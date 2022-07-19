What is the 5 Series?

The 5 Series is BMW's stalwart midsize sedan. It's been around for seven generations, locked in a fight with the likes of the Audi A6, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and, more recently, the Genesis G80 for top luxury sedan honors. In the past it provided an excellent balance between luxury and sport, but the current 5 Series has strayed from that balance and is far less sporting than ever before. We appreciate the added comfort, though, and while it isn't perfect, the current-generation 5 Series manages to impress despite being near the end of its life cycle.

For 2023, we expect very few things to change for the 5 Series. It received a hefty refresh for the 2021 model year that should sustain it until the expected arrival of an all-new model for 2024. That's right, based on spy shots circulating of a new model, 2023 looks to be the last year for the seventh-generation 5 Series. BMW is surely hard at work refining the new model and getting it production-ready, leaving little room for major changes to be applied to the current 5 Series.