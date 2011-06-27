  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 5 Series
  4. Used 2009 BMW 5 Series
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(46)
Appraise this car

2009 BMW 5 Series Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Exceptional ride and handling dynamics, smooth and vigorous engines, premium cabin furnishings, sublime "multicontour" seats, strong resale value.
  • Subpar crash-test scores, pricier than most competitors, iDrive is still a pain.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
BMW 5 Series for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$3,342 - $6,118
Used 5 Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

It costs a lot and it makes simple tasks needlessly complicated, but the 2009 BMW 5 Series is quite simply one of the best cars on the road.

Vehicle overview

We'd likely never go so far as to declare any model "the perfect car." There are always going to be a few bones of contention, especially if price is a factor. But if we had to pick one car to wear the mantle of perfection, the 2009 BMW 5 Series would certainly be a nominee with good Vegas odds. It's a premium sedan (and wagon) with an arguably just-right size that looks good and is beautifully built. It's quiet and comfortable, yet handles better than just about anything else with four doors, and its engines are potent but utterly refined. In other words, if you have the money to spend, it's hard to pass up the 5 Series.

The 5 undergoes no major changes for 2009, although the iDrive electronics interface gets a slight overhaul as a midyear change. We strongly suggest waiting to get one of these cars. You'll be able to tell the difference between the two systems by the new design's menu buttons for frequently used functions (stereo, navigation, telephone) that are now adjacent to the control knob. Unfortunately, the same old menu structure remains -- unlike the 3 and 7 Series, which get the latest, greatly improved system.

Other than all-wheel-drive models getting "xDrive" attached to their name/number, the 5 Series range continues to consist of 528i, 535i and 550i for sedans and 535i xDrive for the wagon. Of all these, the 535i is certainly our pick of the litter. The primary reason is BMW's now-familiar twin-turbocharged inline-6, which endows the 535i with a near-ideal blend of seamless power and respectable fuel efficiency. This torque-rich engine pulls hard from low in its rev range, effortlessly piling on speed whether merging on the highway or embarrassing Camaro-wielding wannabe street racers. In fact, the 535i is just 0.4 second slower from zero to 60 mph than the V8-powered 550i, yet it returns only 1 combined mpg less than the 528i, which has 70 fewer horses. Additionally, this power plant weighs less than the 550i's V8, and that makes the 535i feel better balanced and more responsive in corners.

That being said, any 5 Series model would be a commendable choice in the midsize luxury sedan segment. It is certainly on the pricey side, and if getting more goodies per dollar is important, the Audi A6, Cadillac CTS, Infiniti M series and even the Hyundai Genesis are worth consideration. Meanwhile, for about the same price as the 5, there are the stylish Jaguar XF and the prestigious Mercedes-Benz E-Class to think about. However, none of these gets mentioned in the same sentence as "the perfect car" in their reviews. Although we'll probably never crown that particular champion, the stellar 2009 BMW 5 Series is one of the few cars that make us wonder if we should.

2009 BMW 5 Series models

The 2009 BMW 5 Series is available in sedan and wagon body styles. Three engines are available on the sedan that correspond to the three trim levels (528i, 535i and 550i), with xDrive all-wheel drive available on the 528i and 535i sedans. The wagon comes in 535i xDrive trim only.

The 528i comes standard with 17-inch wheels, a sunroof, automatic headlights and wipers, power front seats with driver memory and power headrests, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column, leatherette vinyl upholstery, automatic climate control, BMW Assist telematics, the iDrive electronics interface and a 10-speaker stereo with a CD player and an auxiliary input jack. The 535i adds adaptive xenon headlights and lumbar support and the 535i xDrive wagon adds a panoramic sunroof, fold-down rear seats and a power liftgate. The 550i adds parking assist, leather upholstery and auto-dimming mirrors.

Most of the features that are standard on upper-level 5 Series models are optional on the lower trim levels, as are numerous additional features. These include larger wheels, active steering, a lane-departure warning system, front and rear parking assist, an infrared night vision display, active cruise control, shift paddles for the automatic transmission, fold-down rear seats, rear sunshades, heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel (package only), multicontour power seats, keyless ignition/entry, a navigation system, a head-up display (which requires navigation), satellite radio, HD radio, an iPod interface and a 13-speaker Logic7 surround-sound audio system. The Sport package adds bigger wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, active roll stabilization, multicontour seats and a sport steering wheel. An aerodynamic body kit is included with the 550i's sport package, and on the M Sport Package available as a late model-year addition, which is otherwise identical to the regular Sport package.

2009 Highlights

After significant updates last year, the 2009 BMW 5 Series is mostly unchanged. A midyear change brings welcome revisions to iDrive.

Performance & mpg

BMW's model names and engine displacement used to correspond to each other, but not anymore. The 528i comes with a 3.0-liter inline-6 that produces 230 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque. The 535i gets a different 3.0-liter inline-6, this one twin-turbocharged to pump out 300 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. The 550i gets a 4.8-liter V8 good for 360 hp and 360 lb-ft of torque. The sedans are rear-wheel drive by default, but the 528i and 535i sedans can be equipped with all-wheel drive. All three engines come standard with a six-speed manual; a six-speed automatic is optional.

Performance is adequate even in the base 528i, but for those who care about moving swiftly, an upgrade to at least the 535i is in order. We clocked a 535i with the manual transmission at 5.8 seconds from zero to 60 mph. The 550i is fleeter still, completing the same sprint in 5.4 seconds with the stick shift. Fuel economy is very good in the 528i (18 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined with the automatic) and almost the same in the 535i sedan (17/26/20 mpg), with only a minimal penalty if xDrive is added. However, the 535i xDrive wagon drops to 16/24/19 with the automatic, and the 550 clocks in at 15/23/18 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes stability control, antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags and front and rear side curtain airbags. Rear-seat side airbags are optional. The available lane-departure warning system alerts the driver via vibrations in the steering wheel if the car starts to veer out of its lane, and a night vision system warns of possible hazards out of regular headlight range. Both hill start assist and hill descent control are standard on AWD models.

In government crash tests, the 2009 BMW 5 Series earned only three out of five stars for driver protection in a frontal crash, although it did receive a full five stars for front passenger protection and front and rear side protection. In crash testing performed by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the 5 Series achieved the top score of "Good" in the frontal-offset test. However, the IIHS gave it the second-lowest rating of "Marginal" for side safety because of potential torso injury risk for front occupants.

Driving

The 2009 BMW 5 Series is a well-balanced machine that can handle aggressive driving on winding back roads just as easily as it dispatches weekday commutes on crumbling expressways. The 5's adeptness at both ride comfort and handling prowess borders on the amazing. The steering is equally sublime, with perfect weighting and a near-telepathic feel. Opting for the sport package nets a sport-tuned suspension, bigger wheels and active roll stabilization, which enables the 5 to tackle tight corners as skillfully as some dedicated sports cars.

Interior

The 2009 5 Series boasts one of the most spacious and comfortable cabins in its class, particularly when optioned with the fantastic multicontour front seats, which adjust in seemingly infinite ways. Rear-seat head- and legroom are also satisfactory. In addition to the accommodating cabin, the 14-cubic-foot trunk can hold a fair amount of stuff, and its opening is wide. The wagon has a maximum cargo volume of more than 58 cubic feet.

The overall look of the interior is on the austere side, even though materials quality is beyond reproach. Early-year 5 Series feature the old iDrive electronics interface, which is needlessly complicated, particularly for ordinarily simple tasks like going from one stereo mode to another, and its display screen is responsible for the unsightly hump in the center of the dashboard. A midyear change adds a series of physical menu buttons that orbit the main control knob. This hastens access to those menus, but their submenus are still irritatingly laid out. The automatic transmission's joystick-like gear selector is also on the Rube Goldberg side -- an unnecessarily different and complex way of doing a fairly straightforward thing.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 BMW 5 Series.

5(63%)
4(17%)
3(2%)
2(11%)
1(7%)
4.2
46 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 46 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fuel System
Disappointed,09/28/2010
Great car, but the problems with the fuel system are ridiculous. 4th time it has been in, reprogrammed software, new software, new fuel pump. This is a serious safety issue as the car will not get fuel and will stop or lose acceleration. BMW needs to take this seriously.
Realistic review for people who want to buy a used 535i
rob2388,12/17/2013
I bought my 2009 535i with sport/cold/light packages with 49k miles. First make sure you find the service records on the car so you know what you will be facing. THIS CAR IS NOT A MAINTENANCE FREE CAR LIKE TOYOTA! With that being said, there is a lot of 'common' issues with this car. Gasket leaks, the HPFP (high pressure fuel pump) and one of the taillights have recalls so make sure you have the new HPFP. Water pump also goes to shit after about 50k miles i read so that is something i'm looking forward to. This is not a smooth car like Mercedes, you will feel the road. Other than that, the car can take serious curves, and the twin turbos make the car go!
Worst Car I've Ever Owned
John Brennan,11/17/2015
535i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
At 58,000 miles this BMW began failing on nearly every other drive. Even when I was selling it, it broke down on two consecutive test drives. The repairs were nearly $3,000.00 just for those two repairs. It's a fun enough car when it's running correctly but, given the performance of far more economical cars, I would never consider another BMW. I also have to comment on the tires: if you think this AWD car is going to perform in snow, you'll be disappointed. There's not enough tread depth in the low profile tires. You'll need dedicated snow tires if you drive in snow regularly. All in all, it was a bad experience. The car is overpriced. The dealership service department tries to gouge you (politely, of course) and the car is completely unreliable. I would never consider another one. **** its now been two years since I was lucky enough to sell the BMW. I have been asked to update my review. I can't over emphasize how unreliable the BMW was. I would never buy another turbo equipped BMW. I'm happily in a Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition and loving the ride, size and durability. I was a fool to buy that BMW. Chasing shiny objects....
Too Good To Be True
DonRay,03/26/2009
Traded in my E46 M3 after 6 years. Purchased a white 550i with Sport & Cold Weather packages & lots of other goodies. The car looks fabulous; the LED side & rear lights and Angel Eye DRLs make the car unique and very attractive. The acceleration, handling and fuel economy are comparable to my old M3 but without the "nervousness". I've never purchased a car that gave me the satisfaction of ownership that I receive from my 550i. The whole automobile is a work of art, from the anthracite tailpipes to the black front air intake; a study in black and white. The Sport Package makes the current 550i better and more modern looking than the 2010 version.
See all 46 reviews of the 2009 BMW 5 Series
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
300 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2009 BMW 5 Series features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2009 BMW 5 Series

Used 2009 BMW 5 Series Overview

The Used 2009 BMW 5 Series is offered in the following submodels: 5 Series Sedan, 5 Series Wagon. Available styles include 528i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 535i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M), 535i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M), 528i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6M), 535i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M), and 550i 4dr Sedan (4.8L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 BMW 5 Series?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 BMW 5 Series trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive is priced between $5,495 and$5,495 with odometer readings between 114076 and114076 miles.
  • The Used 2009 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive is priced between $7,981 and$7,981 with odometer readings between 119580 and119580 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 BMW 5 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 BMW 5 Series for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2009 5 Serieses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,495 and mileage as low as 114076 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 BMW 5 Series.

Can't find a used 2009 BMW 5 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 5 Series for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,119.

Find a used BMW for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $22,718.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 5 Series for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,358.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,549.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 BMW 5 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials
Check out BMW 5 Series lease specials

Related Used 2009 BMW 5 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles