Used 2017 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me

4,339 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
5 Series Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,339 listings
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series 530i

    13,830 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $32,591

    $5,817 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i in Silver
    certified

    2017 BMW 5 Series 540i

    23,941 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,398

    $7,904 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i in White
    certified

    2017 BMW 5 Series 540i

    19,240 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,896

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i in Gray
    certified

    2017 BMW 5 Series 530i

    20,329 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $38,990

    $9,247 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series 540i

    29,581 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,298

    $7,462 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive

    23,845 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,729

    $6,944 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive

    20,864 miles
    Great Deal

    $36,995

    $5,595 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i in Silver
    certified

    2017 BMW 5 Series 540i

    23,991 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,895

    $5,566 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive in White
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive

    17,329 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $32,885

    $4,144 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive in White
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive

    36,579 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,905

    $7,043 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive

    17,849 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,995

    $5,633 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive in Gray
    certified

    2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive

    22,632 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $32,595

    $4,293 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i in Light Brown
    certified

    2017 BMW 5 Series 540i

    30,590 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,977

    $5,737 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i in Silver
    certified

    2017 BMW 5 Series 530i

    16,771 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $33,999

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i in White
    certified

    2017 BMW 5 Series 540i

    21,262 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $37,998

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive in Gray
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive

    15,577 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $32,991

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive

    48,054 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $29,495

    $5,850 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i in Black
    certified

    2017 BMW 5 Series 540i

    29,112 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,900

    $5,541 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW 5 Series searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,339 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 5 Series
  4. Used 2017 BMW 5 Series

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 5 Series

Read recent reviews for the BMW 5 Series
Overall Consumer Rating
4.39 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 9 reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 1
    (11%)
Great performance and technology!
Rick D.,07/03/2017
540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Interior is appealing with high quality materials. Smooth, powerful engine and transmission, strong/seamless acceleration from 0 to 130mph, confident handling, great soundproofing, heads up display, B&W entertainment system, comfortable seats, technology and sporty appearance are strong points. Took EU delivery and drove 2,360 miles in Germany, Switzerland, Italy and France. Great ride in all conditions' high speed German autobahn, mountain, city and country roads. Have driven 5,000 miles since returning home. Really like the intelligent cruise control, which regulates speed to maintain safe distance from Car in front. Have owned eight BMW's, including four 5 series. This is the best 5 series BMW I have owned. After 12,000 miles on the car, the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) Module failed. It took the BMW factory two weeks to provide a replacement part from Germany. Local BMW dealer paid for a rental car, but I was not happy that it took more than two weeks to return my car. Why did the DSC Module fail after only 12,000 miles? Dealer had no answer. Why did it take two weeks to provide a standard part that should have been readily available at BMW Germany factory and could have been overnight shipped? Dealer and BMW USA rep had no answer. Otherwise, I love my BMW 540ix and would still recommend it.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
5 Series
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to
to

Related BMW 5 Series info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings