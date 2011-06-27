Vehicle overview

We'd likely never go so far as to declare any model "the perfect car." There are always going to be a few bones of contention, especially if price is a factor. But if we had to pick one car to wear the mantle of perfection, the 2009 BMW 5 Series would certainly be a nominee with good Vegas odds. It's a premium sedan (and wagon) with an arguably just-right size that looks good and is beautifully built. It's quiet and comfortable, yet handles better than just about anything else with four doors, and its engines are potent but utterly refined. In other words, if you have the money to spend, it's hard to pass up the 5 Series.

The 5 undergoes no major changes for 2009, although the iDrive electronics interface gets a slight overhaul as a midyear change. We strongly suggest waiting to get one of these cars. You'll be able to tell the difference between the two systems by the new design's menu buttons for frequently used functions (stereo, navigation, telephone) that are now adjacent to the control knob. Unfortunately, the same old menu structure remains -- unlike the 3 and 7 Series, which get the latest, greatly improved system.

Other than all-wheel-drive models getting "xDrive" attached to their name/number, the 5 Series range continues to consist of 528i, 535i and 550i for sedans and 535i xDrive for the wagon. Of all these, the 535i is certainly our pick of the litter. The primary reason is BMW's now-familiar twin-turbocharged inline-6, which endows the 535i with a near-ideal blend of seamless power and respectable fuel efficiency. This torque-rich engine pulls hard from low in its rev range, effortlessly piling on speed whether merging on the highway or embarrassing Camaro-wielding wannabe street racers. In fact, the 535i is just 0.4 second slower from zero to 60 mph than the V8-powered 550i, yet it returns only 1 combined mpg less than the 528i, which has 70 fewer horses. Additionally, this power plant weighs less than the 550i's V8, and that makes the 535i feel better balanced and more responsive in corners.

That being said, any 5 Series model would be a commendable choice in the midsize luxury sedan segment. It is certainly on the pricey side, and if getting more goodies per dollar is important, the Audi A6, Cadillac CTS, Infiniti M series and even the Hyundai Genesis are worth consideration. Meanwhile, for about the same price as the 5, there are the stylish Jaguar XF and the prestigious Mercedes-Benz E-Class to think about. However, none of these gets mentioned in the same sentence as "the perfect car" in their reviews. Although we'll probably never crown that particular champion, the stellar 2009 BMW 5 Series is one of the few cars that make us wonder if we should.