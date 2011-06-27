Used 2011 Audi A6 Consumer Reviews

Best Car I've Had (Overall) obsequi , 11/18/2011 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I have had cars that are more fun to drive (Honda S2000), larger sedans (Volvo S80), and even another Audi that I thought was my favorite car (A4 convertible), but none has been as completely the total package as this car. The A6, while a bit blah on the exterior, is nearly perfect from the inside. The cabin is roomy, the seats are comfortable, the electronics are helpful, and simple to use, and the fit and finish is fantastic. The supercharged 3.0 has excellent torque at all speeds, and when the supercharged adds its punch, you best be ready to roll, quickly. I nearly rear ended the car I intended to pass the first time I punched it. The engine and trans are so perfectly mated. Score! Report Abuse

V8 is awesome Jet1980 , 11/05/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful It's hard to believe there is a better car. The V8 is the ticket. Despite reviews from others, I thought the 3.0T was weak -- compared to the 4.2. And unlike the transmission mated to the V6, you can hardly feel it shift in the V8. The 3.0T has to work to accelerate. But if you can't feel the difference in your test drive, then save your money and buy the 3.0T. The 4.2 engine growls and accelerates smoothly. Unlike the 3.0T, you can't feel the vibration of the engine in the steering wheel. The fit and trim is incredible. And the lines are just breath taking. Test drove an E350, and just can't see why people pay the extra money, the A6 is hands down the better vehicle.

2011 A6 QUATTRO 3.0T GUY , 11/03/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful For the most part car is awesome and fun to drive. Fuel economy is better than I thought at 27 ave, but I do mostly highway mileage MMI Interface is easy to use and understand. Much easier than the E350 and BMW 5 series I looked at. Only issues so far after 4k miles is Check engine light came on , but went out 3 days later after I refueled. Audi said it was either gas cap issue or low octane fuel. Also MMI rebooted once while driving but reset itself. Seems to function fine Blue tooth works great with IPhone4 although Audi advises not to use 4.0 updates Sound system is great but cannot directly record CDs to Hard drive. Need to copy to MPS files first, then copy.

Bang for your buck Matt , 02/25/2016 3.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 6A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I purchased the car used about 6 months ago and am sold on Audi from here on out. I looked into the S4 as well and went with the A6 3.0t in the end because of the added room and larger gas tank. I had an aftermarket APR tune put on the car and did a Pully swap (making it a stage 2) and couldn't be happier. The car was fun to drive before but the tune really woke up some serious potential in the car. You step on the gas and it's just effortless how it moves. I plan on keeping the car for a few more years before upgrading to an S6 next. For what these cars go for new being able to pick on up used that's been well taken car of gives you a lot of car for the $$$. I looked at a couple other brands before the purchase of this car and you just can't beat the Audi fit and finish...highly recommend this car and Audi's in general. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value