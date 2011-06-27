  1. Home
2014 BMW 5 Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Wide variety of powertrain options
  • elegant interior is well built and packed with high-tech features
  • supportive front seats
  • spacious backseat
  • 535d's outstanding fuel economy.
  • Not as sporty or engaging to drive as some rivals
  • small trunk
  • automatic stop-start system is intrusive.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 BMW 5 Series is an all-around leader among midsize luxury sedans. Whereas earlier 5 Series models were known for their sport sedanlike reflexes, the current car gives greater priority to comfort and luxury amenities.

Vehicle overview

For most of its four-decade history, the BMW 5 Series has been known for its classic style, exacting craftsmanship and athletic personality. More so than perhaps any other model in the company's lineup, this midsize luxury sport sedan epitomized BMW's "Ultimate Driving Machine" advertising tagline. The 2014 BMW 5 Series represents a larger, more practical generation of this famed nameplate that prioritizes comfort, safety, technology and, yes, fuel economy over a sporty driving experience. Even so, the 5 Series remains one of the world's pre-eminent midsize luxury sedans, and if you're shopping in the class, you'd be remiss to skip over it.

For 2014, the 5 Series continues to evolve. The big news is the arrival of the diesel BMW 535d sedan, which has a turbocharged, 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine good for 255 hp and 413 pound-feet of torque. Better yet, it's EPA-rated at 30 mpg combined (whether you stick with rear-wheel drive or opt for all-wheel drive), which tops the four-cylinder 528i's efficiency numbers and makes the diesel 5 Series one of the most fuel-efficient midsize luxury sedans out there. In a nod to shoppers with different priorities, BMW has also upgraded the V8 engine in the 550i. It now makes 443 hp and should deliver you to 60 mph with even more haste as a result. In between you'll find the 302-hp 535i sedan, which remains impressively quick in its own right.

The 5 Series already had one of the nicest interiors in this class, but BMW has made a number of changes here as well. New Luxury and Modern equipment lines join the existing M Sport package, and each has its own interior and exterior trim combinations to help you tailor the car to your liking. A navigation system is now standard across the board (formerly, it was optional for the 528i), as is a revised control dial for BMW's iDrive system with a touchpad that recognizes hand-traced characters. A longer options list includes a new rear entertainment system with dual, tilt-adjustable screens and an upgraded suite of connected services that includes a personal concierge.

However you equip it, the 2014 BMW 5 Series offers an impressively complete package. Nonetheless, it faces formidable competition, starting with the 2014 Audi A6 , the all-new 2014 Cadillac CTS and the 2014 Lexus GS 350 . All three of these sedans offer much of the sportiness the 5 Series once had but sacrificed in favor of increased comfort and refinement. If you're after more of a full-on luxury experience, the Jaguar XF and Mercedes-Benz E-Class are also worth a serious look.

Ultimately, each of these midsize luxury sedans has its own personality, and there's really not a bad choice to make in this group. Whether you bring home the BMW or one of the others, you'll likely be quite happy with your purchase.

2014 BMW 5 Series models

The 2014 BMW 5 Series is a midsize luxury sedan available in four main trim levels that correspond with engine choice: 528i, 535i, 535d and 550i. Rear-wheel drive is standard, while xDrive models are all-wheel-drive. The high-performance M5 and ActiveHybrid 5 models are reviewed separately.

Standard equipment on the 528i includes 17-inch wheels, adjustable driving settings (which alter suspension, steering, throttle and automatic transmission response), adaptive bi-xenon headlights, automatic wipers, heated mirrors, a sunroof, cruise control, auto-dimming mirrors and keyless ignition/entry. Inside you get dual-zone automatic climate control, dark wood trim, ambient lighting, 10-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar), driver memory functions, split-folding rear seats, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery and a power tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel. Electronic features include the BMW Assist emergency communications system, the iDrive electronics interface (with smartphone app integration), a navigation system, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, an auxiliary audio jack and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The 535i gets a six-cylinder engine, 18-inch wheels and leather upholstery. The 535d is equipped exactly like the 535i, only with a diesel-powered six-cylinder. The 550i gets a V8 engine, a sport version of the automatic transmission with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a sport steering wheel with paddle shifters and 20-way power front seats (with four-way power lumbar). With the exception of the V8, all of the 550i's extra features are optional on other 5 Series models.

