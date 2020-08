Used 2011 Jaguar XF for Sale Near Me

Hornburg Jaguar Los Angeles - Los Angeles / California

Ultra Low Mileage and an Excellent example of this very rare 2011 Jaguar XF-R.Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2011 Jaguar XF? This is it. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Jaguar XF XFR is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. The XF XFR has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 67,900mi put on this Jaguar. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system. More information about the 2011 Jaguar XF: Jaguar's 2011 XF, with its sleek, coupe-like shape, sport-sedan performance and stunning interior, competes very well with models such as the BMW 5-Series, Lexus GS 460 and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. It also boasts higher-grade materials such as those available in more exclusive vehicles. And like other Jaguar models, the XF promises a uniquely British personality compared to other luxury cars. High-performance versions add even more sport to the XF, making it a serious performer among world-class tuner sedans from both BMW's M division and Mercedes-Benz' AMG shop. This model sets itself apart with Performance, stunning interior appointments, and wide range of quality materials.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Jaguar XF XFR with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SAJWA0JC7BMS01553

Stock: R13332A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-07-2020