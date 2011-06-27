Used 2010 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me
- $6,690Great Deal | $2,367 below market
2010 BMW 5 Series 528i84,532 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Bluetooth Connection Platinum Bronze Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 5 Series 528i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANU5C57AC125413
Stock: AC125413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $5,999Great Deal | $1,817 below market
2010 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive147,288 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gilly's Auto Sales - Rochester / Minnesota
Runs and drives great, power windows, locks, seat, mirrors, aluminum wheels with newer tires, heated leather seats, CD, dual power seats, power sunroof, all wheel drive, All vehicles get a 5 day money back guarantee and free carfax. Please call or text Sam at 507-250-0524. Please call or text Gilly at 507-261-9665.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANV9C55AC391338
Stock: 4183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$6,969Great Deal | $2,660 below market
2010 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive113,050 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
JT's Wheels 'N' Deals - Pottstown / Pennsylvania
Fully serviced and inspected. All Wheel Drive. Loaded with all the options. Here at JT's Wheels N Deals we buy all of our inventory off of private owners in and around the Pottstown area. We do not buy from auctions or other dealers. This allows us to meet the previous owners and get to know the vehicles maintenance schedule. All of our vehicles come with a current Pennsylvania State Inspection an It is our goal to provide you with an excellent purchase and ownership experience. Trade-in's are welcome! Call us today at 610-326-9000 for a no obligation demonstration and test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANV1C57AC443263
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,500Great Deal | $1,274 below market
2010 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive122,397 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
John Jones Chevrolet Buick of Scottsburg - Scottsburg / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANV1C51AC444229
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,995Good Deal | $919 below market
2010 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive105,852 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Capital Ford - Raleigh / North Carolina
Odometer is 1977 miles below market average!Extended Warranty Available, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date, BOOKS INCLUDED, 17" x 8.0 Double Spoke (Style 278) Wheels, Head restraints memory, Navigation System, Online Information Services, Power moonroof, Real Time Traffic Information, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Voice Command System. 2010 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive Jet Black 3.0L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V AWDDon't miss your chance to save Big on quality Pre-Owned vehicles at Capital Ford in Raleigh.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANV1C56AC443285
Stock: TCT83215B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- New Listing$6,991Good Deal | $655 below market
2010 BMW 5 Series 528i148,342 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Prestige Auto Credit - Akron / Ohio
New brakes and rotors, Navigation, Moonroof, Heated leather seats, and backed by a 6 month 6000 mile warranty for peace of mind! #WeArePrestige Our mission is to make your convenience our priority with aggressive pricing and the most dynamic inventory! We want all trades! Motorcycles, Dirtbikes, Quads, ATV's, UTV's, Raptor, Razr's, cars, trucks, trailers, boats, etc. We offer financing as low as 1.9%, first time buyer programs, and second chance loans for those with a challenged history! Over the phone appraisals, out of state shipping, local airport pickup, walk around videos and additional photos at your request to allow this to be easiest purchase experience you've had! Disclaimer Excludes tax, tag, title and registration . Dealer documentation fee of $250 not included. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features or price may be listed incorrectly, as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. **Please Note: We turn our inventory daily, please check with the dealer to confirm vehicle availability Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. More information about the 2010 BMW 5 Series: The 5-Series lineup of models are athletic and surefooted sedans and wagons that also offer a surprising level of comfort inside. Technology is also a strong point in the 5-Series, with performance and safety standouts like Active Steering, Active Roll Stabilization and a night vision system. The 535xi Sport Wagon is a very fashionable and fun-to-drive alternative to a sport-utility vehicle. This model sets itself apart with powerful and refined engines, impressive high-tech features, Athletic handling, and superior ride quality We want all trades! Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Chevy, Ford, Toyota, Cadillac, Mercedes, Yamaha, Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Lamborghini, ferrari, porsche, quad, atv, utv, dirt bike, motorcycle, trx450, cr125, crf250, yzf250, tractor, trailers, camper, rv, razr, crf250, crf450, yfz450, ktm, ktm xc, raptor, trx90, trx 250, john deere, heavy equipment, skidster's etc. All can help towards your down payment!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 5 Series 528i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANU5C5XAC365409
