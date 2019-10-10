Used 2016 Audi allroad for Sale Near Me
- 44,988 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,488
AutoSource Motors Boise - Boise / Idaho
**BACKUP CAMERA**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **HEATED SEATS**, **BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE**, MEMORY SEAT(S), ALLOY WHEELS, HDMI, USB, POWER LIFTGATE, **NAVIGATION / GPS**, **SUNROOF / MOONROOF**.This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Learn why tens of thousands of AutoSource customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit MyAutoSource.com/branded-titles today.21/28 City/Highway MPGHow has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL5GA010657
Stock: 26274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-10-2019
- 89,161 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,998$2,362 Below Market
Preferred Chevrolet Buick GMC - Grand Haven / Michigan
2016 Audi allroad 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC HEATED LEATHER AND POWER SUNROOF. Everyone is Approved! Call 877-400-9891 for more information and to schedule a test drive today. We have the Lowest Payments and Best Prices on the Lakeshore.GO TO PREFERRED AUTO ADVANTAGE IN GRAND HAVEN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL0GA003888
Stock: W4601
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 44,402 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,999
Emmons Motor Company - Webster / Texas
This 2016 Audi allroad 4dr 4dr Wagon Premium Plus features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Florett Silver Metallic with a Gray Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Premium Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 220 hp horsepower, 8-way power adjustable drivers seat, 8-way power adjustable passenger seat, All-wheel drive, Audio controls on steering wheel, Bluetooth, Compressor - Intercooled turbo, Front fog/driving lights, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 28 and EPA city (mpg): 21, Headlight cleaners - Washer, Heated Windshield Washer Jets - Jets, Interior air filtration, Memory Driver's Seat, Navigation System, Overhead console - Mini with storage, Power Activated Trunk/Hatch - Power liftgate, Power heated mirrors, premium audio, Rear bench seats, Rear heat - With separate controls, Rear spoiler - Lip, Rear wiper, Remote window operation, Signal mirrors - Turn signal in mirrors, Xenon headlights Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 713-943-1958 or temmons@emmonsmotorcompany.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL2GA006064
Stock: 33542
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 67,134 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,717
White River Subaru - White River Junction / Vermont
Navigation, Heated Seats, Moonroof, Leather, Back Up Camera, 4 Wheel Drive, allroad 2.0T Premium Plus quattro, 4D Wagon, 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Ibis White, Black Leather, 10 Speakers. At Prime Motor Group, we believe in giving you an experience that is fast, fair and simple. This means we use real market data from credible providers like Edmunds and KBB to validate our prices, so we spend less time negotiating and more time helping you find the perfect vehicle for you or your family!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL6GA004673
Stock: SV13961A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 48,077 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$23,948
Superior Auto Sales - Hamburg / New York
Clean CARFAX. Power Moonroof, Premium Plus Package, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote keyless entry, Audi Advanced Key, Heated Front Seats, HID High Intensity Discharge Headlights, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Digital Compass, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather steering wheel, 18 Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Power door mirrors, 21/28 City/Highway MPG**Previous Canadian vehicle.Shipping available! We ship to you!Each vehicle undergoes a full multi-point inspection through our service department. Oil changes, brakes, tires... everything the vehicle needs mechanically to be in top condition. We receive inventory daily so check our website often. Superior Auto Sales is also an official KROWN Rust Control dealer. Protect your vehicle starting at $129.95.Owned and operated by the Izzo family for over 80 years in Buffalo, NY. Trade-ins always welcome! We also buy cars for cash and have a no hassle consignment program where we do all the work! Financing and affordable extended service plans available. Whether it's a daily driver or a rare exotic, we search dealer exclusive sources to find all types of quality vehicles. As always, if it's not in stock, we will locate one for you.*IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION.*Some vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Go to www.safercar.gov to learn whether an individual vehicle is subject to an open recall. Some vehicles are offered as demos to our sales staff. Buyers MUST call before purchase to check availability and verify mileage. Nearly all vehicles listed on OVE are listed for retail sale on our lot. Manuals, keys, remotes and headsets are not guaranteed unless stated or shown in photos. Full listings and photos at sascars.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi allroad Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1TFAFL3GA002195
Stock: 31802
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 49,148 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,000
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Silver 2016 Audi allroad 2.0T Premium quattro branded title w/FINANCING AND SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE! +HEATED SEATS +PANORAMIC SUNROOF +PUSH BUTTON START +ALL WHEEL DRIVE +LEATHER INTERIOR +ALL WEATHER FLOOR MATS +AND MORE! Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183 .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi allroad Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1TFAFL4GA006126
Stock: A006126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 21,499 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,960
Crest INFINITI - Frisco / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. 2016 Audi allroad 21/28 City/Highway MPG Come visit us at our new location in Frisco, TX at 121 and Legacy. Our new home defines the Crest Experience with luxurious waiting areas that feature full service Cafes with menus from our own Executive Chef and Baristas to make your favorite coffee. Or just come and practice your short game on either of our two Professional Golf Putting Greens. Come visit us for lunch anytime we look forward to seeing you. Thank you for viewing our vehicle. You can see more Premium Pre-Owned vehicles like this one at CrestCars.com. Crest Automotive Group proudly serving the following communities: Plano, Mckinney, Allen, Richardson, Dallas, Ft. Worth, Grapevine, Bedford, Hurst, Mesquite, Frisco, Lewisville, Little Elm, Arlington, Coppell, Grand Prarie, Euless, Colleyville, Wylie, Lavon, Prosper, Denton, Murphey, Anna, Celina, Sherman, Southlake, Flowermound, DFW, Addison, Irving, Las Colinas, Garland, Aubrey, Oak Point, Corinth, University Park, Highland Park, Carrolton, Richardson, Melissa, Azle, Lake Dallas, Krum, Roanoke, Keller, Trophy Club, Farmers Branch. Haslet, Bedfprd. Euless, Hurst, North Richland Hills, Saginaw, Justin, Benbroook, White Settlement, Hudson Oaks, Weatherford, Crowley, Watauga, Cedar Hill, Desoto, Duncanville, Midlothian, Waxahachie, Mansfield, Red Oak, Lancaster, Ennis, Palmer, Balch Springs, Mesquite, Cleburne, Alvarado, Seagoville, Combine, Terrell, Rockwall, Sachase, Allen, The Colony, Pilot Point, Gainsville, Whitesboro, North Texas, Durant, Ardmore, Bridgeport, Decatur, Paris, Oklahoma, Greenville, Princeton, Farmersville, Lucas, Sanger, Heath, Springtown, Boyd, AlvorD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL7GA001569
Stock: 73283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 37,771 miles
$26,998
CarMax Naperville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Naperville / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL8GA009857
Stock: 19316586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,168 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,498
HGreg.com - Doral / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.CARFAX One-Owner. Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus, Color Driver Information System, HDD Navi w/Voice Control, Radio: 1 CD/DVD-Player & HD. Odometer is 18998 miles below market average!Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.Reviews: * High-quality materials combine to provide a comfortable cabin; increased ground clearance aids travel on gravel and snowy roads; drives like a regular sedan. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi allroad Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1TFAFL6GA011375
Stock: 333183
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-20-2020
- 69,653 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,990
Toyota of Kirkland - Kirkland / Washington
Features: 2016 Audi allroad 2.0T Premium quattro Black quattro 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI DOHC 8-Speed Automatic with TiptronicABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.21/28 City/Highway MPGCome to www.ToyotaofKirkland.com To See Our Specials!!!Call 425-814-9696 For help with any of our Departments.See us on our Facebook Page!!We have a Google 4.5 Star Rating!!! Our Customers Love Us! We are customer friendly and will treat you and your family the way you deserve.Reviews:* High-quality materials combine to provide a comfortable cabin; increased ground clearance aids travel on gravel and snowy roads; drives like a regular sedan. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL3GA008163
Stock: 2044471A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 41,148 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,995
Charles Boyd Cadillac - Henderson / North Carolina
Recent Arrival!Completed Multi-Point Inspection & Service, CARFAX 1 Owner!, ONLINE APPRAISAL, APPLY FOR FINANCING ONLINE, 10 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: Audi Concert System w/1CD Player, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Wheels: 8.0 x 18 5-Arm-allroad-Design.Call now as this will go fast with our aggressive, up-front pricing! --Thanks for checking us out @ www.CharlesBoydGM.com --21/28 City/Highway MPGCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 11462 miles below market average!The Benefits You Receive From Charles Boyd of Henderson, NC Include Transparent Up-Front Pricing on Premium Cars and Trucks ALL Being Inspected By Our ASE and Factory Certified Award Winning Service Team! Find out how easy buying a car can be with Charles Boyd. We promise to do everything possible to earn your business. We are a family-owned store taking care of you and your family. Always a huge inventory to choose from, call us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL7GA017108
Stock: 100-20A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 48,579 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,942
Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket 90th - Sandy / Utah
Located at 90th this 2016 Black Audi allroad 2.0T Premium Plus AWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi Concert System w/1CD Player, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 8.0 x 18 5-Arm-allroad-Design.Clean CARFAX.21/28 City/Highway MPG21/28 City/Highway MPGReviews:* High-quality materials combine to provide a comfortable cabin; increased ground clearance aids travel on gravel and snowy roads; drives like a regular sedan. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFLXGA013697
Stock: TJ0108
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 49,895 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,446
Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket 90th - Sandy / Utah
Located at 90th this 2016 Silver Audi allroad 2.0T Premium Plus AWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon plus, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Audi Concert System w/1CD Player, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 8.0 x 18 5-Arm-allroad-Design.Clean CARFAX.21/28 City/Highway MPG21/28 City/Highway MPGReviews:* High-quality materials combine to provide a comfortable cabin; increased ground clearance aids travel on gravel and snowy roads; drives like a regular sedan. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL4GA000718
Stock: TJ0112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 62,351 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$24,495
EURO 2 MOTORS - Spring / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL1GA006167
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,641 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,458
Lithia Nissan of Medford - Medford / Oregon
CARFAX 1-Owner. PRICE DROP FROM $22,995, $2,500 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 28 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Panoramic Roof, Flex Fuel, Rear Air, AUDI ADVANCED KEY, Alloy Wheels, Turbo AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Turbocharged, Flex Fuel, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: AUDI ADVANCED KEY keyless engine start, stop and entry for doors and tailgate, 3-STEP HEATED FRONT SEATS driver memory. Audi Premium with Mythos Black metallic exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 220 HP at 4450 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com's review says "The 2016 Audi Allroad feels capable in a wide variety of situations. Its sharp on-pavement reflexes are inherited from the A4 sedan on which it's based. Meanwhile, its all-wheel-drive system and 7.1 inches of ground clearance enable it to tackle fresh snow or a muddy dirt road with confidence.". Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. A GREAT VALUE: Was $22,995. This allroad is priced $2,500 below Kelley Blue Book. SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner WHY BUY FROM US: At Lithia Nissan of Medford, our policy of MORE doesn't end at the door. We are committed to giving back to our community through charitable programs. We are proud sponsors of CASA of Jackson County, 4-H, Hearts and Vines, Kids Unlimited, and the Wild Rogue Relay - along with many others. MORE is how we live and engage: Care More. Live More. That is the Lithia Nissan of Medford way. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi allroad Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1TFAFL5GA013604
Stock: GA013604N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 87,225 miles
$19,981
Open Road Volkswagen of Bridgewater - Bridgewater / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL9GA002013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,244 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,000
Uptown Imports - Spring, TX - Spring / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL6FA115528
Stock: 115528
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,710 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$17,999$1,526 Below Market
York Volkswagen - York / Pennsylvania
*Navigation, Heated Leather Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Rear View Camera. Comes with Free Lifetime Pennsylvania State Inspections. *Internet Price Requires Financing Through York VW**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi allroad Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1UFAFL7FA060748
Stock: B14554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
