2019 BMW 5 Series
What’s new
- Apple CarPlay is standard on all models (subscription-based)
- Some formerly optional advanced safety features are standard
- The diesel-powered 540d has been discontinued
- Part of the seventh 5 Series generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Wide range of powerful and relatively efficient engines
- A host of innovative features and leading-edge technology
- Interior quarters are quiet and comfortable
- Generous trunk capacity
- Evolutionary styling doesn't stand out in a crowded class
- Some interior materials are a bit below segment standards
Which 5 Series does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.1 / 10
Midsize luxury sedans have a difficult task to complete. Discerning buyers expect high levels of refinement, performance, technology and prestige that few other cars can match. Pleasingly, the 2019 BMW 5 Series rises to meet the challenge.
BMW fits the 5 Series with a familiar lineup of four-, six- and eight-cylinder engines. We think the six-cylinder in the 540i hits the sweet spot for power and efficiency. But we like that you can also get the plug-in hybrid 530e for its almost 30 miles of electric-only range or go with M550i for its face-flattening acceleration. All 5 Series versions provide a healthy dose of technology, luxury and safety features.
Of course, you'll get comparable experiences from the BMW 5 Series' primary competition: the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the fully redesigned Audi A6. Historically, the BMW has been more of the driver's choice, the Benz is the more traditional take on luxury, and the Audi splits the difference down the middle. But lately the lines have blurred, with a variety of choices within each lineup. Deciding between these all-stars will probably depend on personal preference or some intangible that just makes one feel right to you. Certainly, though, the 5 Series is among the best.
Notably, we picked the 2019 BMW 5 Series as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize Sedans for this year.
What's it like to live with?
To learn more about the BMW 5 Series of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2018 BMW 540i xDrive. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy. We were big fans of the 5 Series' performance and efficiency but experienced a few technical difficulties with the infotainment system. It's worth noting that the 2019 5 Series adds Apple CarPlay smartphone integration and some new safety features that weren't offered on the 2018 long-term vehicle. Our observations remain applicable, nonetheless.
2019 BMW 5 Series models
The 2019 BMW 5 Series is available in four trim levels, all with different powertrains. The 530i (248 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque) and the 530e iPerformance plug-in hybrid (248 hp, 310 lb-ft) are powered by variants of BMW's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The 540i (335 hp, 332 lb-ft) gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. At the top of the range is the M550i with its turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 (456 hp, 480 lb-ft). BMW's all-wheel drive, called xDrive, is an option on the 530i, the 530e and the 540i. It's standard on the M550i. An eight-speed automatic is standard across the board.
The base 530i and the 530e come pretty nicely equipped from the start with LED adaptive headlights, 18-inch wheels, power-folding and heated mirrors (the driver's side has auto dimming), automatic wipers, a sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, power-adjustable front sport seats, driver-seat memory functions, a 40/20/40-split folding rear seat and simulated-leather upholstery.
Standard technology features include the iDrive interface with a 10.2-inch touchscreen display, a navigation system, Apple CarPlay, BMW emergency services, two USB ports, and a 12-speaker sound system. Standard advanced safety features include forward collision warning and mitigation, lane departure warning, and a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert.
The 540i is equipped very similarly to the previous two trims but has standard leather upholstery.
It's a bigger price jump to the performance-focused M550i xDrive, which includes everything above plus 19-inch wheels with performance tires, an adaptive suspension, full LED adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, aerodynamic bodywork, a rear spoiler, upgraded power front seats, an M Sport steering wheel, keyless entry and a power trunklid.
Typically, you can select from one of three 5 Series styling packages. The Sport is the default choice and comes with gloss-black design elements on the bumpers. The Luxury style features chrome accents from the front grille to the rear tailpipes, with light alloy wheels and modified bumper inserts to match. The M Sport steps up the sportiness with an aerodynamic style treatment, a lowered suspension and special exterior trim.
