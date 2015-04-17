Used 2002 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me

  2002 BMW 5 Series 525i in Black
    used

    2002 BMW 5 Series 525i

    140,871 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,434

    Details
  2003 BMW 5 Series 530i in Gray
    used

    2003 BMW 5 Series 530i

    132,337 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,450

    Details
  2001 BMW 5 Series 530i in Silver
    used

    2001 BMW 5 Series 530i

    175,408 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,980

    Details
  2003 BMW 5 Series 525i in White
    used

    2003 BMW 5 Series 525i

    197,707 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  2003 BMW 5 Series 530i in Silver
    used

    2003 BMW 5 Series 530i

    115,287 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details
  2001 BMW 5 Series 540i in Black
    used

    2001 BMW 5 Series 540i

    82,044 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $18,900

    Details
  2003 BMW 5 Series 540i in Black
    used

    2003 BMW 5 Series 540i

    118,481 miles

    $13,892

    Details
  2004 BMW 5 Series 530i in Black
    used

    2004 BMW 5 Series 530i

    94,470 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,585

    Details
  2004 BMW 5 Series 525i in Gray
    used

    2004 BMW 5 Series 525i

    104,034 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,800

    Details
  2004 BMW 5 Series 525i
    used

    2004 BMW 5 Series 525i

    155,009 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,894

    Details
  2004 BMW 5 Series 545i in Gray
    used

    2004 BMW 5 Series 545i

    50,134 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $11,995

    Details
  2004 BMW 5 Series 530i in Black
    used

    2004 BMW 5 Series 530i

    160,911 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,095

    Details
  2004 BMW 5 Series 545i in Silver
    used

    2004 BMW 5 Series 545i

    81,796 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,994

    Details
  2000 BMW 5 Series 528i
    used

    2000 BMW 5 Series 528i

    104,308 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  2004 BMW 5 Series 525i in Gray
    used

    2004 BMW 5 Series 525i

    150,469 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,700

    Details
  2004 BMW 5 Series 525i in Gray
    used

    2004 BMW 5 Series 525i

    Not Provided
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  2005 BMW 5 Series 525i in Gray
    used

    2005 BMW 5 Series 525i

    217,240 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $4,790

    Details
  1999 BMW 5 Series 528i
    used

    1999 BMW 5 Series 528i

    135,021 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details

Trade it before it goes out of warranty
Samuel Reese,04/17/2015
530i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M)
I own a 2002 530i purchased in 2005 with 34k miles. After 100k interior cooling fan burned out and short circuited my electronics $1500. Rear door gaskets went bad $500. Transmission failed $4500 used. Had to replace the guibo. Passenger window regulator replaced then drivers window regulator failed. Within 2 yrs drivers side failed again.Inner and outer tie rods have been replaced 3 times. Both seat motors no longer work. Windshield wiper motor burned out twice. Fan clutch failed. Of course the cup holders broke before 100k and radio display you can't read.Even doing the majority of the work myself the car is a money pit. Now I have 213k and want to sell it. No characters left to list all. Finally got rid of that headache. Thank God!
