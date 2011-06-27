Vehicle overview

First introduced to the U.S. in 1975, the BMW 5 Series has never wavered in its mission as a midsize car that functions equally well as a luxury liner and a performance machine. As such, it has long been the benchmark by which other premium sport sedans and wagons are measured. The first 5 Series sedan was powered by an inline six-cylinder engine, a tradition that continues to the current day, as the 2007 BMW 5 Series offers a pair of refined and potent inline sixes as well. Of course you can also get a V8. Until 2005, all 5 Series sedans and wagons sold in the U.S. were rear-wheel drive; BMW added all-wheel-drive (AWD) versions to the lineup for 2006. In fact, the 5 Series wagon is now available only with AWD.

Last redesigned for the 2004 model year, the BMW 5 Series has more radical styling than any of the four preceding generations, along with an impressive arsenal of technology. BMW's Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) system is standard as always. Like other stability control systems, DSC uses steering angle and yaw rate sensors to help you avoid skids, but what you might not realize is how many other subtle functions it incorporates, including a brake fade compensation feature (hydraulic pressure is automatically increased as brake temperature rises), a brake standby feature (which automatically snugs the brake pads against the rotors when the driver lifts off the throttle abruptly) and a brake drying feature (which periodically touches the pads to the rotors to remove any moisture when the windshield wipers are in use). On models with AWD, DSC teams up with the xDrive system to improve traction and balance on slippery surfaces. Whenever DSC takes corrective braking action on a single wheel, xDrive automatically redirects torque to the wheel opposite it. This means the car can keep moving even if only one wheel has traction.

Besides all that, 5 Series buyers can opt for Active Roll Stabilization (part of the Sport package), which uses adaptive shocks to reduce body roll when rounding a corner, and Active Front Steering, which adjusts both the steering ratio and the amount of power assist for optimum feel and control under varying driving conditions. Inside the cockpit of every 5 Series, the iDrive vehicle management system links all the climate, audio and navigation functions through a central screen operated by a console-mounted dial that works much like a computer's mouse. Although simple climate and audio adjustments can be made without using iDrive, more complex operations are often buried under layers of on-screen menus. Don't expect to master iDrive unless you're willing to sit down with the owner's manual.

The almost endless array of technology and polarizing sheet metal may distinguish the current-generation BMW 5 Series in the minds of consumers, but in the end, it's the Bimmer's continued status as a true driver's car that will make the sale. Many competitors rival it for luxury and technological sophistication, but none can match the BMW's level of driver involvement. High pricing is the only thing that prevents us from giving the 2007 BMW 5 Series a hands-down recommendation.