There are three major equipment lines available on 2014 BMW 5 Series models: Luxury, Modern and M Sport. The Luxury Line trim package includes 18- or 19-inch wheels (depending on the trim level); either leather upholstery (528i) or upgraded leather upholstery (all other models); the sport steering wheel; anthracite wood trim and LED foglights. The Modern Line trim package features all the same equipment but brings turbine-style wheels, satin aluminum exterior trim and dark pearl interior trim. The M Sport package is similar, but it adds staggered-width, double-spoke wheels; summer performance tires (all-season tires remain standard on xDrive models); a special aerodynamic body kit; aluminum interior trim; an anthracite headliner and an M Sport steering wheel. The Individual Composition package (not available on 528i) provides many of the same cosmetic upgrades as the M Sport package.

Additionally, the Premium package is available for the 528i, 535i and 535d, and includes a hands-free power trunk lid (opens or closes automatically when you pass your foot under the rear bumper while holding the remote), keyless access to all doors, satellite radio and leather upholstery (528i). The Executive package for the 550i bundles these items with soft-closing doors, ceramic-trimmed interior controls, a head-up display and an upgraded, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

Available across the board, the Cold Weather package provides heated front and rear seats and a heated steering wheel, while the Lighting package upgrades you to full LED adaptive headlights with automatic high-beam control. The Driver Assistance Plus package sets you up with a blind-spot warning system, a lane-departure warning system, side/top-view parking cameras and a forward collision warning/mitigation system with pedestrian detection. The Dynamic Handling package is available on all models except the 528i, and includes adaptive suspension dampers and stabilizer bars to improve the sedan's handling.

Stand-alone options include adaptive cruise control, an automated parallel-parking system (called Parking Assistant), an active steering system, an infrared night-vision display, four-zone automatic climate control, a top-tier Bang & Olufsen audio system, concierge services (which can assist you with hotel reservations), a power rear sunshade (with manual rear side-window sunshades) and a rear-seat entertainment system with twin, tilt-adjustable 9.2-inch screens.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 BMW 5 Series lineup expands to include the diesel-fueled 535d sedan, which features a turbocharged, 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the V8-powered 550i now makes 443 horsepower, up from 400 last year. BMW has also added Luxury and Modern equipment lines to give shoppers more opportunity to customize their cars. You'll also notice minor exterior styling revisions, and inside you'll find slightly more storage space along with new options like a personal concierge service and a rear entertainment system. Finally, a navigation system is standard across the board this year, and the iDrive controller now supports freehand text entry.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 BMW 528i is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 241 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard, and an automatic stop-start function shuts down the engine when the car stops in order to save fuel. In Edmunds performance testing, a 528i went from zero to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds, which is about average for base-model midsize luxury sedans. The EPA's fuel economy ratings are 27 mpg combined (23 mpg city/34 mpg highway) with rear-wheel drive and 26 combined (22 mpg city/33 mpg highway) with xDrive all-wheel drive.

Next up is the BMW 535i, which has a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine rated at 302 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. Rear-drive models come with your choice of the eight-speed automatic or an optional six-speed manual, while xDrive models are automatic-only. Automatic stop-start is standard. In Edmunds performance testing, a rear-drive 535i with the automatic went from zero to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, which is average among comparable sedans. Fuel economy for rear-drive models is 24 mpg combined (20 mpg city/30 mpg highway) with the automatic and 23 combined (20 mpg city/30mp highway) with the manual, while the AWD model achieves 23 combined (20 mpg city/29 mpg highway).

The 2014 BMW 535d features a 3.0-liter diesel inline-6 engine that produces 255 hp and 413 lb-ft of torque. The eight-speed automatic and automatic stop-start are standard. In Edmunds performance testing, a rear-drive 535d went from zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 30 mpg combined (26 mpg city/38 mpg highway) with rear-wheel drive and 30 combined (26 mpg city/37 mpg highway) with xDrive.

Finally, the BMW 550i gets a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine that produces 443 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque. A sport version of the eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters is standard (it's optional on other 5 Series sedans), as is auto stop-start. The EPA's ratings for the 2014 550i are 20 mpg combined (17 mpg city/25 mpg highway) with rear-wheel drive and 19 combined (16 mpg city/24 mpg highway) with AWD.

BMW 5 Series sedans with the xDrive AWD system include hill descent control to help you negotiate slippery driveways.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for the 2014 BMW 5 Series includes stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. The stability control system integrates several features designed to improve braking performance, such as periodically wiping the brake rotors dry in wet conditions and automatically snugging the brake pads to the rotors when the driver abruptly lifts off the throttle. Also standard is the BMW Assist emergency communications system, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency response button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle recovery.

