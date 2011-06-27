Used 2016 Audi A4 Consumer Reviews

Not worth the money Joe , 04/28/2016 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 24 of 29 people found this review helpful My car is an A4 Quattro premium S-Line. It stickered just shy of the $50k mark. If I wasn't able to get a smoking deal on it I would have never bought it. Sure, it's pretty. Sure, people go "ooohhh, you have an Audi" but honestly, this car is nowhere near worth the price of entry. For $15k less you can get a fully loaded Passat with the 1.8t which is all anyone really needs. You will wind up with a much bigger, more comfortable car. With darn near the same build quality, and it will have everything a modern car should have. For example...Bluetooth streaming audio. The Audi doesn't have it until you pony up for the premium plus package. Which pushes you over that 50k mark. Another place the A4 falls woefully short is the back seat. If you have kids in booster seats, get ready to wrestle with seatbelts because the seat area is so narrow your booster WILL block the buckle. And we have the Diono Cambria which is a fairly narrow booster. Still blocks the buckle. Also, if anyone riding up front is over 6' tall, you will render that back seat virtually useless. My 4 year old complains about being squished behind me, I'm 6'3". We don't have the problem in our far less expensive, much more equipped Passat. Basically, if you are of average or lower stature, the A4 might be ok for you, as long as you're ok with paying a boatload of money for a car that has some seriously glaring omissions in the options department. If you want a well built German car that has everything in it and won't break the bank, go to VW and save some money. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Clutch went at 17.5k J. Moores , 02/14/2018 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful The clutch started slipping at 17.5k miles. I'm in my 70's, and don't abuse the car. The dealers said it is "normal wear and tear" and don't want to warranty it. The dealer gave me an estimate of $4900 plus tax to replace. I sold my last two cars with 105k and 95k miles respectively both with the original clutches still working fine. Guess I should have stayed with Honda products. Audi support was of little help. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

The Wanderer Tom K , 11/15/2015 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 33 of 41 people found this review helpful Very disappointed with steering. On straight roads and at speeds over 60mph the car is ALL over the road. You will need to work hard on a long trip to keep it on track. I had the car brought in right away to Princeton Audi. The result, they said that the steering is within correct limits. My conclusion is this is either a very poor design by Audi or Princeton Audi Service is incapable of correcting the problem. My advice, make sure to test drive at speed over 60mph before purchasing. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Why, Audi, Why? Stephanie Henderson , 03/18/2016 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 18 of 23 people found this review helpful After 11 years, my beloved A4 passed on to another plane of existence. I had always planned to buy another Audi when the time came. I didn't buy this car because for some reason, this Audi can't do what my much less expensive VW can do. I want to connect my phone to my car via Bluetooth and not only get phone calls but also my music, Waze, Spotify etc., to play through the speakers. I can't do this in the Audi unless I purchase the much more expensive package or plug my phone in.. to a cord... in the glove box. No. Just no. Also, CVT transmissions are crap and forced me into a more expensive Quattro to avoid them. Who doesn't want to feel the car shifting? Who likes CVT transmissions?! Also, the back seats don't fold down, there's not even a ski sack like my 2005 had. So, there's no option for a bit more room. I did not buy the Audi. I wanted so badly to buy the Audi but I just couldn't do it. I bought a Mercedes-Benz instead. I'm hoping Audi gets it right in the next several years. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort