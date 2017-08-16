Used 2018 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me
- 4,303 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$36,950$6,966 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1106785 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJB1C56JB085442
Stock: c165319
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 14,180 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$34,950$6,660 Below Market
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1464397 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift’s website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJB1C56JB085389
Stock: c111858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 15,816 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$33,760
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA9C53JG622868
Stock: 10419879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 12,147 milesGreat Deal
$44,500$5,817 Below Market
BMW of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
Active Driving Assistant Plus, Active Park Distance Control, Aerodynamic Kit, Automatic High Beams, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster, Executive Package, Gesture Control, Heated Front Seats, Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Increased Top Speed Limiter, M Sport Package, M Sport Pkg, M Sport Suspension, M Steering Wheel, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant Plus, Shadowline Exterior Trim, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Surround View w/3D View, Wheels: 20 x 8 Fr & 20 x 9 Rr V-Spoke. CARFAX One-Owner. Carbon Black Metallic 2018 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 335hp Odometer is 15722 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPGBMW of Louisville is Louisville's First Choice for Luxury and Legendary Performance. Our sales department has one purpose: to exceed your expectations from test drive to delivery with a no-pressure, high integrity approach to your ownership experience. We have a huge selection of Pre-Owned Certified BMW's and Late model low mileage vehicles at aggressive market value pricing. BMW of Louisville is dedicated to finding you the right selection at the right price. Call 855 243 8038 or visit us today. Legendary Performance for less than you think!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJE7C59JWA04102
Stock: PA04102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 13,995 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$38,598$6,831 Below Market
BMW of Fairfax - Fairfax / Virginia
**CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED** $63,385.00 MSRP, PREMIUM PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, HEADS-UP DISPLAY, ENHANCED BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS/XM RADIO, WIFI HOTSPOT, WIRELESS CHARGING, DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, BACKUP CAMERA, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, DRIVERS ASSISTANCE PLUS PACKAGE, ACC STOP&GO + ACTIVE DRIVE AST, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS AND MUCH MORE!This car is in great shape. The car has been inspected by our BMW Factory Trained Technicians and passed BMWs Certified Inspection, and Virginia State Inspection. This car has an extensive service history and full maintenance records. The BMW Certified Warranty is in effect until 09/2022 with Unlimited Miles! Call Today for an Appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJB1C5XJB084035
Stock: BJB084035
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 21,089 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$36,500$5,540 Below Market
Indy Auto Man - Indianapolis / Indiana
Indy Auto Man is proud to offer this wonderful-looking 2018 BMW 5 Series in Alpine White. This vehicle has passed our inspection and comes with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Backup camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Regular oil changes, Service records available, Heated front seats, Push-button start, USB Port, AUX Input Jack, 5 Series 540i xDrive, 4D Sedan, 3.0L I6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 335hp, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Alpine White, Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 12 Speakers, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, HiFi Sound System, Illuminated entry, In-Dash CD Player, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 11738 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPGHere at Indy Auto Man, we're committed to providing our Indianapolis, Greenwood, Beech Grove, and Carmel drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of budget-friendly used cars to car loans and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. The Indy Auto Man team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Consider joining us at 4031 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227 where we're a just a quick drive away from Fishers, Westfield, Plainfield, Noblesville, Whitestown, and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.indyautoman.com or call us at (317) 814-7520.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJE7C58JWD49895
Stock: G49895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 28,530 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,420$6,091 Below Market
McGrath Lexus of Westmont - Westmont / Illinois
McGrath Lexus of Westmont is pleased to be currently offering this 2018 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive with 28,527mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Enjoy an extra level of calm when purchasing this BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive, it's a CARFAX One-Owner. The CARFAX report shows everything you need to know to confidently make your pre-owned purchase. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. Hit the gas pedal and put the engine power to all four wheels. With AWD, you'll have the greater performance right off the line, every time you drive. This low mileage BMW 5 Series has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. You can forget your phone at home, but thanks to this car you'll always have your navigation system. When all factors are equal, choose a vehicle equipped with a factory warranty like this gently driven gem. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive. **CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLE** Clean Carfax - No Accidents/Damage! This 2019 BMW 530i xDRIVE is Well Equipped NV Navigation System HS Heated Seats HSW Heated Steering Wheel BC Backup Camera CCS Climate Control BT Blue Tooth Connectivity PA Park Assist MS Memory Seating SRP Shift Paddles . INSERT AUTOINK 100% CARFAX Guaranteed! And it seems this vehicle was owned by a non-smoker. This vehicle has undergone a rigorous multipoint inspection by our ASE Certified Technicians and we have verified that all maintenance is up-to-date. Ask for Stock# Y2051A
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA7C53JG907624
Stock: Y2051A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 23,423 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$33,894$5,459 Below Market
Auto Holding - Mountain Lakes / New Jersey
**** WE HAVE THE BEST PRICES IN THE TRI-STATE AREA! ***CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ROUTES 80, 287 AND WE'RE ON 46.; MINUTES FROM NYC, UPSTATE, AND PA!200 CARS IN STOCK, PICKUP AVAILABLE, AND WE BUY TRADE-INS!WE DEAL WITH ANY CREDIT:ZERO $ DOWN PAYMENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR QUALIFIED BUYERS.OUR FINANCE RATES START FROM 1.99% FOR QUALIFIED CUSTOMERS!!! * (CONDITIONS APPLY)BUY WITH CONFIDENCE:FREE CARFAX WITH EVERY PURCHASE AND ASK ABOUT OUR PRE-SALE MAINTENANCE!VISIT US ONLINE: WWW.AUTOHOLDING46.COMCALL 877-346-3921 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT!*All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA7C5XJWC75973
Stock: m46c75973
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-21-2020
- 14,745 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$35,498$4,405 Below Market
BMW of Mountain View - Mountain View / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Premium Package 2 Driving Assistance Package Black; Dakota Leather Upholstery Head-Up Display Active Driving Assistant Park Distance Control Bluestone Metallic Sun/Moonroof Heated Front Seats Leather Seats Power Tailgate Navigation System Gesture Control Heated Steering Wheel Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Bmw Iperformance Design Elements Deletion Fineline Ridge Wood Trim Wheels: 18" X 8" Double-Spoke (Style 634) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� Thank you for visiting another one of BMW of Mountain View's exclusive listings! Carfax is clean one Owner vehicle, Priced for quick sell. BMW Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of up to a 5yr/UNLIMITED miles limited warranty from the original service date, but also a multipoint inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA9C57JB251582
Stock: JB251582
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 1,380 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$46,555$8,612 Below Market
BMW of Cincinnati North - Cincinnati / Ohio
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 1,367! Heated Seats, DVD, Sunroof, NAV, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, All Wheel Drive, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE, BOWERS & WILKINS DIAMOND SURROUND SOU... REAR-SEAT ENTERTAINMENT PROFESSIONAL.OPTION PACKAGESBOWERS & WILKINS DIAMOND SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM, PREMIUM PACKAGE 2 Comfort Access Keyless Entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, Power Tailgate, Gesture Control, Park Distance Control, Heated Front Seats, REAR-SEAT ENTERTAINMENT PROFESSIONAL, EXECUTIVE PACKAGE Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster, Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Active Park Distance Control, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Surround View w/3D View, Rear View Camera, Automatic High Beams, Rear View Camera Delete, Parking Assistant Plus, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PLUS Active Driving Assistant Plus, active cruise control w/stop and go, active lane keeping assistant w/side collision avoidance, traffic jam assistant, evasion aid and cross-traffic alert front, blind spot detection, daytime pedestrian protection, frontal collision warning w/city collision mitigation, lane departure warning, speed limit info and cross-traffic alert rear, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Head-Up Display, Active Driving Assistant, blind spot detectionBUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerWHO WE AREAt BMW of Cincinnati North, a Jake Sweeney Company, we are currently serving Cincinnati, Mason, West Chester, Ross, Monroe, Maineville and Middletown Ohio. We know that customer service is of the utmost importance as we treat the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJB1C57JB084168
Stock: B73051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 26,746 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$35,295$5,667 Below Market
BMW of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. 2.0L 4-Cylinder, Black Leather, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Driving Assistance Package, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Head-Up Display, Navigation System, Power Tailgate, Premium Package (DISC), SiriusXM Satellite Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Wireless Charging. ONLY 26,746 Miles! Navigation, Sunroof, Turbo Charged, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels.KEY FEATURES INCLUDENavigationEXPERTS CONCLUDE"If you want a midsize-luxury sedan with all the expected premium trappings, loads of technology and an edge for drivers who favor sporty driving dynamics, the 2018 BMW 5 Series remains the one to beat." -KBB.com.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerOUR OFFERINGSWe have a skilled and knowledgeable sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. We are located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but we serve customers from the North Miami Beach, Aventura, Davie, Plantation and Pompano Beach areas and have the staff to help you find the BMW vehicle you want.Sale price may include any or all applicable offers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA9C53JB032859
Stock: JB032859
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- certified
2018 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive12,889 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$59,981$6,122 Below Market
BMW of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
Ivory White; Perforated Nappa Leather Upholstery Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Alpine White The first ever BMW M550i xDrive will take the spot as the top of the line performance vehicle in the current BMW 5 Series lineup. Boasting a mighty M Performance TwinPower Turbo technology engine developing 456 hp* and 480 lb-ft*, the abundant torque reserves and high-revving characteristics serve up to an outstanding blend of performance and uncompromised everyday usability. Adding to this state-of-the-art engine are BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive with rear-wheel bias and a bespoke M Performance chassis set-up, help create the fastest and most agile BMW 5 Series to date.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJB9C56JG463969
Stock: JG463969
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- certified
2018 BMW 5 Series 530i13,426 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$38,895$4,138 Below Market
Vista BMW Coconut Creek - Coconut Creek / Florida
Your time is valuable. We believe in aggressively pricing our inventory at fair market value. NO HAGGLING NECESSARY. One price + taxes and fees...Certified. 2018 BMW 5 Series 530i Blue MSRP:$63,695, Beige, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Park Distance Control, Automatic High Beams, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Driving Assistance Package, Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster, Executive Package, Gesture Control, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Luxury Line, Luxury Package, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistant Plus, Power Tailgate, Premium Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Surround View w/3D View. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 16254 miles below market average! BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Multipoint Point Inspection* 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires.* Warranty Deductible: $0* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty24/34 City/Highway MPGFor Sale Driving Assistance Package (Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, and Head-Up Display), Executive Package (Active Park Distance Control, Automatic High Beams, Dynamic Digital Instrument Cluster, Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Parking Assistant Plus, Soft-Close Automatic Doors, and Surround View w/3D View), Luxury Package (Dakota Leather Upholstery and Luxury Line), Premium Package (Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Gesture Control, Heated Front Seats, Park Distance Control, Power Tailgate, and SiriusXM Satellite Radio), BMW Certified Pre-Owned Certified, Beige, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, HiFi Sound System, Illuminated entry, In-Dash CD Player, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers For Sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA5C52JWA37989
Stock: B18700
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 32,501 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$35,234$5,404 Below Market
BMW of Catonsville - Baltimore / Maryland
M.S.R.P $64,985, Sport Line, Driving Assistance Plus, Driving Assistance Package, AWD, Canberra Beige/Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Active Driving Assistant Plus, Active Park Distance Control, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driving Assistance Package, Driving Assistance Plus Package, Gesture Control, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Parking Assistance Package, Parking Assistant Plus, Power Tailgate, Premium Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Surround View w/3D View. Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. BMW Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Multipoint Point Inspection * 1 year/Unlimited miles beginning after new car warranty expires. * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty 23/33 City/Highway MPG 23/33 City/Highway MPG *Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a $500 dealer processing fee (not required by law). Additional conditional manufacturer offers and incentives may apply and are not reflected in the listed MSRP. These offers and conditions on this vehicle may require financing through BMW Financial Services. Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA7C59JWA73030
Stock: 400797A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 24,727 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$41,482$6,215 Below Market
The BMW Store - Cincinnati / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2018 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive Luxury Line AWD 8-Speed Automatic Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Automatic High Beams, Burl Walnut Wood Trim, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Driving Assistance Package, Front Rear Heated Seats, Front Massaging Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Gesture Control, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Lighting Package, Luxury Line, Luxury Package, Luxury Seating Package, Multi-Contour Seats, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Power Tailgate, Premium Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 12 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall, Enhanced USB Bluetooth, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, HiFi Sound System, Illuminated entry, In-Dash CD Player, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport Seats, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18' x 8' Double-Spoke (Style 634), Luxury Line, Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Automatic High Beams, Burl Walnut Wood Trim, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Driving Assistance Package, Front Rear Heated Seats, Front Massaging Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Gesture Control, harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Icon Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Lighting Package, Luxury Line, Luxury Package, Luxury Seating Package, Multi-Contour Seats, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Power Tailgate, Premium Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio. 23/33 City/Highway MPG Passion Loves Company!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA7C50JG907824
Stock: 38834
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 34,493 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$32,995$6,212 Below Market
European Masters - Great Neck / New York
NAVIGATION SPORT LINE PACKAGE PREMIUM PACKAGE DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE X Drive All Wheel Drive, MP3 Player, Heated Seats, Heads-Up Display, Parking Distance Control, Rear View Camera, BlueTooth, iPhone Connection, Satellite Radio, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Traction Control,ABS Anti-Lock Brakes, Power Windows/Locks/ Seats/ Mirrors/Steering, Air Conditioning, Air Bags, Rear WindowDefroster, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel. Price excludes tax, title, Reg. fees. Special Internet pricingposted on this ad/coupon/promotion is only available to customers who referencesuch pricing present the ad at time of sale otherwise our store standardlist price applies. Certified Pre-Owned programavailable. price subject to change daily without notice based on market value,inventory subject to prior sales, Monthly payments based on $3K down,96months@1.99% Apr, Financing also available with $0 down, Rates, terms, financethru dealer only, credit subject to primary lender approval. Its consumerresponsibility to verify vehicle options packages. Any error voids thead.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJE7C59JG891305
Stock: 40552D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 20,961 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$34,960$5,865 Below Market
United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia
BMW Certified with Unlimited Miles Warranty ! 530e iPerformance trim. WAS $39,525. Black Sapphire Metallic exterior and Canberra Beige/Black interior. Excellent Condition, BMW Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 20,961! Moonroof, Heated Seats, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Turbo Charged, PREMIUM PACKAGE, HEATED FRONT SEATS, MULTI-CONTOUR SEATS, WHEELS: FR 19 X 8 & RR 19 X 9 V-S..., DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, APPLE CARPLAY COMPATIBILITY, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here. READ MORE!CERTIFIED PRE-OWNEDBMW is now offering a more comprehensive warranty beginning in 2014 that will cover Navigation, Small Electronics, Cupholders, Headlights, and much more! This vehicle's warranty coverage has been extended, as it's now being back by BMW's 5-year/Unlimited mile CPO protection plan! Just like before, this vehicle has been inspected by a BMW-trained technician and we're holding it to the same high CPO standards! On top of that, we at United BMW stand behind our Certified BMW's by offering a 3-day Penske Promise that allows you the opportunity to return the vehicle within the first 3 days or 300 miles if you are not satisfied with your purchase! See dealer for additional information! OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PACKAGE Power Tailgate, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Wireless Charging, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, WiFi Hotspot, DRIVING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning, Active Blind Spot Detection, Head-Up Display, Active Driving Assistant, blind spot detection, daytime pedestrian protection, frontal collision warning with city collision mitigation, lane departure warning, speed limit info and cross-traffic alert rear, PARK DISTANCE CONTROL It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. United BMW of Roswell is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify features and options -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA9C53JG623244
Stock: R22111A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 12,052 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$39,975$5,029 Below Market
BMW of Darien - Darien / Connecticut
Odometer is 14721 miles below market average!CARFAX One-Owner.Certified.530i xDriveCome see and drive this car at Fairfield County Weekly's "Best Foreign Dealership" two years running!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJA7C51JWC77109
Stock: L6002
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-06-2020