A rearview camera and front/rear parking sensors are standard on the 550i and optional on other models. A more deluxe side/top-view camera array is available via the Driver Assistance Plus package, which also includes a blind-spot warning system, a lane-departure warning system and a forward collision warning/mitigation system with pedestrian detection. Finally, the optional night-vision system is capable of displaying possible hazards that are otherwise out of regular headlight range.

In Edmunds brake testing, various 5 Series models with optional summer run-flat tires came to a stop from 60 mph in distances ranging from 110-114 feet. Those are excellent numbers, but they're typical for summer tires. Most 5 Series models are equipped with all-season run-flat tires and will have slightly longer braking distances as a result.

In government crash tests, BMW's midsize luxury sedan earned a top five-star rating for overall performance, with four out of five stars given for overall front-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the 5 Series earned a top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. Its seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Of all the 2014 BMW 5 Series models in the range, the 443-hp 550i comes closest to embodying the company's traditional definition of the "ultimate driving machine." This is a very quick sedan with more than enough power to take charge of any situation. That said, the 302-hp 535i is rapid in its own right, and a great many shoppers will be perfectly satisfied with the acceleration of the entry-level 528i, especially when you factor in its strong fuel economy ratings.

Still, the new-for-2014 BMW 535d is the most fuel-efficient model in the lineup, and if you can afford its higher price of admission, it's an intriguing choice. From the driver seat, the diesel 5 Series sedan is remarkably quiet, and when you do hear the engine, it sounds much like the gasoline-powered inline six-cylinder in the 535i. Step on the accelerator pedal and it delivers a massive wave of thrust that makes it ridiculously easy to pass slower motorists. In fact, the 535d is just as quick as the 535i.

Regardless of which engine you choose, the 2014 BMW 5 Series comes standard with BMW's Driving Dynamics Control, which alters the engine, steering and automatic transmission response based on driver-selected settings (cars equipped with the optional Dynamic Handling package also have adjustable suspension settings). The idea is to allow drivers to set up the car as they'd like, and although the adjustability is nice to have, the 5 Series never feels as sporty as we'd like in any of its settings. Compared with its Audi and Lexus rivals, the BMW feels bulkier and less precise around tight turns, and its steering transmits less feel.

On the other hand, the BMW 5 Series cabin is quieter than ever before at highway speeds, while its comfortable ride makes it a natural for long road trips. One small grievance is the intrusive stop-start system equipped on all 5 Series sedans. While few of these systems are seamless, BMW's stop-start system has a marked delay and feels a bit jolting on restarts (particularly with the diesel engine). Fortunately, there's a button to disable this system if it bothers you.

Interior

Both driver and passengers will be quite pleased with the 5 Series cabin, as it's elegant, spacious and comfortable, but not over the top. The instrument panel is an evolution of the twin-dial, analog gauge cluster BMW has been using for decades, but now there's a configurable display between the primary gauges. The rest of the dash has a clean look, thanks to the standard iDrive interface that minimizes the need for buttons.

In the 5 Series, the iDrive system consists of a wide screen in the center of the dashboard and a dial-shaped controller on the center console. For 2014, BMW has added a touchpad to the top of the controller that can be used to "hand-write" inputs using your finger. Overall, iDrive is pretty easy to use thanks to straightforward menus, crisp graphics and quick processing times. But compared with some rival systems, it often requires a few more twirls and clicks to get what you want.

The front seats are quite comfortable, especially with the available 20-way adjustable "multicontour" seats, which provide an unmatched degree of adjustability. In back, there's enough room for a pair of 6-foot adults to be comfortable, and the backseat is nicely contoured and padded. The trunk, at 14 cubic feet of luggage capacity, is smaller than average for this segment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 BMW 5 Series.

5(71%)
4(14%)
3(10%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.5
21 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

By far best car so far
Bode,08/14/2015
535d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
Love this car. Its a 2014 535d M sport with several extras. Engine is amazing. Everything is designed right. First car i would label as perfect, and i am critical. Fuel economy is excellent (doing 28.3 mpg in mostly city driving) and with diesel here between midgrade and premium it is nice to spend liitle on fuel every month. The exterior is beautiful. Have the M sprt version in carbon black. Interior also beautiful and i drive now working really well. Navigation display is big showing traffic and will propose alternate routes. I drive button now allows to write destination. Works very good. Dashboard, steering wheel and instrument panel are just beautiful. Heads up display works great and shows nav instructions very clearly. My wife has a 2014 Audi Q7, looks nice outside but is inside nowhere near the 535d. Recommend you drive this car, in specific the diesel, when you are in the market for a luxury sport sedan. Would highly recommend buying one. Everyday this car puts a smile on my face, like driving a new car from the lot daily. Update 2016 - Still happy and excited driving this great car every day! Update 2017 - Car has been trouble free and drives like new. Very happy owner and planning to keep much longer!
Great car!
R. B.,05/03/2017
535i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Just bought a CPO 3-year old 535i xDrive 4 days ago. It's so much fun to drive! I'm 6'3" and I am very comfortable in the driver's seat; the electrically adjustable seats and steering wheel can accommodate just about anyone. It's got two settings: Sport mode and Comfort mode; I've been driving mostly in Comfort mode. The computer smooths out the whole ride experience. If you switch to Sport mode it's like you're in an M3. Very spunky, tight and...well...sporty. My only complaint is the Navigation system. The computer often can't understand what I'm saying and will try to send me somewhere 1500 miles away like Idaho. My smartphone's navigation is easier to use, so i just use that. Overall, a very nice ride. Go test drive it! You'll like it.
Solid Performer
Charlie,05/22/2016
535d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
I'm a long time BMW user........on my 8th vehicle. I have had good ones and not so good ones in the past, but one thing has always been true. They get better and better with every new generation. My 2014 535i now has 50K miles on it and it has been perfect. No issues or problems at all. Runs smooth and strong every time I start the engine and is frankly, just flat out fun to drive. I'm old school with a Manual Transmission and it is the smoothest clutch and shifting I have ever experienced. ZF just makes it right. IDrive is very simple and functions well. Standard sound system is quite good and navigation is simple, fast and accurate. Bluetooth is easy to use as well (use it mostly for Books on IPhone) and all Phone functions. Not big on all the bells and whistles so I only get one option.....the M Sport Package. It makes the car perform at an even higher level and adds a look that is very attractive (get compliments all the time). This is the sport sedan that defines the category.....want to put a smile on your face every day you drive..........this is the car for you.
Better than I expected
Norm,10/09/2017
528i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
I bought the car 3 years old with 33,000 miles on it. The car now has 45,000 on it. Nothing but a pleasure to drive. Happy with the decision to buy the 5 series.
See all 21 reviews of the 2014 BMW 5 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
241 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
443 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2014 BMW 5 Series features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 BMW 5 Series
More About This Model

You can often tell how successful a model has been when it gets a refresh. If the changes are modest (say, a styling tweak and a modest slug of extra equipment), then the car is probably selling well.

That's the case with the BMW 5 Series sedan. Now in its sixth generation, the latest 5 Series has been the fastest selling yet, with over a million sold worldwide in three years.

2014 BMW 530d

Then again, if you see substantial upgrades as part of a refresh, then the manufacturer is likely tackling a few criticisms to give a struggling model a boost. Case in point, the 5 Series GT. Its awkward looks and odd position within the lineup have made it a much slower seller, so it gets a rear-end restyle along with repackaged accommodations.

U.S.-Bound Diesel
Likely to be bigger news than the GT's makeover is that the 5 Series sedan will be available with a diesel engine. Dubbed the 535d, it puts out a stout 254 horsepower and an even stouter 414 pound-feet of torque, enough to deliver a 0-62-mph sprint in an admirably brief 5.3 seconds.

And though BMW has yet to publish mileage figures for the car, you can expect the numbers to come out looking far more impressive than the 535i.

The other major engine development is the arrival of a new version of the 4.4-liter V8 in the 550i. It's now equipped with Valvetronic breathing gear and a twin-scroll turbo, so power climbs from 401 hp to 444 hp to yield an impressive 0-62-mph time of 4.6 seconds. An all-wheel-drive 535d xDrive will be available as well.

The rest of the engines in the range remain largely unchanged.

Torque Storm
We enjoyed the mounds of torque delivered by the oil-burning straight-6, finding it far more flexible than expected. To experience the full storm of its 414 lb-ft of torque it's best to switch the eight-speed auto into Manual mode, select 2nd, slow to a 1,000-rpm crawl and crush the accelerator like an unwelcome cockroach.

2014 BMW 530d

There's a brief gathering of speed until 1,500 rpm arrives, at which point the BMW hunkers down under the sheer force of torque muscling its way to the rear wheels, the ensuing surge as exciting as anything a gasoline engine can muster 4,000 rpm later.

Still more surprising, if you're used to the historically compact rev ranges of older diesels, is that the thrust keeps on coming through to 5,000 rpm, before petering out over the final few hundred revs. This diesel is memorably quick and better yet, makes a smooth, low, muffled rumble that's just as entertaining as the slightly synthetic-sounding crescendo of the 535i.