Stock: MR1962A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $9,497Good Deal | $408 below market
2010 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive109,953 milesDelivery available*
Alliance Motor Group - Middleton / Massachusetts
3.0L inline-6 engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, All-wheel drive, 17-inch alloy wheels, Headlight washers, Navigation, Dual-zone climate control, Leather seats, Heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Moonroof, Power adjustable steering column, Auto-dimming mirrors, This 528i xDrive is in excellent cosmetic and mechanical condition. All our cars come with one master key. Extra accessories (keys, mats, books) are not guaranteed, but will be provided if available. Advertised price does not include the doc fee or any applicable state registration fees or taxes. We make every effort to accurately list vehicle options in the description. We do not guarantee the accuracy of options as decoded by listing services. Please contact us with any questions.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANV1C54AC443494
Stock: AC443494
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $7,999Good Deal | $1,104 below market
2010 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive115,611 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Capital City Auto Brokers - Raleigh / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANV9C52ACW51713
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,497Good Deal | $1,001 below market
2010 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive82,760 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Motion Parent - Saint Louis Park / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANV1C58AC157714
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,988Fair Deal | $495 below market
2010 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive48,880 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Martin Auto Gallery - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
ONLY 48K MILES! Visit Martin Auto Gallery online at www.martinautogalleryinc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (412)571-2277 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANV1C58AC388905
Stock: M20-191
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,300Fair Deal
2010 BMW 5 Series 528i90,623 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 5 Series 528i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANU5C57AC128103
Stock: 8281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-19-2019
- $6,491Fair Deal
2010 BMW 5 Series 528i158,475 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
MC MOTORCARS - Miami / Florida
SunMoonroof,Bluetooth Connection,BLACK SAPPHIRE METALLIC This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. **NO HAGGLE PRICE**HASSLE FREE SHOPPING**MONEY BACK GURANTEE**SHOP WITH EASE** This outstanding example of a 2010 BMW 5 Series 528i is offered by Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This BMW 5 Series is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. More information about the 2010 BMW 5 Series: The 5-Series lineup of models are athletic and surefooted sedans and wagons that also offer a surprising level of comfort inside. Technology is also a strong point in the 5-Series, with performance and safety standouts like Active Steering, Active Roll Stabilization and a night vision system. The 535xi Sport Wagon is a very fashionable and fun-to-drive alternative to a sport-utility vehicle. This model sets itself apart with powerful and refined engines, impressive high-tech features, Athletic handling, and superior ride quality *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 5 Series 528i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANU5C5XAC128824
Stock: AC128824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$8,798Fair Deal
2010 BMW 5 Series 528i97,799 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sport Motor Cars - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 5 Series 528i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANU5C51AC128338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,500Fair Deal
2010 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive70,791 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Metro Motors - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
