Used 2018 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me

4,339 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
5 Series Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,339 listings
  • 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance in Gray
    used

    2018 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance

    4,303 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $36,950

    $6,966 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance in Black
    used

    2018 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance

    14,180 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $34,950

    $6,660 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance

    15,816 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $33,760

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive

    12,147 miles
    Great Deal

    $44,500

    $5,817 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance in Gray
    certified

    2018 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance

    13,995 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $38,598

    $6,831 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive in White
    used

    2018 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive

    21,089 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $36,500

    $5,540 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive in Black
    used

    2018 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive

    28,530 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,420

    $6,091 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive

    23,423 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $33,894

    $5,459 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance in Gray
    certified

    2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance

    14,745 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,498

    $4,405 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance in White
    used

    2018 BMW 5 Series 530e xDrive iPerformance

    1,380 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $46,555

    $8,612 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance in Silver
    certified

    2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance

    26,746 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,295

    $5,667 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 BMW 5 Series M550i xDrive

    12,889 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $59,981

    $6,122 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 5 Series 530i in Gray
    certified

    2018 BMW 5 Series 530i

    13,426 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $38,895

    $4,138 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive

    32,501 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,234

    $5,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive in White
    certified

    2018 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive

    24,727 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $41,482

    $6,215 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 BMW 5 Series 540i xDrive

    34,493 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $32,995

    $6,212 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance in Black
    certified

    2018 BMW 5 Series 530e iPerformance

    20,961 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $34,960

    $5,865 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive in White
    certified

    2018 BMW 5 Series 530i xDrive

    12,052 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $39,975

    $5,029 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW 5 Series searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,339 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 5 Series
  4. Used 2018 BMW 5 Series

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 5 Series

Read recent reviews for the BMW 5 Series
Overall Consumer Rating
4.342 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 42 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (2%)
M550i of the Decade
G K,08/16/2017
M550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
Nothing else to say, BMW couldn't have made a better M550i 2018 series car. We have had many other luxury vehicles, including an MB, Lexus, and a Volvo. This outclasses all of them in every scenario, hands down.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
5 Series
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to
to

Related BMW 5 Series info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings