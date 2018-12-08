Used 2011 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me

4,339 listings
5 Series Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,339 listings
  • 2011 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive in Silver
    used

    2011 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive

    110,684 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,208

    $2,768 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive in Black
    used

    2011 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive

    55,011 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,195

    $2,111 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW 5 Series 535i in Silver
    used

    2011 BMW 5 Series 535i

    135,860 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,900

    $2,205 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW 5 Series 528i in Gray
    used

    2011 BMW 5 Series 528i

    96,580 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,568

    $1,569 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW 5 Series 535i in Gray
    used

    2011 BMW 5 Series 535i

    113,169 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,499

    $2,689 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW 5 Series 528i in Gray
    used

    2011 BMW 5 Series 528i

    118,344 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,999

    $1,779 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive in Black
    used

    2011 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive

    116,295 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,698

    $1,825 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW 5 Series 535i in Black
    used

    2011 BMW 5 Series 535i

    97,506 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $1,653 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive in Black
    used

    2011 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive

    91,317 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,445

    $1,702 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW 5 Series 535i in Silver
    used

    2011 BMW 5 Series 535i

    35,089 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $13,900

    $2,844 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive

    115,343 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $11,291

    $1,163 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW 5 Series 535i in Black
    used

    2011 BMW 5 Series 535i

    80,738 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2011 BMW 5 Series 550i in Silver
    used

    2011 BMW 5 Series 550i

    81,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,777

    Details
  • 2011 BMW 5 Series 528i in Black
    used

    2011 BMW 5 Series 528i

    112,054 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,591

    Details
  • 2011 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive

    74,200 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,995

    $588 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive in Black
    used

    2011 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive

    104,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,800

    $1,253 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW 5 Series 528i in Silver
    used

    2011 BMW 5 Series 528i

    89,861 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $12,282

    $274 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive

    88,266 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $13,594

    $306 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,339 listings
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 5 Series

Overall Consumer Rating
4103 Reviews
  • 5
    (55%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (15%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (10%)
Piece of Crap
Nick Neysari,08/12/2018
550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
I fell in love with this car. I had the best of the both word, A luxury car wrapped into sports package. Sadly enough, Later on I learned of multiple issues with N63 engines. It is an engineering nightmare. N63 engine is a V8 4.4 liter engine. Trying to save space, The design team decided to place the Turbos in the V section of a already hot running engine. With combination of heat from engine and twin turbos They had to install a fan to cool things down. They came to the realization of Fan working over time and the hot engine is very thirsty for oil. So most owners have to add a quart of oil anywhere from 700 to 1000 miles. BMW came back with recommendation of changing the oil every 10000 mile instead of 15000. And to add insult to the injury they also recommend replacing the battery with every oil change. Although the pressure was high on BMW they still refuse to do a recall to resolve the issue. There is a class action lawsuit which sadly is ready to be settled. As always the attorneys get the multi million dollar settlement and consumer gets the shaft. According to what I have read so far, BMW will reimburse owners for the cost of additional oil consumption and a battery replacement. You will also get a $1000 to $1500 voucher towards the purchase of a new BMW. So you can be the proud owner of a newer piece of CRAP. Also the short block n63 engine replacement price is now $3000.00 which is a rebuild engine and according to BMW insiders It is just as awful as the original N63 engine. So if you are considering purchasing a 5 series BMW, Make sure you do your homework. I am sitting on a $35000.00 piece of lemon parked in the garage. I am scared of driving it and no one is offering me over $12K for trade in. So stay away from this engine or any other BMW with Turbo engine.
