Used 2017 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me

Interior is appealing with high quality materials. Smooth, powerful engine and transmission, strong/seamless acceleration from 0 to 130mph, confident handling, great soundproofing, heads up display, B&W entertainment system, comfortable seats, technology and sporty appearance are strong points. Took EU delivery and drove 2,360 miles in Germany, Switzerland, Italy and France. Great ride in all conditions' high speed German autobahn, mountain, city and country roads. Have driven 5,000 miles since returning home. Really like the intelligent cruise control, which regulates speed to maintain safe distance from Car in front. Have owned eight BMW's, including four 5 series. This is the best 5 series BMW I have owned. After 12,000 miles on the car, the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) Module failed. It took the BMW factory two weeks to provide a replacement part from Germany. Local BMW dealer paid for a rental car, but I was not happy that it took more than two weeks to return my car. Why did the DSC Module fail after only 12,000 miles? Dealer had no answer. Why did it take two weeks to provide a standard part that should have been readily available at BMW Germany factory and could have been overnight shipped? Dealer and BMW USA rep had no answer. Otherwise, I love my BMW 540ix and would still recommend it.

