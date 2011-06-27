I purchased this car off the showroom Floor in October 1991. I wished I could buy a new one again! This car has been a DREAM, it currently has 281,000 miles on the original transmission and engine. I've always changed the oil every 4,000 miles and have always used Mobil 1 Syn. OH! by the way...always make sure to change all your fluids (Brake, power steering, rear end, coolant as needed. This is the year 1991 where BMW went from a timing belt to a timing chain. The M50 engine also has a large-big pusher oil pump. I might be buried in this thing..............DiD I ever get my money's worth. Learn to work on the car yourself...it's not that hard. The only thing I had to change was the ECM....there's a place in Miami that will repair ECM's for $400.00 with a lifetime warranty....besides that just regular maintanance. This vehicle doesn't burn a drop of oil. Automobile of the Century!

