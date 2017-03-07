Used 2017 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me
- 13,830 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,591$5,817 Below Market
Miami Lakes Automall - Miami Lakes / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 16787 miles below market average! 1 OWNER! CLEAN CAR FAX! LEATHER! NAVIGATION! SUN ROOF!, Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, HiFi Sound System, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Navigation System, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport Seats, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. No Money and Low Money Down Programs Available! Please Call our friendly team for availability and specials! We would love to help you! Black Sapphire Metallic 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i RWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder24/34 City/Highway MPGPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!All prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Advertised used vehicle prices do not include inspection, reconditioning, and CPO Certification charges. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA5C36HG456234
Stock: JP2623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 23,941 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$35,398$7,904 Below Market
Stevens Creek BMW - Santa Clara / California
Only 23,941 Miles! Boasts 30 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This BMW 5 Series delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: FR 19" X 8" & RR 19" X 9" V-SPOKE, REAR VIEW CAMERA (3AG), PARK DISTANCE CONTROL.*This BMW 5 Series Comes Equipped with These Options *LUXURY SEATING PACKAGE, LUXURY PACKAGE, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE , MULTI-CONTOUR SEATS, M SPORT BRAKES, IVORY WHITE, DAKOTA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY, HEATED FRONT SEATS, GRAY POPLAR WOOD TRIM, GLACIER SILVER METALLIC.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Stevens Creek BMW, 4343 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA 95051.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJE5C3XHG914927
Stock: LHG914927
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 19,240 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$35,896
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
Luxury Seating Package, Premium Package, Driver Assistance Package, Luxury Package, Harman Kardon Premium Audio System, Sunroof, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, HD Radio, Bluetooth Connection, Keyless Entry/Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control.Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJE5C33HWA92254
Stock: LHWA92254
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- certified
2017 BMW 5 Series 530i20,329 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$38,990$9,247 Below Market
Galleria BMW - D'Iberville / Mississippi
BMW Certified UNLIMITED MILEAGE WARRANTY!! Beautiful Certified Pre-Owned BMW. CPO Warranty extends to 5 years/Unlimited Miles. YES!... UNLIMITED MILES!!! An incredible value priced well below NADA's Suggested Retail as well as the actual Market Average. Compare condition, mileage, equipment and price and you will realize it will be hard to find a better overall package for your money. Great financing and extended warranties available thru BMW Financial Services. Come find out for yourself why Galleria BMW is quickly becoming the Gulf Coast's favorite!! We love this stuff!! 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i Certified. Bluestone Metallic RWD 6-Speed Automatic Sport 2.0L 4-Cylinder Sales Price reflects Dealer Contribution and all available Manufacturer rebates/incentives, Not all customers will qualify for all Manufacturer rebates/incentives (ex BMW Loyalty), Price does not include tax, title, license and document fees, All Sales are Final, Customers are responsible for all transportation costs, Galleria BMW only accepts Certified Funds for Deposits, Down Payments and/or Cash Down, Deposits accepted by Galleria BMW will hold designated Stock Number for a maximum of 72 hours, Deposits accepted by Galleria BMW are non-refundable, One Owner!!, TIBBFX, BMW Wheel Locks, 530i, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder, 6-Speed Automatic Sport, RWD, Bluestone Metallic, Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Active Driving Assistant, Active Driving Assistant Plus, Active Park Distance Control, Aerodynamic Kit, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Rhombicle Interior Trim, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic High Beams, Automatic temperature control, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, Brake assist, CD player, Ceramic Controls, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Delay-off headlights, Driver Assistance Plus II, Driving Assistance Package, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Massaging Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, HiFi Sound System, Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Lighting Package, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Luxury Line, Luxury Package, Luxury Seating Package, M Sport Brakes, M Sport Package, M Sport Pkg, M Sport Suspension, M Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Multi-Contour Seats, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Panic alarm, Parking Assistant, Parking Assistant Plus, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power Tailgate (DISC), Premium Package, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear-Seat Entertainment Professional, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SensaTec Dashboard, Shadowline Exterior Trim, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Sport Seats, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Surround View w/3D View, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Wheels: 19" x 8" Fr & 19" x 9" Rr M Double-Spoke, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 24/34 City/Highway MPG BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires. * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Multipoint Point Inspection Come find out for yourself why Galleria BMW is quickly becoming the Gulf Coast's favorite!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA5C38HG456333
Stock: 8823
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 29,581 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,298$7,462 Below Market
BMW of Monrovia - Monrovia / California
Only 29,581 Miles! Boasts 30 Highway MPG and 20 City MPG! This BMW 5 Series boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 19" X 8" FR & 19" X 9" RR M DOUBLE-SPOKE -inc: (Style 664M), Tires: Fr P245/40R19 & Rr P275/35R19 Run-Flat Mixed performance, SOFT-CLOSE AUTOMATIC DOORS, SENSATEC DASHBOARD.* This BMW 5 Series Features the Following Options *PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, WiFi Hotspot, SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required), Automatic High Beams, Wireless Charging, LUXURY SEATING PACKAGE -inc: Front Ventilated Seats, Multi-Contour Seats, Front Massaging Seats, LUXURY PACKAGE -inc: Luxury Line, SensaTec Dashboard, DYNAMIC HANDLING PACKAGE -inc: Dynamic Damper Control (ZX6), Adaptive Drive, Active Roll Stabilization, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE -inc: Surround View w/3D View, Active Driving Assistant, blind spot detection, daytime pedestrian protection, frontal collision warning w/city collision mitigation, lane departure warning, speed limit info and cross-traffic alert rear, Parking Assistant Plus , REAR VIEW CAMERA (3AG), PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, MULTI-CONTOUR SEATS, MOCHA, PERFORATED NAPPA LEATHER UPHOLSTERY -inc: contrast stitching and piping, M SPORT BRAKES.* Stop By Today *A short visit to BMW of Monrovia located at 1425 S Mountain Ave, Monrovia, CA 91016 can get you a tried-and-true 5 Series today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJE5C33HG914512
Stock: LHG914512
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 23,845 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$27,729$6,944 Below Market
Axis Auto Group - Jersey City / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. AWD 530i Xdrive Artificial Leather. Black 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive Sport AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-CylinderAxis Motorcars has one of the largest selections of Quality Pre-Owned vehicles for you to choose from. Whether you are just looking or found your perfect vehicle our experienced staff are here to assist you. They will walk you through your purchase while providing you with competitive financing terms for all credit types. So give us a call if you have any questions or better yet come by and see for yourself our large inventory of Quality Pre-owned Vehicles. Odometer is 6975 miles below market average! 23/33 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Wide range of new and innovative technology features; larger size didn't result in added weight; powerful engines are still relatively fuel-efficient. Source: Edmunds With our award winning finance department and professional staff we can have you driving today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA7C33HG904389
Stock: STK904389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive20,864 milesGreat Deal
$36,995$5,595 Below Market
Braman BMW West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
COVERED BY BMW CERTIFIED WARRANTY UNLIMITED MILES, One-Owner Clean CARFAX Report, PREMIUM PACKAGE, LOW LOW MILES, SPORT PACKAGE, Local Trade, Clean CarFax Report, Cold Weather Package, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS, Apple CarPlay, HARMAN KARDON AUDIO, Covered By the BMW Certified Pre Owned Warranty, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, AWD, Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, Active Driving Assistant, Active Park Distance Control, Apple CarPlay Compatibility, Automatic High Beams, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driving Assistance Package, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Front & Rear Heated Seats, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Steering Wheel, Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Parking Assistant, Parking Assistant Plus, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Surround View w/3D View, Wheels: 18" x 8" Double-Spoke (Style 634), WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging. Braman Motor Cars of West Palm Beach..... Here to assist with all of your luxury Automotive needs! Certified.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Clean CARFAX.CARFAX One-Owner.Odometer is 7551 miles below market average!Braman BMW treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as your South Florida BMW dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. If you're looking for a certified or pre-owned BMW dealership in South Florida, then allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJE7C3XHG886879
Stock: BC-PF26279
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 23,991 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,895$5,566 Below Market
Lauderdale BMW of Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
Sales Price Includes All Applicable Rebates/Incentives , BMW CERTIFICATION of up to 5 years/unlimited miles!, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, Active Driving Assistant, Active Driving Assistant Plus, Active Park Distance Control, Automatic High Beams, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driver Assistance Plus II, Driving Assistance Package, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Fineline Ridge Wood Trim, Front Massaging Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Gesture Control, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Luxury Seating Package, Multi-Contour Seats, Navigation System, Parking Assistant, Parking Assistant Plus, Power moonroof, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Surround View w/3D View, Wheels: 18 x 8 Double-Spoke (Style 634), WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging. 20/30 City/Highway MPGRWD Glacier Silver Metallic Certified.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJE5C33HWA92173
Stock: HWA92173
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 17,329 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,885$4,144 Below Market
Certified Luxury Motors of Valley Stream - Valley Stream / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA7C35HG905091
Stock: C1101-P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 36,579 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,905$7,043 Below Market
Dip's Luxury Motors - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2017 BMW 5 Series 4dr 530i xDrive features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Alpine White with a Black interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-327-9292 or dipsluxurymotors@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA7C39HG903778
Stock: 903778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 17,849 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,995$5,633 Below Market
Lindsay Volvo Cars of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Black 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder Odometer is 1881 miles below market average! 23/33 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Wide range of new and innovative technology features larger size didn't result in added weight powerful engines are still relatively fuel-efficient. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA7C35HG905429
Stock: S10863A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-12-2019
- certified
2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive22,632 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,595$4,293 Below Market
BMW of Mount Laurel - Mount Laurel / New Jersey
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. dark graphite metallic 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive AWD 6-Speed Automatic Sport 2.0L 4-Cylinder AWD, Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, Cold Weather Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 7988 miles below market average! 23/33 City/Highway MPGBMW Details: * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires. * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance * Multipoint Point InspectionReviews: * Wide range of new and innovative technology features; larger size didn't result in added weight; powerful engines are still relatively fuel-efficient. Source: EdmundsCARFAX 1-Owner, BMW Certified, ONLY 22,632 Miles! Sunroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, iPod/MP3 Input, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged, Alloy Wheels, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA (3AG), APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY, PREMIUM PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE.This vehicle is located at BMW of Mt. LaurelPlease contact us at (856)840-1400 or visit www.bmwofmountlaurel.com to schedule an appointment.PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEAdditional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection planOPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE Comfort Access Keyless Entry, WiFi Hotspot, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wireless Charging, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Front & Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering WheelABOUT BMW OF MT. LAURELHolman Automotive has been dedicated to providing outstanding service to its customers since 1924. During the past 9 decades the Holman Family of businesses has established a record of successful growth. Now into the third generation of family leadership, the Holman Automotive Group is poised to continue its success for decades to come.Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA7C33HWA70116
Stock: HWA70116
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 30,590 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$34,977$5,737 Below Market
Hendrick BMW Northlake - Charlotte / North Carolina
ORIG MSRP $70,220,540i trim. SPORT LINE, PREMIUM PKG, LUXURY SEATING PKG, NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, VERY RARE BOWERS & WILKINS SOUND, SOFT-CLOSE DOORS, HEATED/VENTILATED MULTI-CONTOUR MASSAGING NAPPA LEATHER SEATS, ADAPTIVE LED HEADLIGHTS. CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition, BMW Certified, LOW MILES - 30,590!KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigation, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration. Leather Seats, MP3 Player, Sunroof, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESBOWERS & WILKINS DIAMOND SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, PREMIUM PACKAGE Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, WiFi Hotspot, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Automatic High Beams, Wireless Charging, LUXURY SEATING PACKAGE Front Ventilated Seats, Multi-Contour Seats, Front Massaging Seats, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, REAR VIEW CAMERA (3AG). GET THE ULTIMATE DRIVING MACHINE AT THE ULTIMATE VALUE! BMW CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED PROTECTION PLAN 5 YEARS UNLIMITED MILES! 4 BRAND NEW TIRES! NON-SMOKERVEHICLE REVIEWSGreat Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCEAdditional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection planHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJE5C36HWA92099
Stock: NL4895
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- certified
2017 BMW 5 Series 530i16,771 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,999
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
BMW Certified. PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Comfort Access Keyless Entry, WiFi Hotspot, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, LUXURY PACKAGE -inc: Luxury Line, SensaTec Dashboard, Navigation System, HD Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Auxiliary Audio Input, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Bluetooth Connection, Keyless Entry/Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control. A Certified Pre-Owned BMW goes through a rigorous 160-point inspection by a BMW-trained technician. Every Certified Pre-Owned BMW comes with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report.Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA5C37HG896804
