Used 2003 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me

***THIS VEHICLE IS GOING TO BE SOLD AS IS - IT'S A MECHANIC SPECIAL UNIT, IT'S HAS SOME MECHANICAL ISSUES THAT WE ARE NOT WILLING TO DEAL WITH IT.THIS IS AN EXCELLENT WHOLESALE PRICE.***CLEAN CARFAX REPORT NEW CAR TRADE IN ALPINE WHITE EXTERIOR WITH BLACK LEATHER 2.5L DOHC I6 ENGINE WITH 5 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION AM/FM CD PLAYER PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS SOLD AS IS OVER 10 YEARS OLD OR OVER 100K MILES NO WARRANTY***Clean CARFAX. 525i, 4D Sedan, 2.5L I6 SMPI DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, RWD, Alpine White, Black w/Leatherette Upholstery.20/28 City/Highway MPG Alpine White 2003 BMW 5 Series 525i RWD 2.5L I6 SMPI DOHCAS IS VEHICLE – ALL VEHICLES OVER 10 YEARS OR 100K MILES WILL BE SOLD AS IS. We do our best to disclose any existing issues with this vehicle, but we won’t be responsible for any existing or new mechanic failures after the sale. AS IS VEHICLEAt Jacobs Mitsubishi Our goal is to make you a customer for life. We want you to have the most enjoyable car buying experience possible . All prices displayed do not include additional accessories or fees and costs of closing including any government, additional packages applied to vehicle, including but not limited to JacobsCare, federal, dealer fees, taxes, registration, dealer document, cost of accessories, emissions testing, or any other fees. All prices, specifications and availability are subject to change at any time, without notice. Online pricing reflective of conditional consumer qualifications and stipulation to finance with our captive lenders and trade in their vehicle, not all applicants will be approved, offers may change at any time and may not reflect accuracy online, see dealer for most updated offers. Not all offers can be combined. Applicant may qualify for partial discount displayed by financing with another approved lender through and provided by Jacobs Mitsubishi. Contact dealer for most current information, availability or details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 7 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2003 BMW 5 Series 525i with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

VIN: WBADT43463G029929

Stock: R029929

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 09-22-2018