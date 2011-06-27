  1. Home
1991 BMW 5 Series Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

The 525i receives a new double overhead cam inline six worthy of 189 horsepower -- a big improvement over last year's 168-horse motor. Additionally, traction control is now an option on the 535i.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 BMW 5 Series.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
13 reviews
Write a review
Most helpful consumer reviews

Paying Tribute to my 5 Series
hb1991,06/05/2012
316k miles and still drives like a dream. This car has been in my family for 12 years and has not given me any major mechanical problems. This has been and will be the best car I will ever own. It has reliably performed throughout its service life. No bells and whistles, just a bare bones car that never acts up. I reliably changed the oil every 4k miles and did all maintenance myself. For a 21 year old car it shines up like a new penny. Beautiful, reliable, and a joy to drive. I will miss her when she's gone...ought to go to a BMW museum. What a joy.
What A Automobile
Chuck Sperry,09/28/2015
525i 4dr Sedan
I purchased this car off the showroom Floor in October 1991. I wished I could buy a new one again! This car has been a DREAM, it currently has 281,000 miles on the original transmission and engine. I've always changed the oil every 4,000 miles and have always used Mobil 1 Syn. OH! by the way...always make sure to change all your fluids (Brake, power steering, rear end, coolant as needed. This is the year 1991 where BMW went from a timing belt to a timing chain. The M50 engine also has a large-big pusher oil pump. I might be buried in this thing..............DiD I ever get my money's worth. Learn to work on the car yourself...it's not that hard. The only thing I had to change was the ECM....there's a place in Miami that will repair ECM's for $400.00 with a lifetime warranty....besides that just regular maintanance. This vehicle doesn't burn a drop of oil. Automobile of the Century!
535im
BigDoug,02/27/2002
Awsome... when running.
Spectacular car
ArmenB,12/24/2003
Amazing automobile. Quiet and smooth on the highway, great reflexes and dynamics on the back roads and race track. 175k and more solid than some new cars I've driven.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
189 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
208 hp @ 5700 rpm
See all Used 1991 BMW 5 Series features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1991 BMW 5 Series

Used 1991 BMW 5 Series Overview

The Used 1991 BMW 5 Series is offered in the following submodels: 5 Series Sedan. Available styles include 525i 4dr Sedan, and 535i 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 BMW 5 Series?

Can't find a used 1991 BMW 5 Seriess you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

