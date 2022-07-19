Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 5 Series
  4. 2023 BMW 5 Series

2023 BMW 5 Series

Release Date: Fall 2023
Estimated Price: $55,000

Related 2023 BMW 5 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Hot new vehicles

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates