic Brake This BMW 5 Series 545iA is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. IF YOU DO NOT SEE SOMETHING ON OUR WEBSITE THAT MEETS YOUR CRITERIA, LET US KNOW AND WE WILL FIND YOUR DREAM CAR! Zigler Motors offers world wide shipping, Airport Valet, and door step deliveries to make this the simplest car buying process you will ever experience. We are here to answer any questions you have 24/7. Please do not hesitate to call or text anytime. Phone 972-930-0130 sales@ziglermotors.com 16280 Midway Rd. Addison Texas 75001
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 5 Series 545i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANB33544B109951
Stock: 4B109951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 119,544 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
This is a beautiful 2006 BMW 530xi AWD! This car is in excellent condition and comes loaded with options DVD Navigation System, Cold Weather Package, Dual Heated Seats, Automatic Transmission, Memory Driver's Seat, Panoramic Sun Roof, and power everything! We are helping a private party sell this vehicle on consignment and do not store the vehicle at our location. If you would like to see the vehicle in person, please contact us at 402.991.1112. Overall this SUV runs and drives great! It's priced to sell ASAP so call 402.991.1112 now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or call 402.991.1112! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW 5 Series 530xi with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANN73546CN01002
Stock: COC71188
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 122,876 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
George Gee Buick GMC - Liberty Lake / Washington
Here, at Gee NW Auto Lending, we pride ourselves at knowing that each vehicle we put up for sale has gone through our service department and has passed the Safety Inspection. Our vehicles are value priced and move quickly. Be sure to call us to confirm availability and to schedule a hassle free test drive at 509-255-7100. We are located at 17017 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley, WA 99037
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW 5 Series 530xi with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANF73596CU21322
Stock: 190940A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 160,911 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,095
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
trade in car - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Boston Leather Interior Surface, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 5 Series 530i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANA73564B811778
Stock: 811778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 110,318 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995
Bergen County Auto Group - Moonachie / New Jersey
One Owner and yes it really IS a 6-speed manual with Sport Package! This 06 530xi is finished in Orient Blue over Beige Dakota Leather and has cold weather package, sport package, premium package and Navigation. Well kept and in great driving condition. It has the very scarce 6-speed manual transmission as you can see in the images, These are incredibly difficult cars to find and here's a 1 owner with a lot of equipment and driven less than 8,000 miles per year. These NEVER last so contact us today! NO HIDDEN PREP FEES! Competitive rate Bank Financing available through Ally Bank and Capital One. We offer financing for ALL credit situations! Extended warranties available. We service what we sell and have our own highly equipped service department in house. Our on the road prices are easy, just add $495 dealer documentary, your sales tax and motor vehicle charges. Our prices are the same cash or finance and there are NO thousands in surprise fees! Contact us today to schedule a no pressure test drive and see how we're different at Bergen County Auto!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW 5 Series 530xi with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANN73526B799054
Stock: 16068
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 98,951 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
Classic BMW - Willoughby Hills / Ohio
Here we have a beautiful Silver Metallic 2006 BMW 525i Sedan. This vehicle has no accidents or damage and was well maintained. This 5 series also sports the cold weather package and the premium package! Stop in at Classic BMW in Willoughby Hills or call us at 440-585-9990!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW 5 Series 525i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANE53566CK87327
Stock: B2878A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 120,095 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
A to Z Autosports - Madison / Wisconsin
2006 BMW 530xi LOW MILES All Wheel Drive SLEEK Silver Black Leather Interior Heated Seats SUNROOF CLEAN & CLASSY Priced at $6,995
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW 5 Series 530xi with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANF73536CG66541
Stock: 2381
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,740 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,971
Sea-Auto Sales - Edmonds / Washington
We are proud to present this One Owner Low Mileage Metallic Green on Tan 2006 BMW 530i for your consideration! BMW 5 Series has spent the last forty years catering to those who desire a sedan that functions equally well as a prestigious luxury car and a thoroughbred performance sedan. The 5 Series has long been the benchmark by which other sport sedans are measured. The 530i is one of the most satisfying midsize sport sedans you can buy. It has an ultra refined 3.0L 6-cylinder engine, excellent automatic transmission, a tastefully appointed cabin, exceptional build quality, and strong resale value. Call or email Sea Auto Sales to arrange for a test drive of this outstanding luxury sport sedan today! (425) 776-1133
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW 5 Series 530i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANE73506CM31059
Stock: 13258
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 144,445 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
Gravity Autos Sandy Springs - Atlanta / Georgia
**METACULOSULY MAINTAINED**REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA!, HEATED LEATHER SEATS!, Gray w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, Logic 7 Premium Hi-Fi Sound System w/13 Speakers, Premium Sound Package.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW 5 Series 530i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANE73586CM42116
Stock: M42116
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 79,769 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,999
West Auto Sales - West Valley City / Utah
Meet our fantastic 2006 BMW 5 Series 530xi shown off in Olivin Green Metallic. Powered by a 3.0 Liter 6 Cylinder that offers 215hp for easy merging while perfectly paired with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for easy passing. This All Wheel Drive offers a sure-footed grip on any road while supplying an incredible economy of near 28mpg on the open road. With adaptive brake lights heated mirrors and sleek alloy wheels adorned with the BMW logo get ready to fall in love with this refined car.Inside you get the beloved 530xi cabin features: fit and finish are beautifully crafted with gorgeous woodgrain interior trim and user-friendly features that include the iDrive system a premium audio system and BMW Assist integrated wireless communication. Other included amenities are rain-sensing wipers remote trunk release leather heated front seats beautiful sunroof exterior temperature display w/freeze warning alarm and power seating.With head-turning good looks a legendary status and luxurious features our BMW will also keep you and your family secure with its extensive safety features. Multiple airbags automatic fuel cutoff and an impact sensor protect you while stability control brake assist and traction control work to keep you on track no matter what adventure you take the BMW 5 Series 530xi on. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!TEXT MESSAGES TO 801-210-7095. We are a small company with very low overhead in order to keep our prices down. We also have a full service shop that all cars receive a 100 point inspection and warranties available on all cars. We sell quality cars and offer outstanding service (We have a 4.8 rating with online reviews which is much higher than most dealers) without the high pressure sales environment and high prices you find at other dealer. Visit our website at WestAutoSales.com for a complete list of our quality cars. Financing available for both good and credit challenged customers and of course trades always welcome. Thanks for looking and please call with any questions or to schedule a test drive.GOOD CREDIT? We have rates as low as 2.99% and can help you with most local CREDIT UNION financing. BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? 99.9% APPROVALS! NO CREDIT CHECKS NO INCOME VERIFICATION NO JOB TIME REQUIREMENTS SS # OR ITIN'S ARE OK!!*Buy here pay here. Se Habla Espanol
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW 5 Series 530i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANE73506CM32440
Stock: 7271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,796 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,994
Burnsville Motors - Burnsville / Minnesota
Titanium Silver Metallic 2004 BMW 5 Series 545i RWD 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic with Overdrive 4.4L V8 SMPI DOHC 4.4L V8 SMPI DOHC Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery Logic 7® Premium Hi-Fi Sound System w/13 Speakers Premium Sound Package 10 Speakers 10-Way Power Front Bucket Seats 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS brakes Air Conditioning Alloy wheels AM/FM radio AM/FM Stereo w/CD/10 Speakers Auto tilt-away steering wheel Auto-dimming door mirrors Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror Automatic temperature control Brake assist Bumpers: body-color CD player Dakota Leather Upholstery Delay-off headlights Driver door bin Driver vanity mirror Dual front impact airbags Dual front side impact airbags Electronic Stability Control Emergency communication system: BMW Assist Four wheel independent suspension Front anti-roll bar Front Bucket Seats Front Center Armrest Front dual zone A/C Front fog lights Front reading lights Fully automatic