From this point, BMW offers a variety of packages, or "tiers'' in BMW lingo. The Convenience package adds a power trunklid, keyless ignition and entry, heated front seats and satellite radio.
The Premium package can be added to that and comes with an automated parking system, parking sensors, a head-up display, enhanced USB and Bluetooth connections, a wireless charging pad, a surround-view camera system and gesture control. Go with the Executive package to get full LED adaptive headlights with automatic high beams, soft-close automatic doors, a dynamic digital instrument cluster, and power sunshades for rear passengers.
Naturally, more customization is available. The Dynamic Handling package includes an adaptive suspension and active roll stabilization. For the M550i, which comes with the adaptive suspension, you also get Integral Active Steering, which is a rear-steer system. A Luxury Seating package bundles ventilated multicontour front seats with massage function and upgraded leather upholstery. Finally, look at the Driving Assistance Plus package to get more advanced safety feature such as full-speed adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, front cross-traffic alert and evasive steering aid.
Many of these features can be equipped as stand-alone options alongside remote control parking, night vision with pedestrian detection, a heated steering wheel, a rear-seat entertainment system, Harman Kardon or Bowers & Wilkins premium audio systems, and ceramic-trimmed controls.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.1 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|8.5
Driving8.0
Acceleration8.0
Braking8.5
Steering8.0
Handling8.0
Drivability8.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.0
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control7.5
Interior8.0
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position8.5
Roominess7.5
Visibility9.0
Quality7.5
Utility8.0
Small-item storage7.5
Cargo space8.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Technology8.5
Smartphone integration9.5
Driver aids10.0
Voice control8.5
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is an overall great car; fun to drive and at a luxury level that most people will find appealing. The car delivers on gas performance. Over the 800 miles I’ve owned the car, half city and half highway, it’s averaging about 45 mpge. Interior build quality is excellent. I’ve had a minor issue with the truck latch not engaging. It’s at the dealer having a new latch assembly put in. That’s a little disappointing. But the biggest disappointment, no , major complaint, and it’s a big one, is the squealing from the brakes. It’s not a minor low level noise; it’s fingernails on the chalk board level. The dealership says BMWs are know for this. I say, BS. No other car on the market routinely puts out a car that has squeaking brakes. It’s been back to the dealership twice. Hopefully, it will be resolved, but to those of you thinking about buying a 530, beware, trust me, it’s something you can’t live with. It’s that bad. 2/20/2019 update: Update from my original 12/23/18 posting. The brake issue has been resolved. The dealer attempted to chamfer the brakes on one occasion and then cleaned and lubricated them on another, both with no improvement. It took making a video of the noise generated by the squealing brakes but the dealer finally agreed to replace them, probably after contacting corporate. The new brake pads and rotors are functioning, as expected, noiselessly and flawlessly, just how they should be. Thank you BMW corporate! August 2019 update: I have owned the car for 9+ months and have 7300 miles on it. My initial impressions, after resolution of the brake issue have been exceeded. The car is supremely comfortable to drive, exceptionally quiet, especially on electric mode, and incredibly efficient as far as gas consumption. I must admit, it is not only fun and engaging to drive but a joy to own. August 2020 update: I have owned the car for almost 2 full years. It has performed flawlessly. Not a hiccup. Average combined gas/electric range has consistently been 50+ mpg. My commute is a combination of half rural and half highway driving. Nothing in the car has needed service and the ride remains impeccably quiet; no rattles, loose items, just a solid feel that conveys a serene sense of comfort and reliance. A good buy.
Ordered a 2019 M550i and received it the week before Christmas 2018. I had never even test drove one, but was trading in a 2013 535i, which I adored. I did not think I could go wrong. I was right. I am in love. From the very moment I drove off the dealership lot I knew it was something special. I call it the gentle beast because it is so powerful and yet so smooth and controlled/refined. When it starts it makes a beautiful and powerful engine note. As you drive it there is a muted engine rumble that sounds so great, yet it is not invasive. It never interferes with music or conversation. It's coming up on 2 months of ownership and I have absolutely nothing to complain about. One other thing about the M550i when compared to similar offerings from Audi or Mercedes...BMW offers you all the interior colors (and exterior) that let you really customize what you want. The other 2 German makers limit your interior colors and trims. The interiors they offer are very very sport- oriented The inside of the M550i is plush and luxurious looking AND feeling. The 20 way power seats........heavenly. So many people have commented on the comfort of the seats. I could go on and on. If you're in the market, I suggest giving it a look. Gentle Beast. Bayerische Motoren Werke...... oh yeah.