Upgraded Suspension
The 5's chassis has also seen a light rethink in the form of retuned dampers for improved comfort, quietness and reduced roll, besides some fresh mapping of the electric power steering to sharpen its precision.

These dynamic upgrades are subtly apparent on the admittedly shelf-smooth Bavarian roads we sampled it on. The ride is smoother, the cabin is a little quieter and body sway, never a big issue in a 5 Series, is tightly controlled. The natural balance that comes from this car's rear-drive layout makes it impressively wieldy through curves without feeling nervous.

2014 BMW 530d

That said, we still consider the optional electronic dampers to be a 5 Series essential for a compliant ride on turbulent terrain, and if you have them it's useful to firm the BMW's body control for seriously hard charges.

The revised steering feels a little more accurate, too, even if you need the Sport setting for the most consistent, confidence-building rim resistance. This you select via BMW's increasingly familiar "driving experience" rocker switch on the center console. It toggles among the fuel-saving, throttle-dulling, Eco Pro mode and the Comfort+, Comfort, Sport and Sport+ modes, the last of these partly disabling the stability control.

Each setting adjusts the steering feel, throttle sensitivity, transmission and, if they're fitted, the firmness of the electronic dampers. It works to good effect, though you quite often find yourself wanting a combination of softer suspension, say, and a sharper throttle. Configuring these settings individually, Audi-style, would be better.

Modest Styling Changes
And at first glance, you might think that the entire car is unchanged. Spotting a 2014 model-year 5 Series sedan isn't easy at first, but from the front it's identifiable by remodeled lights and a resculpted nose section that mirrors the hooded-eye look of the 3 Series.

The rear bumper is new, too, as are the taillights. The side indicators now live in the mirror housings rather than on the fenders, and some versions flaunt modest dashes of extra brightwork.

The biggest change inside is a switch to flat-screen, reconfigurable gauges. They're red-lit when you select Sport, for instance, while the speedo readout goes digital — and there are some detail decor enhancements. The infotainment system's capabilities can be optionally deepened with an iDrive controller that doubles as a mouse, besides allowing the dictation of texts and e-mails.

2014 BMW 530d

Later this year there'll be an optional self-parking system requiring no control inputs of any kind, and a traffic jam assistant allowing the 5 Series to steer, accelerate and brake with no intervention from the driver at speeds of up to 19 mph in traffic.

Is It Enough?
There's no question, then, that the 5 Series diesel we drove is a very accomplished car. And it was more sporting than you might expect, with the 3.0-liter diesel sounding keener and producing more instant go than the gasoline-powered 535i.

It's fast, quiet, rides well and delivers the effortless journeying that cars like this are supposed to be about. It also has a roomy, beautifully crafted cabin, packed with electronic convenience items if your wallet is fat enough to afford them.

Of course, the diesel model is just one small piece of the larger 5 Series pie. The rest of the lineup will likely attract the bulk of the sales in the U.S., and the minor nips and tucks made to all the models will surely keep them competitive. The only downside to this latest refresh is its modesty. Anyone hoping for some big changes to the 5 Series this time around will have to wait another couple of years, and BMW doesn't seem too worried about it.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 BMW 5 Series Overview

The Used 2014 BMW 5 Series is offered in the following submodels: 5 Series Sedan, 5 Series Diesel. Available styles include 528i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 535i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 535i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 550i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 528i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), 535d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), and 535d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 BMW 5 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 BMW 5 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive is priced between $14,980 and$22,000 with odometer readings between 54489 and107148 miles.
  • The Used 2014 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive is priced between $16,581 and$18,750 with odometer readings between 47127 and83690 miles.
  • The Used 2014 BMW 5 Series 528i is priced between $15,986 and$18,596 with odometer readings between 79391 and79391 miles.
  • The Used 2014 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive is priced between $19,995 and$22,995 with odometer readings between 60550 and96000 miles.
  • The Used 2014 BMW 5 Series 535d xDrive is priced between $17,900 and$17,900 with odometer readings between 85000 and85000 miles.
  • The Used 2014 BMW 5 Series 535i is priced between $17,995 and$17,995 with odometer readings between 61659 and61659 miles.
  • The Used 2014 BMW 5 Series 550i is priced between $24,580 and$24,580 with odometer readings between 50671 and50671 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 BMW 5 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 BMW 5 Series for sale near. There are currently 18 used and CPO 2014 5 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,980 and mileage as low as 47127 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 BMW 5 Series.

Can't find a used 2014 BMW 5 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 5 Series for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,646.

Find a used BMW for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,794.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 5 Series for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,955.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,107.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 BMW 5 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW 5 Series lease specials