headlights Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Genuine wood console insert Genuine wood dashboard insert Genuine wood door panel insert Head restraints memory Heated door mirrors High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon Illuminated entry Leather Shift Knob Leather steering wheel Low tire pressure warning Memory seat Occupant sensing airbag Outside temperature display Overhead airbag Panic alarm Passenger door bin Passenger vanity mirror Power adjustable front head restraints Power door mirrors Power driver seat Power moonroof Power passenger seat Power steering Power windows Radio data system Rain sensing wipers Rear air conditioning Rear anti-roll bar Rear reading lights Rear seat center armrest Rear window defroster Remote keyless entry Security system Speed control Speed-sensing steering Speed-Sensitive Wipers Steering wheel memory Steering wheel mounted A/C controls Steering wheel mounted audio controls Tachometer Telescoping steering wheel Tilt steering wheel Traction control Trip computer Variably intermittent wipers Weather band radio 4.4L V8 SMPI DOHC Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery Logic 7® Premium Hi-Fi Sound System w/13 Speakers Premium Sound Package. 18/26 City/Highway MPG At Burnsville Motors we believe that HOW you buy your next car is just as important as the car you buy. Our Fair Value Pricing removes the haggle and hassle of negotiations from your buying experience. We research the local Twin Cities marketplace and set our prices according to market and vehicle conditions. Our vehicles go through a multi-point safety inspection and come with a free History Report. All of our Burnsville Motors We can help with all types of credit - Good Credit or Bad Credit and even No Credit - and will get you approved quickly so you can enjoy that new car today.Visit Burnsville Motors online at www.BurnsvilleMotors.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 952-808-0031 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 5 Series 545i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANB33574B113735
Stock: 7008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,027 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$8,999
Darrell Waltrip Honda - Franklin / Tennessee
530i trim. Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, Dual Zone A/C, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, SATELLITE RADIO, 6-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMIS... PREMIUM PKG, COLD WEATHER PKG.KEY FEATURES INCLUDESunroof, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PKG universal garage door opener, auto-dimming interior & exterior rearview mirrors, Dakota leather seat & door trim, ambient light pkg, 6-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD, COLD WEATHER PKG heated front seats, headlight cleaning system, heated steering wheel, SATELLITE RADIO. BMW 530i with Alpine White exterior and Beige Dakota Leather interior features a Straight 6 Cylinder Engine with 255 HP at 6600 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com explains "With excellent power and sharp handling, the BMW 5 Series further builds on its reputation as a luxury sedan of unequaled athleticism.". Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $46,800*.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERWe are one of the largest dealers in the state of Tennessee with over 2000 pre-owned vehicles available.Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 BMW 5 Series 530i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANE73556CM36225
Stock: L18873B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 150,469 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,700
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Sunroof. This BMW 5 Series also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Subwoofer, Cup Holders, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Head-Protection System, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, Premium Sound, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 5 Series 525i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANA53554B846476
Stock: 122700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- Not Provided2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
$5,995
North American Auto Group Imports - Baton Rouge / Louisiana
Gray 2004 BMW 5 Series 525i 19/28 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 BMW 5 Series 525i with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANA535X4B854606
Stock: Q4400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW 5 Series searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 5 Series
- 5(75%)
- 4(19%)
- 3(5%)
- 2(1%)
- 1(1%)
Related BMW 5 Series info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used BMW 7 Series Saint Louis MO
- Used BMW 4 Series Ashburn VA
- Used BMW X2 Anaheim CA
- Used BMW 5 Series Colorado Springs CO
- Used BMW M3 Hampton VA
- Used BMW X5 M Durham NC
- Used BMW X5 Boston MA
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Columbus OH
- Used BMW 5 Series Paterson NJ
- Used BMW M2 Reading PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used BMW 7 Series 2012 Ontario CA
- Used BMW 3 Series 2010 Mountain View CA
- Used BMW X5 2013 San Jose CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon