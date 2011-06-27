  1. Home
Used 2011 Audi A6 3.0T Avant Premium quattro Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$53,310
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$53,310
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$53,310
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)379.8/548.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$53,310
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5100 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$53,310
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$53,310
18" Sport Packageyes
Premium Plusyes
19" Sport Packageyes
Cold Weather Package w/Shift Paddlesyes
Prestigeyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$53,310
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
radio data systemyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$53,310
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$53,310
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,310
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Amaretto Brown Milano Leather Seatsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$53,310
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,310
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$53,310
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$53,310
Front License Plate Holderyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
Front Grille Filler Panelyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$53,310
Front track62.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4255 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Length194.2 in.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume130.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base111.9 in.
Width73.0 in.
Rear track62.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$53,310
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black
  • Condor Gray Metallic
  • Night Blue Pearl Effect
  • Aventurine Blue Pearl Effect
  • Ibis White
  • Oyster Gray Metallic
  • Phantom Black Pearl Effect
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Quartz Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Amaretto, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Cardamom Beige, leather
  • Amaretto/Black, leather
  • Light Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$53,310
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
245/45R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$53,310
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$53,310
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 5000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
