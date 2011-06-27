Estimated values
2015 BMW 5 Series 550i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,700
|$24,274
|$26,769
|Clean
|$20,617
|$23,067
|$25,436
|Average
|$18,450
|$20,652
|$22,769
|Rough
|$16,284
|$18,238
|$20,103
Estimated values
2015 BMW 5 Series 528i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,157
|$18,218
|$20,212
|Clean
|$15,351
|$17,312
|$19,206
|Average
|$13,738
|$15,500
|$17,193
|Rough
|$12,125
|$13,687
|$15,179
Estimated values
2015 BMW 5 Series 535d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,141
|$21,586
|$23,953
|Clean
|$18,186
|$20,513
|$22,761
|Average
|$16,275
|$18,366
|$20,375
|Rough
|$14,364
|$16,218
|$17,989
Estimated values
2015 BMW 5 Series 550i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,693
|$23,562
|$26,339
|Clean
|$19,660
|$22,390
|$25,027
|Average
|$17,594
|$20,046
|$22,404
|Rough
|$15,529
|$17,703
|$19,780
Estimated values
2015 BMW 5 Series 535d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,594
|$23,465
|$26,242
|Clean
|$19,566
|$22,298
|$24,935
|Average
|$17,511
|$19,964
|$22,321
|Rough
|$15,455
|$17,630
|$19,707
Estimated values
2015 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,477
|$18,517
|$20,494
|Clean
|$15,654
|$17,596
|$19,473
|Average
|$14,009
|$15,754
|$17,432
|Rough
|$12,365
|$13,912
|$15,390
Estimated values
2015 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,073
|$21,368
|$23,590
|Clean
|$18,121
|$20,305
|$22,415
|Average
|$16,217
|$18,180
|$20,066
|Rough
|$14,313
|$16,054
|$17,716
Estimated values
2015 BMW 5 Series 535i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,550
|$20,905
|$23,187
|Clean
|$17,624
|$19,866
|$22,032
|Average
|$15,772
|$17,786
|$19,722
|Rough
|$13,920
|$15,707
|$17,413