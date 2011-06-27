I purchased my 92 525i for 2900 cash. It had 204,000 on the odometer. 4 years later it is still a daily driver. A red 5 speed with all the options. I have replaced about everything under the hood from the a/c compressor to the alternator. Water pump, fuel pump and a new radiator. This sounds like a lot, but the absence of a car payment made it worth the money. The car is a joy to drive. The 5-speed makes up for the lack of power. The car is very at home at interstate speeds and will cruise "Way" over the speed limit for as long as the fuel lasts. This has been a great used car that is a blast to drive. Now I know..."BMW The Ultimate Driving Machine".

