Used 2011 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me

- 110,684 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,208$2,768 Below Market
- 55,011 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,195$2,111 Below Market
- 135,860 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,900$2,205 Below Market
- 96,580 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,568$1,569 Below Market
- 113,169 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,499$2,689 Below Market
- 118,344 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999$1,779 Below Market
- 116,295 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,698$1,825 Below Market
- 97,506 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995$1,653 Below Market
- 91,317 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,445$1,702 Below Market
- 35,089 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,900$2,844 Below Market
- 115,343 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,291$1,163 Below Market
- 80,738 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995
- 81,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,777
- 112,054 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,591
- 74,200 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995$588 Below Market
- 104,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,800$1,253 Below Market
- 89,861 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,282$274 Below Market
- 88,266 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,594$306 Below Market
I fell in love with this car. I had the best of the both word, A luxury car wrapped into sports package. Sadly enough, Later on I learned of multiple issues with N63 engines. It is an engineering nightmare. N63 engine is a V8 4.4 liter engine. Trying to save space, The design team decided to place the Turbos in the V section of a already hot running engine. With combination of heat from engine and twin turbos They had to install a fan to cool things down. They came to the realization of Fan working over time and the hot engine is very thirsty for oil. So most owners have to add a quart of oil anywhere from 700 to 1000 miles. BMW came back with recommendation of changing the oil every 10000 mile instead of 15000. And to add insult to the injury they also recommend replacing the battery with every oil change. Although the pressure was high on BMW they still refuse to do a recall to resolve the issue. There is a class action lawsuit which sadly is ready to be settled. As always the attorneys get the multi million dollar settlement and consumer gets the shaft. According to what I have read so far, BMW will reimburse owners for the cost of additional oil consumption and a battery replacement. You will also get a $1000 to $1500 voucher towards the purchase of a new BMW. So you can be the proud owner of a newer piece of CRAP. Also the short block n63 engine replacement price is now $3000.00 which is a rebuild engine and according to BMW insiders It is just as awful as the original N63 engine. So if you are considering purchasing a 5 series BMW, Make sure you do your homework. I am sitting on a $35000.00 piece of lemon parked in the garage. I am scared of driving it and no one is offering me over $12K for trade in. So stay away from this engine or any other BMW with Turbo engine.