SOLD!! SOLD!! Wow Here's the One You Have Been Searching for!! Pristine 2010 BMW 528 i X-Drive Sedan. This BMW is unblemished inside and out. with 71791 CERTIFIED MILES FROM NEW!!! Garage kept very well maintained and it shows!! Finished in Alpine White with Camel Tan Dakota Premium Leather Pkg with Burl Walnut Interior Wood Trimmings. Power Heated Memory Seats. Loaded with all the Options!! Premium 10 Speaker Sound System with Navigation Bluetooth Satellite Weather Band Auxiliary feed with MP3 I Pod and USB adapters. BMW I-Drive Command System. Dual Zone Climate Controls with Rear Vents. Power Glass Moon Roof. Stability Control. Garage Door Sync. Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel that has Power Tilt & Telescopic w/Command Buttons and Even Heated Steering Wheel!!! 17 Inch New Goodyear Tires mounted on BMW Alloy Sport Wheels. ALL Original Key Fobs Books Manuals!! Clean Car Fax Showing NO ACCIDENTS OR ISSUES AND 33 SERVICE BMW DEALER RECORDS!! This 5 series was just Serviced Inspected Smog Tested. THIS IS THE FINEST 2010 BMW 528 i X-DRIVE THAT YOU WILL FIND!!! DON'T MISS THIS ONE!! OUR CARS ARE HAND PICKED PRISTINE SERVICED AND DETAILED SINCE 1982! CALL 412-766-2222 NOW AND SPEAK TO ROBERT!! VISIT US AT www.metromotorspgh.com. MOST CARS QUALIFY FOR 1-3 YR/45000 MILE OPTIONAL WARRANTY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANV1C51AC159787
Stock: 10528xi
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,995
2010 BMW 5 Series 535i78,831 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Locators - Louisville / Tennessee
Please feel free to contact us toll free at 865-981-7441 for more information about this unit. Also be sure to see more photographs of this unit at our website @ WWW.AUTOLOCATORS1.NET. We are of course a 30+ year old automobile dealer here in East Tennessee and if you dont quite see the unit that satisfies your needs again contact us and let us see if we can help you find what you are looking for.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 5 Series 535i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANW1C51AC166154
Stock: F44
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,938Fair Deal | $398 below market
2010 BMW 5 Series 528i116,550 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Outlet of Tacoma - Tacoma / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 5 Series 528i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANU5C54AC126969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,997
2010 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive53,058 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2010 BMW 535XI WAGON RARE!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE WAGON!! TWIN TURBOCHARGED!! ONLY 53K MILES!! LOADED!! PREMIUM PACKAGE!! VALUE PACKAGE!! FINISHED IN THE INCREDIBLE LOOKING SPACE GRAY METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT OVER CREAM BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS!! IN-DASH SCREEN EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION!! HEATED STEERING WHEEL!! HEATED FRONT SEATS!! ICE COLD A/C!! POWER TAILGATE!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! HD RADIO!! PARK DISTANCE CONTROL!! IPOD AND USB ADAPTER!! POWER WINDOWS!! UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE SUPER IMPRESSIVE 3.0L TWIN TURBOCHARGED I6 ENGINE, LINKED OT A SMOOTH SHIFTING STEPTRONIC TRANSMISSION!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS: STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION SPACE GRAY METALLIC CREAM BEIGE DAKOTA LEATHER VALUE PACKAGE PREMIUM PACKAGE $1050 HD RADIO NAVIGATION SYSTEM $1900 PARK DISTANCE CONTROL $750 BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - TWO OWNERS 3.0L TWIN TURBO I6 ENGINE - ALL WHEEL DRIVE SPACE GRAY METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS CREAM BEIGE DAKOTA LEATHER INTERIOR - ICE COLD A/C - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - HD RADIO - POWER WINDOWS - NAVIGATION - HEATED SEATS - AND MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Dakota Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAPT7C53AC237178
Stock: CM6985
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $12,490Fair Deal
2010 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive68,288 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
East Coast Auto Group - Linden / New Jersey
Carve out your own path with our 2010 BMW 528i xDrive shown off in Alpine White that radiates premium good looks inside and out, with performance to match! Powered by an impressive 3.0 Liter 6 Cylinder that produces 230hp with its responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. You will love the smooth ride of this brilliant All Wheel Drive that offers supreme handling and rewards you with near 25mpg on the open road. Turn heads at every corner with the classic BMW front grilles, automatic headlights, and daytime running lights to make you stand out! Offering the latest in technological innovation and style, the cockpit of our 528i is full of BMW luxury amenities that you'd expect! An easy to use full-color navigation system, leather seating with heated front seats, a sunroof, automatic headlights, and the iDrive electronics interface is just a sampling of the features made to spoil you! BMW's stellar reputation for safety holds true with advanced features such as emergency communications and stability/traction control. Distinguished performance, exceptional style, and state-of-the-art technology await you in this 528i Sedan. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBANV1C56AC159381
Stock: 159381
Certified Pre-Owned: No