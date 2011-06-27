Used 2015 BMW 5 Series Consumer Reviews

2015 bmw 535i m sport space grey bfeller1 , 09/12/2014 35 of 35 people found this review helpful Picked up a new 2015 BMW 535i M Sport and it has met all and exceeded my expectations. I pulled into a parking garage today to hear the attendant comment "that's one sweet ride", enough said! The m sport suspension puts the BMW back into this 535 and the 300hp engine does not get any sweeter (unless you're ready for the uncompromising m5 and the extra costs as well) the exterior with the m sport lines, 19 inch wheels and blacked out grille accentuate this sedan perfectly and the high tech interior is right on the money, multi contour seats just don't get any better and the heads up driver display is cutting edge.I have owned a mercedes e55 audi s4 and m3 and this vehicle tops the list Report Abuse

BMW quality stands out Raymond Sweat , 11/02/2015 535d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 21 of 21 people found this review helpful I moved up from a 4 cylinder diesel BMW 328 to the 535. While I gave up better mileage on the 4 cylinder, I got more room, window display, and a few more options that make driving a pleasure. I have owned other high quality cars, but the interior trim of the BMW with the rich wood and colors seem to stand out more. It may not hug the road like the 328, but neither did my other larger cars. Diesel engines rock, and if the public is scared off by the VW publicity, shame on them. In the long run, the quality of BMW engines and technology will keep the value of these cars up. I have liked this 2016 BMW 535 so much, I have decided to keep it beyond the two year period I usually trade cars. You can't hear the diesel engine, the cut off does not bother me (there is a switch to cut this feature off if it bothers others) and having driven many other gas and diesel engines, I know how to get above the EPA rated mileage. You get savings both ways with diesel prices going down or if fuel prices go up.....you will have more driving range then a gasoline engine. In the worst case, if we ever had a gas shortage, you can bet diesel fuel will be around. In short, my write up is no substitute for you taking a test drive in this auto and see for yourself. UPDATE: This review was written in late 2015. My opinion has not changed. It was one of the best buys in automobiles I ever made. May 19, 2017: My review of this car remains unchanged. I had Opti Coat put on it after I bought it and I keep it garaged and personally detail the vehicle to 'show room condition'. My wife and I use it primarily for long trips because it is so comfortable and roomy. If you check reviews today of the vehicle, you will see it is rated as one of the best. Because one car company cheated on diesel engines, it scared the public about diesels for awhile. I also have a 2017 BMW M24i, and a 2016 Prius V. But for comfort and style, you can't beat this car. Have had absoluty no trouble with it. Outside of changing the oil, the dealership put on new wiper blades. I plan on keeping this car a long time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Shock and Awe! Lyle , 09/26/2016 535i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Bought the car one year ago. Was shocked at what I paid for it, but awed by how wonderful the car is. We had test driven an A6 and a GS350. both the Audi and Lexus had too low a ground clearance to begin with (we need to go on private gravel road and put a crown on the road. I didn't need a high priced road grader to take it back off) We found the GS350 with AWD drove like you would expect a truck to feel. We were not impressed by the Audi dealers around us (within 60 mi) There is more road noise in the 535i than we had with the Buick Lacrosse we owned, probably because of the run flat tires. I would rather have radials and a spare. BMW really needs to add remote start to its vehicles! Otherwise, I think the car is fantastic. Would do it again but without the run flat tires. update with 22500 miles on the car. The day BMW announced that remote start was available for this car I was all over it. Had it installed at the dealer. they did great for the first one they ever installed. The engineers at BMW need a reality check. If the parking brake isn't set or the wiper fluid is low it will not remote start. So, one day when it is well below freezing I want to be in Germany to hose down their cars (like freezing rain in the US). Lets see how many of them remembered to set the parking brake and keep all the fluids topped up. I still don't like the run flat tires. Still think it was the best choice from among the luxury sedans for my purpose. Runs great, no problems. UPDATE: after about 3 years, I still hate the run flat tires and have had more problems with them. Otherwise the car still performs great and remains in my opinion the best of the luxury sedans. Just get radials and a spare. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best of both worlds Jerry , 10/17/2015 535i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful The 535i xdrive gives you great performance/comfort and awd capability. I purchased it in December 2014 and had no problem getting through one of the worst winters in the Northeast with the standard all season tires. I have had several suv's and can honestly say I don't miss them. I've put 24,500 on it with no problems. I've been to the dealer twice for oil changes and cabin filter which were included in the free maintenance program ( 4yr/50k miles ). I now have 73,000 miles on the car. The front rotors and pads were replaced at 49,000 miles under warranty or the maintenance program. I'm not sure but it didn't cost me anything. I just did the rear rotors and pads at 72,000 miles. My indie mechanic told me I could get another 6-8k miles out of them. I put on a new set of non-runflat Michelin A/3+ tires with 4 wheel alignment and did the plugs, brake flush , air filter, and oil change. The car rides better than ever especially with the non-run flats. I have had zero problems and the car is tight as a drum. No rattles no squeaks. The car is good in the snow but much better with the blizzak winter tires. I bought a set with after market rims from tire rack. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse