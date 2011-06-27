  1. Home
2000 BMW 5 Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sport sedan and wagon in a luxury-car package.
  • Cheap plastic buttons for the power door lock switches are out of place in a car of this caliber, manual transmission in 540i difficult to modulate smoothly.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Every vehicle in the 5 Series lineup is a wonderful car. If you can afford to buy one, we recommend that you do. Sure, there are other great cars out there in this price range; we just think this is one of the best.

Vehicle overview

BMWs are famous for the suppleness of their ride and the responsiveness of their steering; "firmness without harshness" is the phrase most often bandied about our offices when discussing these cars' uncanny ability to stay connected to the road while communicating almost telepathically with the driver. The 5 Series is no exception. Available in two flavors, 528i or 540i, drivers can choose a sedan or a sport-wagon body style.

528i models are powered by a 2.8-liter inline 6-cylinder engine that provides excellent midrange torque and makes 193 horsepower. The 528i comes with a standard five-speed manual transmission, or can be optioned with a five-speed Steptronic automanual transmission.

Under the hoods of the 540i sedans and sport wagons sit 4.4-liter, 32-valve V8s that offer zero-to-60 times in the low sixes, make 282 horsepower and can also be mated to five-speed Steptronic automanual transmissions, if desired. The 540i sedan continues to be available with a six-speed manual transmission. If you love to drive, opt for this model and prepare yourself for an invigorating ride. The suspension is pleasantly firm on this lively model, but it is difficult to operate the transmission smoothly.

As one would expect in a top-end, luxury/sport vehicle, equipment levels are first rate. Standard fare includes rear self-leveling suspension, car and key programmable memory, dual zone air conditioning and cruise control with steering wheel controls. All-Season Traction (AST), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) and Dynamic Brake Control are standard on all 2000 5-Series cars. Rain-sensing windshield wipers and Xenon headlights are standard on 540 models and optional on the 528s this year.

Standard safety equipment includes 9-mph bumpers, dual airbags, door-mounted side-impact airbags, and a front head-protection system. Three-point seatbelts at all seating positions, impact sensors that unlock the doors and activate the hazard lights in the event of a serious accident, remote keyless entry, two-step unlocking, coded drive-away protection, and a vehicle security system are also standard. Rear-passenger side-impact airbags are optional.

To list all of the 5 Series' luxury features would take more space than we have. A few of the more noticeable ones are dual automatic climate controls, power moonroof, 200-watt stereo, 10-way power front seats with power headrests, heated steering wheel, and a right-hand outside mirror that tilts down when the car is in reverse to help drivers see curbs when parallel parking. Yes indeed, the 5 Series is a wonderful car. Given all of the inquiries we receive about it, you apparently think so, too. If you can afford to buy one, we recommend that you do. Sure, there are other decent cars out there in this price range; we just think this is one of the best.

2000 Highlights

The 5 Series cars carry over from last year with small changes and no price increase.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 BMW 5 Series.

5(74%)
4(24%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
104 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 104 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

By far the Best Sedan I've ever owned
in2Art-n-Film,10/31/2010
I'm a 60 year-old high performance car guy. I've had Hot Rods, sports cars, Mercedes (500SL), BMWs & Porsches (including a wicked 914 w/a 400 HP 350 Chevy V8), you get the picture. Our 2000 528i is the most reliable & fun to drive sedan I've ever owned. I'm 6'4" & 220 lbs & this is so much more comfortable than any of our past Mercedes or BMWs. Excellent handling; quick & nimble; great gas mileage; ideal for long trips. Never get tired of driving it. Huge trunk & way more practical than a cumbersome 7 series. My wife, kids & grandkids are tall & there's plenty of room in back for 3 passengers. This is a fantastic car. In a 100K miles I've only replaced tires, brakes & an alternator!
Looks/drives great for a 16 year old daily driver
Rulrand Wiehl,09/07/2015
528i 4dr Sedan
I have owned my 2000 528i for seven years and love it! Bought it with 43,000 miles on it and have driven it to 132K mostly commuting. Have had a few repairs ( radiator, nav system) but as I use an indie shop the repairs are not as expensive. BMW even agreed to help me replace a bad nav unit and now that works great, and I saved about $3,000 dollars installing a used part. As a road car it is really superb. Great ride and feels like a tank. Decent mpg overall ( 24).. Best of all mine is CLEAN. Looks new really and people comment as it is increasingly older. I took a risk buying a ten year old car, but it's worked out great for me and I really respect the brand. As an update, in fall of 2015 the ABS module failed, but the car is still drivable, just not with ABS if needed. The replacement cost is 1600 dollars-so the future ability to keep this car hinges on the number of such repairs that are needed. Update 3/2018-no further mechanical problems. car has 132K now and still drives excellently as a commuter car. I got offered 500 dollars for it on a trade, and said thanks I'll just keep driving it. So it's a reliable, if very old, second vehicle.
3woodAl speaks
al,02/28/2002
Excellent workmanship,reliable and cruises at the upper limits of the speedo in a smooth pusuit of the highway. 8-19 hour drives are a treasure. No tiredness and you feel like the trip should have been longer. Cupholders are non-functional but who cares!!!!!
Best Car I've ever owned
WoodyWW,11/29/2010
I bought my wagon at 1.5 years old from a BMW dealer. It had 10,600 miles & was CPO. 9 years later it has just under 30K miles, & still looks & drives like new. I had 2 repairs under warranty; a brake sensor, & a broken door handle. At warranty end, I started taking it to an excellent indie bmw shop. During that time, the only repairs have been: the tailgate latch failed twice, costing $200-$300 each time. And now A/C needs recharge or repair, I'm a bit nervous about that. But all in all, to spend only around $1k in 9 years on maintenance & repairs on an expensive Euro car I consider amazing. (I owned a used Range Rover-under warranty!-it cost me that in one year).
See all 104 reviews of the 2000 BMW 5 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
193 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
N/A
Gas
282 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2000 BMW 5 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2000 BMW 5 Series

Used 2000 BMW 5 Series Overview

The Used 2000 BMW 5 Series is offered in the following submodels: 5 Series Sedan, 5 Series Wagon. Available styles include 528i 4dr Wagon, 528i 4dr Sedan, 540i 4dr Wagon, and 540i 4dr Sedan.

