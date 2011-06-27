Estimated values
2011 Audi A6 3.2 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,545
|$8,159
|$9,297
|Clean
|$6,033
|$7,521
|$8,567
|Average
|$5,008
|$6,246
|$7,106
|Rough
|$3,984
|$4,970
|$5,646
Estimated values
2011 Audi A6 3.0T Avant Premium quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,917
|$14,213
|$16,533
|Clean
|$10,063
|$13,102
|$15,235
|Average
|$8,354
|$10,880
|$12,637
|Rough
|$6,645
|$8,658
|$10,040
Estimated values
2011 Audi A6 4.2 Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,263
|$10,205
|$11,574
|Clean
|$7,616
|$9,407
|$10,665
|Average
|$6,323
|$7,812
|$8,847
|Rough
|$5,030
|$6,217
|$7,029
Estimated values
2011 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,393
|$10,926
|$12,709
|Clean
|$7,736
|$10,072
|$11,711
|Average
|$6,422
|$8,364
|$9,714
|Rough
|$5,108
|$6,656
|$7,718