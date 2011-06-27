  1. Home
1993 BMW 5 Series Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The 525i's inline six gets variable valve timing, providing a small increase in torque (now up to 184), and an electronic knock sensor. Additionally, leather upholstery and wood trim are now standard equipment in the 525i.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 BMW 5 Series.

5(91%)
4(9%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Investing in the past pays in the Future
Stacy,05/09/2006
I purchased a 1993 BMW 525i when it had over 121,000 miles on it. I did not blink when this great automobile came my way. I paid under market value for the car and it was in excellent condition. I have not had any problems with this thirteen year old beauty. It drives smooth and incredibly quiet. The style is a little dated, but the interior features are not. This old car is still quite a luxury. Anyone thinking about owning an older BMW should not think too hard, because my car is proof that reliable engineering will last over 200,000 miles. This 13 year old BMW is the first one that I have owned and I now claim to be an exclusive BMW owner.
More than a grocery getter
Midamrail,12/27/2004
I bought this car with 109K from a BMW dealership for commuting to work and hauling our Labradors. It has proven to be reliable, enjoyable to drive, relatively economical, and one of the best vehicles we've ever owned.
Aged very well
Alex,06/05/2007
I enjoyed driving this car especially on the open road where it excelled. I had a few unexpected problems with the injector system. Also the rear hatch and window gave me some trouble. I only wish the driver's seat would move back 2 more inches!! I am only 6'0" tall, but I would get uncomfortable on longer trips and my wife, same height, actually disliked the seats even more. The switch for the heated seats is badly located. When you fold down the rear seats you can carry a ton of stuff! Even at over 100k miles it was a purring cat. The extra long double sun roof was awesome. Gas mileage was a problem with high prices, but the power and stable ride are the trade off. No cup holders, though!
93 BMW 525i
NJBMWowner,09/13/2003
I have owned this car for 10 years and it has been great. It still drives as if on rails. Acceleration and handling are outstanding. The five speed manual is smooth as silk. Interior is holding up well. Heated seats are great in the winter. When in for service, I get a free loaner. It is always a comfort to get my car back as I believe it actually drives better than the loaner cars even after these many years.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
189 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
208 hp @ 5700 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1993 BMW 5 Series

Used 1993 BMW 5 Series Overview

The Used 1993 BMW 5 Series is offered in the following submodels: 5 Series Sedan, 5 Series Wagon. Available styles include 525i 4dr Wagon, 525i 4dr Sedan, and 535i 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 BMW 5 Series?

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 BMW 5 Serieses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 BMW 5 Series for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 BMW 5 Series.

Can't find a used 1993 BMW 5 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used BMW 5 Series for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,908.

Find a used BMW for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,902.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW 5 Series for sale - 9 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,862.

Find a used certified pre-owned BMW for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,229.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 BMW 5 Series?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

