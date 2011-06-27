  1. Home
2001 BMW 5 Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Thrilling to drive, luxurious ride quality, clean exterior styling.
  • Confusing interior markings, demanding manual transmission, high-end models are pricey.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Every vehicle in the 5 Series is a wonderful car. If you can afford to buy one, we recommend that you do. Sure, there are other great cars out there in this price range; we just think this is one of the best.

Vehicle overview

The 5 Series follows BMW's fine tradition of embodying a "true driver's car" and is offered in four flavors for 2001 - the base 525i, the mid-level 530i, the top-level 540i and the high-performance M5. In addition to the sedan body style, a wagon (or estate, as they say in Deutschland) is also available in 525i and 540i versions.

A new 2.5-liter inline six-cylinder engine that makes 185 horsepower moves the 525i models. This base model comes with a standard five-speed manual transmission, or it can be optioned with a five-speed Steptronic automanual transmission.

Step up to the 530i and you get a new 3.0-liter inline six that makes a healthy 225 horsepower at 5,900 rpm and 214 foot-pounds of torque at 3,500 rpm. This engine creates a broad torque band and offers commendable acceleration while meeting low-emission vehicle standards.

Under the hood of the 540i sits a 4.4-liter, 32-valve V8 that manages zero-to-60 times in the low sixes. With 282 horsepower at its command, these Bavarian barnstormers are a blast on the open road. This powerplant comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a five-speed Steptronic automanual (the 540i Sport Wagon comes only with the auto) for those who find the BMW stick shifts a bit too demanding in stop-and-go traffic. The suspension is pleasantly firm on this lively model, making even the most docile of drivers feel like Michael Schumacher.

Of course, if you really want to experience the pinnacle of BMW performance in a luxury sedan, skip the 540i and step up to the wonderful (and wonderfully expensive) M5 sedan. Its 5.0-liter V8 is good for 394 horsepower. Even with the M5's 3,800-pound curb weight, zero-to-60 acceleration happens in a lightning-quick 5 seconds! But don't expect those times to happen with both hands on the wheel; the M5's only transmission is a six-speed manual. Along with Corvette-like acceleration, the M5 features a lower ride height than you'll see on a standard 540i, aluminum suspension pieces, stiffer spring and shock rates, and 18-inch wheels with Z-rated tires.

As one would expect in a top-end, luxury/sport vehicle, equipment levels are first rate. Standard fare includes a 10-speaker premium sound system, car and key programmable memory, dual-zone air conditioning, eight-way power adjustments with memory settings, and cruise control with steering wheel controls. All-Season Traction (AST), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) and Dynamic Brake Control are standard on all 5 Series cars.

Standard safety equipment includes dual-stage front airbags, door-mounted front side airbags, and head-protection airbags for front passengers. The optional rear side-airbag package also includes head-protection airbags. Three-point seatbelts at all seating positions, impact sensors that unlock the doors and activate the hazard lights in the event of a serious accident, remote keyless entry, two-step unlocking, coded drive-away protection, and a vehicle security system are also standard. To list all of the 5 Series' luxury options would take more space than we have. A few of the more noticeable ones include a cold- weather package with heated front seats, Park Distance Control, a navigation system and 17-inch wheels with performance tires.

Yes indeed, the 5 Series is a wonderful car. If you can afford to buy one, we recommend that you do. Sure, there are other great cars out there in this price range; we just think this is one of the best.

2001 Highlights

The former base 2.8-liter engine gets bumped up to 3.0 liters, with an expected horsepower and torque increase to go along with the larger displacement. A new 2.5-liter engine premieres this year, as do rear seat head airbags and a slightly freshened exterior. BMW also improved some of the optional equipment, including Park Distance Control for both the front and rear of the vehicle, a bigger LCD screen for the navigation system, and an optional single-disc in-dash CD player.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 BMW 5 Series.

5(85%)
4(13%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
108 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Absolutely Fantastic !!!!
phimebaugh,06/09/2011
Look, I know cars. I have driven many many cars and trucks of all kinds. I have an SL500 in the garage which I thought was pretty much the perfect driving machine. Hah, !!! Short version is that if you want to arrive and be seen buy a Mercedes, if you actually care about the driving experience, and the trip is more important than the arrival, do yourself a favor and get the BMW. I now understand why it's the ultimate driving machine, that's not an ad campaign, it's the real thing. After this wears out there is nowhere to go except into a newer BMW. If you have the means I highly recommend it.
Reliable
josh37,03/15/2012
I bought my 2001 BMW 530i with about 80,000 miles on it. It now has 140,000 on it. I have not had any MAJOR problem, but little ones here and there.. For a while, the car would just cut off at a stop light or in the drive way or anywhere when you hit the gas. It always started right back up, but it started getting worse and worse.. Nobody could tell me what was wrong with it because it didnt have any engine lights on... One day it cut off and the service engine soon light came on... It turned out to be the Camshaft posision sensor.. Now it runs like its brand new. Had a bad oil leak but only cost me $30 to get fixed. Cup holders are broke, and the wheels get break dust on them pretty bad...
I've loved this one
Anonymous,12/08/2010
Bought this car new and have kept it 10 years. Have the manual transmission. Has been a dream to drive. Have had some maintenance issues, (blown radiator, fan, lights, replaced almost all suspension parts) and its really costly to get repaired. So, I went to the dealer to drive the new 2011 535, what a disappointment. The new one has more power, but has lost the great driving feel. It is just a completely different car than the old one. I guess I'll just drive my 2001 until the wheels fall off.
MY 540ia
Kwan chow,03/01/2002
I wanted a car with the power and handling ability of a sports car. Yet, I wanted the comfort and room of a four door sedan. When it came time for me the buy a new car, I decided on the BMW 540ia (with the sports package). I know the 540ia is not the most powerful, the fastest or the best handling car. And, I know that it might not have the most comfortable ride. However, I do think this is the best car overall, in one complete package.
See all 108 reviews of the 2001 BMW 5 Series
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
184 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
225 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
282 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
282 hp @ 5400 rpm
More about the 2001 BMW 5 Series

Used 2001 BMW 5 Series Overview

The Used 2001 BMW 5 Series is offered in the following submodels: 5 Series Sedan, 5 Series Wagon. Available styles include 525i 4dr Sedan (2.5L 6cyl 5M), 530i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M), 540i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 5A), 525i 4dr Sport Wagon (2.5L 6cyl 5M), 540i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl 6M), and 540i 4dr Sport Wagon (4.4L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 BMW 5 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2001 BMW 5 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2001 BMW 5 Series 530i is priced between $3,996 and$3,996 with odometer readings between 144252 and144252 miles.

Which used 2001 BMW 5 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 BMW 5 Series for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2001 5 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,996 and mileage as low as 144252 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 BMW 5 Series.