Fast, smooth, roomy, understated and posessing a proper option list for a car of this class. After a year with the 540i I can say my deepest satisfaction driving this car is on the open road or loaded with family. Its powerful engine provides nearly silent thrust on demand, and its stable suspension and predictable steering effectively mask what is a big heavy car. You want nimble, buy a 3-series. You want opulence, get a 7. This 5 occupies a spot where sedan utility is dressed in its most luxurious form, exuding confidence, strength and capability. The tech is amazing; my phone connects easily, the car reads messages to me and I speak my response; the seats and lighting are wonderfully customizable and the driving aids have varying levels of sensitivity or can be turned off completely. I chose the M Sport package because I do attack twisty roads from time to time, which the car does without complaint. Again, it's no 3 series but it is more than willing to chase one down a mountain road. On the freeway It is stately and quiet, eating up miles like a baleen whale swimming through a field of krill. I chose the options for soft-close automatic doors and massaging seats, which adds another layer of icing to this excellent cake. What don't I like? The automatic headlights don't come on in foggy daylight conditions. The trunk can't be closed from inside the car. Options are expensive. What is priceless? Driving friends home after an evening out and having no one eager to leave the car when we arrive at their door. Update January 20 2020: The trunk can be closed from inside the car by lifting (and holding) the switch with the engine running. I added the M Performance Sound and Power Kit, resulting in a marked increase in giddyap and a sufficiently throaty exhaust note at startup and idle. Nearly 20K on the car and there have been only two issues: a recurring passenger restraint alert and a repeated warning of low tire pressure. Both were addressed and resolved by the dealer. I also asked for and received a software update to the media system and CarPlay, which enhanced the connection with my phone. This remains an athletic, comfortable and luxurious big sedan that I would buy again. Update July 2020: Still love the car. I drive in standard Sport mode most of the time. Perhaps due to supply issues in our new COVID world, BMW has reduced the set of options available at this time for the car. If you are ordering one, load it up.
I almost skipped this edition (G30) of the 5-series, because I wasn't thrilled with the conservative design. After 5 months of driving this, I'm blown away..the ride quality with the 540i is just...perfect, especially compared to the bulky previous generation (F10). The build quality is spot-on, the ergonomics are ideal, and the design aesthetic actually emerges more over time. Bravo, BMW.
Features & Specs
|530e iPerformance 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$53,400
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
|540i 4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$58,950
|MPG
|21 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5500 rpm
|530i 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$53,400
|MPG
|24 city / 34 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|248 hp @ 5200 rpm
|540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$61,250
|MPG
|20 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 5 Series safety features:
- Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection
- Uses infrared technology to see and alert you of things such as people and animals in the road before they become visible to the naked eye.
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Alerts you of vehicles in the adjacent lanes using radar sensors and will indicate if it's safe to change lanes.
- City Collision Mitigation
- Automatically brakes the car at speeds under 38 mph when it detects an imminent collision and the driver has taken no action.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
BMW 5 Series vs. the competition
BMW 5 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
In general, the BMW can be thought of as the driver's choice since it delivers better-than-average engagement and performance. The Mercedes exhibits more traditional luxury, but it doesn't sacrifice performance in the process. There are plenty of sporty models in the E-Class lineup. The E-Class holds a slight advantage for interior quality and some available automated driving features, but it's held back by its smaller trunk and stiff ride with the standard suspension.