Stock: SHG896804
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 21,262 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$37,998
Momentum BMW - Houston / Texas
BMW Certified. PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, WiFi Hotspot, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Automatic High Beams, Wireless Charging, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, M SPORT PACKAGE, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Harman Kardon Premium Audio System. A Certified Pre-Owned BMW goes through a rigorous 160-point inspection by a BMW-trained technician. Every Certified Pre-Owned BMW comes with a CARFAX Vehicle History Report.Momentum BMW has been serving Houston and surrounding communities for the last 25 years. In an effort to better serve our customers, we have expanded our BMW Pre-Owned department and facility. We have a boutique full of gift ideas and a showroom full of a variety of SUVs, sedans, coupes, and convertibles. We now feature the largest BMW Certified Pre-Owned inventory in Texas and have our own BMW Certified service and reconditioning center. BMW Certified technicians will carefully perform all repairs in order to give our customers the best possible product and peace of mind. We are the only BMW Dealer in Houston to be prestigiously named a Center of Excellence in 2016 by BMW, an award that represents the facilities that score in the top ten percent for Quality and Customer Service. Customer Service is our first priority and we invite you to experience the Ultimate Driving Machine at Momentum BMW the Ultimate Dealer. Please verify any information in question with Momentum BMW. Come in and enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, browse the internet and relax. Hope to see you soon.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJE5C30HG914662
Stock: SHG914662
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 15,577 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,991
ABZ Motors - Houston / Texas
INTRODUCING THE 2017 BMW 530I XDRIVE! THIS 2017 BMW 530i IS A 1 OWNER AND VERY WELL MAINTAINED VEHICLE WITH 15K MILES!! IT IS LOADED WITH OPTIONS SUCH AS:SPORT LINE PACKAGE,DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE,DRIVER ASSIST PLUS PACKAGE,DRIVER ASSIST PLUS 2 PACKAGE,COLD WEATHER PACKAGE,PREMIUM PACKAGE,FRONT POWER SEATS,DRIVER MEMORY SEAT,FRONT AND REAR HEATED SEATS, CLIMATE CONTROL,CRUISE CONTROL,MULTI FUNCTIONAL HEATED STEERING WHEEL WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS,HEADS UP DISPLAY,NAVIGATION,SURROUND VIEW CAMERA,BLUETOOTH,WIFI HOT SPOT,APPLE CAR PLAY,AM/FM/SAT/CD/USB,HIFI SOUND SYSTEM,POWER SUNROOF,POWER MIRRORS,POWER WINDOWS, POWER TRUNK,18 WHEELS,COMFORT ACCESS AND MORE.ALL THE OPTIONS FUNCTION ACCORDINGLY! THE POWERFUL 4 CYLINDER 2.0L TURBOCHARGED ENGINE RUNS VERY GOOD AND AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION SHIFTS SMOOTHLY INTO GEARS!THE BLUESTONE METALLIC EXTERIOR IS IN VERY GOOD AND HEALTHY CONDITION AND THE IVORY WHITE INTERIOR HAS BEEN KEPT EXTREMELY CLEAN!WARRANTY! FOR QUESTIONS AND INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:713-839-9800
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA7C31HG905573
Stock: HG905573
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 48,054 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$29,495$5,850 Below Market
Auto Gallery Imports - Westbury / New York
ALL WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION GPS*, SPORT LINE PACKAGE, PREMIUM PACKAGE, DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEADS UP DISPLAY, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, LIFTGATE, REAR VIEW CAMERA! MP3 Player, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Leather Seats, Traction Control, ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/ Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear Window Defroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJE7C38HG479594
Stock: 39568GC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-09-2020
- 29,112 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,900$5,541 Below Market
BMW of Palm Springs - Palm Springs / California
BMW of Palm Springs proudly offers this beautiful * 2017 BMW 5 Series * in Black Sapphire Metallic over a Black w/Blue w/Dakota Leather Upholstery interior with 29112 miles. The 540i is powered by a 3.0L BMW TwinPower Turbo 6-cylinder engine producing 335hp and 332lb-ft of torque through Rear Wheel Drive Type Platform and 8-Speed automatic Transmission. This 540i is further enhanced with the following: Driving Assistance Package(Head-up Display, Active Park Distance Control, Rear view camera) Driving Assistance Plus(Parking Assistant Plus, Surround View w/ 3D View) M Sport Package(SensaTec Dashboard) Premium Package(Comfort Access keyless entry, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Automatic High Beams, SiriusXM Radio w/ 1 year sub., Wireless Charging, WiFi Hotspot with comp 3 M) M Sport Package(20" IND 759i w/ perf rft, Grey Poplar Wood Trim, LED Fog Lights, M sport suspension, M steering wheel, Aerodynamic kit, Shadowline exterior trim, Anthracite headliner) M Sport Brakes with Blue Calip Heated front seats Remote Control Parking Harman Kardon surround sound Apple CarPlay Compatibility Gesture Control Black Kidney Grilles Chrome Exhaust Tips M Performance Exhaust LED Door Projector BMW of Palm Springs is a member of the indiGO Auto Group. Our dealership features a beautiful BMW Corporate Identity showroom, fully staffed factory certified service center, parts department, finance department, detail department, and BMW accessories boutique. Allow us to also help arrange transportation of your new car directly to your home anywhere in the world. Trade-in proposals are always welcome. If you like this vehicle and have questions, simply call, email, or drop by our location at *3737 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264.* We invite you to Activate Your Ownership with us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series 540i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJE5C38HG917289
Stock: PHG917289
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-28-2020
