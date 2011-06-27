Vehicle overview

In the 40 years the BMW 5 Series has been in production in its various iterations, it has come to define the midsize luxury sedan market, and for good reason. A steady stream of improvements and innovations, plus an admirable blend of comfort, craftsmanship and performance, has set this midsize BMW apart from the middle-of-the-road cars in its market segment.

The 2013 BMW 5 Series proudly carries on this tradition, although its core message of performance has been obscured by luxury. When this generation of the 5 Series debuted two years ago, it took to the stage with larger dimensions and a decidedly more relaxed personality. For those who put a premium on comfort and space, the compromise was certainly justified.

But don't think for a second that the BMW 5 Series is a laggard. Even the entry-level 528i's turbocharged four-cylinder engine has the decisive response of an inline-6, yet delivers 28 mpg in combined driving. For those who put a greater emphasis on power, the 535i with its turbocharged inline-6 and the 550i with its V8 will surely satisfy your cravings. Then there's the raucous M5 with its raucous twin-turbo 560-horsepower V8 (a model covered in a separate review). The only exception is the ActiveHybrid 5, which hardly seems to justify its marginal fuel savings at its high price.

Whatever your leanings, it seems there's a 2013 BMW 5 Series to suit you. But those in the market for a midsize luxury four-door would also do well to check out some of its competitors. The rare driver who yearns for the days of BMW's "ultimate driving machine" will find that spirit alive and well in the 2013 Audi A6 and, to a lesser degree, the 2013 Lexus GS 350. Others who seek even more luxury will likely find the 2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class and Jaguar XF to their liking. If you're undecided among any of these choices, rest assured; there's not a bad one in the bunch.