BMW 5 Series vs. Audi A6
There's a fully redesigned Audi A6 for 2019, and it has the potential to unseat the 5 Series. It should deliver similar performance to the 5 Series and likely have an edge in terms of technology. Inside, the A6 has an all-new touchscreen infotainment interface that might be easier to use than the 5 Series' iDrive system.
BMW 5 Series vs. Lexus GS 300
The Lexus GS enjoys a significant price advantage over the rest of the class, but there are downsides to take into account. You won't get the diverse engine lineup offered by the others, the rear seats don't fold for added cargo space, and the infotainment system is arguably the worst in the industry. Of lesser importance, the Lexus badge doesn't have the cachet of some European brands.
FAQ
Is the BMW 5 Series a good car?
What's new in the 2019 BMW 5 Series?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 BMW 5 Series:
- Apple CarPlay is standard on all models (subscription-based)
- Some formerly optional advanced safety features are standard
- The diesel-powered 540d has been discontinued
- Part of the seventh 5 Series generation introduced for 2017
Is the BMW 5 Series reliable?
Is the 2019 BMW 5 Series a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW 5 Series?
The least-expensive 2019 BMW 5 Series is the 2019 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $53,400.
Other versions include:
- 530e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $53,400
- 540i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $58,950
- 530i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $53,400
- 540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $61,250
- 530i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $55,700
- M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $74,450
- 530e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $55,700
What are the different models of BMW 5 Series?
More about the 2019 BMW 5 Series
The 2019 BMW 5 Series offers performance, luxury and room for five passengers. Since its introduction, the 5 Series has been a midsize luxury heavy hitter, and BMW has plenty on offer for 2019 to try to maintain the car's appeal. Not only is this luxury sedan quiet and comfortable, with a cabin packed with upscale materials, it also offers an extensive menu of optional technology and four distinct powertrains.
The 530i is driven by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 248 horsepower, while the 540i has a turbocharged six-cylinder with 335 hp. BMW adapted its plug-in hybrid drivetrain for the 530e iPerformance that makes use of a turbocharged four-cylinder paired with an electric motor. Combined output is 252 hp, and the EPA says you can expect 16 miles of all-electric range and 29 mpg combined when the gasoline engine is active. At the top of the 5 Series range is the M550i xDrive. It's powered by a 456-hp turbocharged V8 engine.
All 5 Series models come with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard on the 530i, the 530e and the 540i. All-wheel drive is optional. The M550i comes with all-wheel drive as standard.
The 530i, the 530e iPerformance and the 540i start with the same equipment, including 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, power-adjustable front seats, simulated-leather upholstery, and an iDrive infotainment system with a 10.2-inch display screen. The 2018 M550i xDrive, meanwhile, comes with quite a few luxury, performance and appearance upgrades as standard equipment.
A number of packages and stand-alone options are available to customize the BMW's comfort, technology and looks. A premium stereo, multicontour seats (with heating, ventilation and massaging), leather upholstery, and even ceramic-trimmed switchgear are available as well as added active safety features with some automated driving features.
With such a wide range of options, buyers in the market for a midsize luxury sedan should certainly give the 5 Series a look. Make sure to read Edmunds' full review for more information, and take advantage of our shopping tools to find the best deal on a 2019 BMW 5 Series near you.
2019 BMW 5 Series Overview
The 2019 BMW 5 Series is offered in the following submodels: 5 Series Sedan, 5 Series M550i xDrive, 5 Series Hybrid. Available styles include 530e iPerformance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), 540i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 530i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 540i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), 530i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A), and 530e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 BMW 5 Series?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW 5 Series and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 5 Series 4.2 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 5 Series.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW 5 Series and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 5 Series featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 BMW 5 Series?
Which 2019 BMW 5 Serieses are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 BMW 5 Series for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2019 5 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $61,385 and mileage as low as 183 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 BMW 5 Series.
Can't find a new 2019 BMW 5 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW 5 Series for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,887.
Find a new BMW for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $25,246.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 BMW 5 Series?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out BMW lease specials
Related 2019 BMW 5 Series info
