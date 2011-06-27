Used 2016 Audi A4 Consumer Reviews
Not worth the money
My car is an A4 Quattro premium S-Line. It stickered just shy of the $50k mark. If I wasn't able to get a smoking deal on it I would have never bought it. Sure, it's pretty. Sure, people go "ooohhh, you have an Audi" but honestly, this car is nowhere near worth the price of entry. For $15k less you can get a fully loaded Passat with the 1.8t which is all anyone really needs. You will wind up with a much bigger, more comfortable car. With darn near the same build quality, and it will have everything a modern car should have. For example...Bluetooth streaming audio. The Audi doesn't have it until you pony up for the premium plus package. Which pushes you over that 50k mark. Another place the A4 falls woefully short is the back seat. If you have kids in booster seats, get ready to wrestle with seatbelts because the seat area is so narrow your booster WILL block the buckle. And we have the Diono Cambria which is a fairly narrow booster. Still blocks the buckle. Also, if anyone riding up front is over 6' tall, you will render that back seat virtually useless. My 4 year old complains about being squished behind me, I'm 6'3". We don't have the problem in our far less expensive, much more equipped Passat. Basically, if you are of average or lower stature, the A4 might be ok for you, as long as you're ok with paying a boatload of money for a car that has some seriously glaring omissions in the options department. If you want a well built German car that has everything in it and won't break the bank, go to VW and save some money.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Clutch went at 17.5k
The clutch started slipping at 17.5k miles. I'm in my 70's, and don't abuse the car. The dealers said it is "normal wear and tear" and don't want to warranty it. The dealer gave me an estimate of $4900 plus tax to replace. I sold my last two cars with 105k and 95k miles respectively both with the original clutches still working fine. Guess I should have stayed with Honda products. Audi support was of little help.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
The Wanderer
Very disappointed with steering. On straight roads and at speeds over 60mph the car is ALL over the road. You will need to work hard on a long trip to keep it on track. I had the car brought in right away to Princeton Audi. The result, they said that the steering is within correct limits. My conclusion is this is either a very poor design by Audi or Princeton Audi Service is incapable of correcting the problem. My advice, make sure to test drive at speed over 60mph before purchasing.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Why, Audi, Why?
After 11 years, my beloved A4 passed on to another plane of existence. I had always planned to buy another Audi when the time came. I didn't buy this car because for some reason, this Audi can't do what my much less expensive VW can do. I want to connect my phone to my car via Bluetooth and not only get phone calls but also my music, Waze, Spotify etc., to play through the speakers. I can't do this in the Audi unless I purchase the much more expensive package or plug my phone in.. to a cord... in the glove box. No. Just no. Also, CVT transmissions are crap and forced me into a more expensive Quattro to avoid them. Who doesn't want to feel the car shifting? Who likes CVT transmissions?! Also, the back seats don't fold down, there's not even a ski sack like my 2005 had. So, there's no option for a bit more room. I did not buy the Audi. I wanted so badly to buy the Audi but I just couldn't do it. I bought a Mercedes-Benz instead. I'm hoping Audi gets it right in the next several years.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Don’t buy this car
I bought a 2106 A4 SLine when it was less than a year old and have two major complaints. The exterior paint (black) is pathetic. When it was 18 months old it started to chip and fade, far worse than any comparable car I’ve seen. Still under warranty, I recently asked Audi Customer Service to fix the problem and they refused to do anything. They claimed I must have been driving behind a gravel truck! So, both unhelpful and insulting to boot and a very humiliating experience. It was like dealing with a low budget brand, not a premium brand like Audi. Second, the 2.0L, 220 hp engine mated with the CVT has horrible turbo lag from a standing start. This is terribly unsafe when you need to move quickly, like turning into traffic. Our 175 hp Subaru is much quicker, and a heavier car. There are two drive modes: Normal and Sport. Audi programmed "Normal" to be like "Eco Mode" in most other cars, i.e. keep the RPMs as low as possible to maximize fuel economy, while Sport mode raises the RPMs by 1,000 to provide decent acceleration. However it does not cure the turbo lag. Other complaints: seats made of really cheap leather and the a terrible audio system interface - overly complicated/not user friendly, and no USB ports! The navi system is practically unusable - you must spell your destination one letter at a time, using the rotary selector - ridiculous. It may have been state of the art in 2004, but was totally outdated for a 2016 model. I will never get another Audi again.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the A4
Related Used 2016 Audi A4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4