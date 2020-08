Used 2014 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me

Boondox Motorsports - Caledonia / Michigan

Welcome to Boondox Motorsports! CALL US at 616-891-9900 for more details or to schedule a test drive. This and every vehicle we offer has been thoroughly inspected by certified technicians and meets our strict Boondox Resale requirements. We are located in Caledonia MI and we're not your everyday dealership. Our dealership offers a no sales pressure approach with a laid back fun and friendly atmosphere. We are here to assist you in purchasing your next vehicle and pride ourselves in providing an exceptional buying experience. We offer top quality, fun to drive things on both 2 and 4 wheels! Call us at 616-891-9900. We offer financing options to all with great low rates! Service contracts available on most vehicles! Trades Welcomed! Boondox Craft Root beer for ALL! Additional Services include a Harley Davidson Service & Repair Shop located inside the dealership. Stop in anytime and check us out and see why doing business with Boondox Motorsports is truly a wonderful experience! www.boondox.us (616) 891-9900 Main # HOURS OF OPERATION: Mon-Fri: 10am- 6pm / Sat: 10am-3pm Thank you for looking at Boondox Motorsports... We hope to see you soon!<br /> <br /> This BMW 5 Series delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. No matter the weather conditions or terrain, this Black AWD BMW 5 Series handles with an elegant confidence. Fine interior appointments complement this vehicle's unprecedented performance. More information about the 2014 BMW 5 Series: The BMW 5-Series stands out as a traditional luxury sport sedan that not only offers strong, uncompromised performance but also some leading-edge safety and connectivity technology. Increasingly, the 5-Series has an advantage over most of its rivals in that it offers more fuel-saving measures than most other sport sedans, with items such as Auto Start/Stop, turbocharging, direct injection and a special Eco Pro driving mode combining to provide significant gains in gas mileage. The 5-Series sedans offer more comfortable, refined cabins than some other sport sedans, and the 5-Series Gran Turismo body style is a good pick for those who want a little more cargo flexibility. Interesting features of this model are Eco-conscious performance, responsive handling, refined, luxurious interior, active-safety features, and leading-edge tech options .

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 20 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA5B3C52ED530444

Stock: 530444T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020