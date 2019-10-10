Used 2016 Audi allroad for Sale Near Me

Superior Auto Sales - Hamburg / New York

Clean CARFAX. Power Moonroof, Premium Plus Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote keyless entry, Audi Advanced Key, Heated Front Seats, HID High Intensity Discharge Headlights, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital Compass, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, 18 Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Power door mirrors, 21/28 City/Highway MPG**Previous Canadian vehicle.Shipping available! We ship to you!Each vehicle undergoes a full multi-point inspection through our service department. Oil changes, brakes, tires... everything the vehicle needs mechanically to be in top condition. We receive inventory daily so check our website often. Superior Auto Sales is also an official KROWN Rust Control dealer. Protect your vehicle starting at $129.95.Owned and operated by the Izzo family for over 80 years in Buffalo, NY. Trade-ins always welcome! We also buy cars for cash and have a no hassle consignment program where we do all the work! Financing and affordable extended service plans available. Whether it's a daily driver or a rare exotic, we search dealer exclusive sources to find all types of quality vehicles. As always, if it's not in stock, we will locate one for you.*IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION.*Some vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Go to www.safercar.gov to learn whether an individual vehicle is subject to an open recall. Some vehicles are offered as demos to our sales staff. Buyers MUST call before purchase to check availability and verify mileage. Nearly all vehicles listed on OVE are listed for retail sale on our lot. Manuals, keys, remotes and headsets are not guaranteed unless stated or shown in photos. Full listings and photos at sascars.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Audi allroad Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1TFAFL3GA002195

Stock: 31802

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020