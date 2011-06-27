Used 2007 Volvo XC70 Consumer Reviews

Dave , 05/22/2016 4dr Wagon AWD (2.5L 5cyl Turbo 5A)

My current 2007 XC70 is my second; the first was 2004. All prior model year problems (e.g. transmission) seem to have been fixed on the 2005-2007 model years and '07 was the last year before Ford made Volvo cost reduce the vehicle and substitute the problematic Mitsubishi OEM T6 engine for Volvo's bulletproof 2.5T. I now have 195K miles on this car and, after looking unsuccessfully to find a replacement that I like as well or better, decided to refurbish this unit with new strut assemblies, control arms and ball joints and CV axle assemblies in the front and new shocks in the rear. Prior repairs had been limited to replacing the steering wheel position sensor "clock spring" at 148K, fuel rail pressure sensor at around 160K, and the front oxygen sensor at 170K. I also completed a tune up with new plugs and coil packs and I replaced the engine temperature sensor and thermostat assembly because MPG readings were intermittently lower than the usual 19-20 city 25-26 highway. An easy, inexpensive project for us home gamer wanna be mechanics. Now, at almost 195K miles, the car starts, runs, and drives down the road as new. Seats still look practically new. The chassis is tight and free of rattles. All in all, a very solid and well built vehicle - very comfortable, big storage in back, and tight if not razor sharp European style handling. I particularly admire the 2.5T engine. Torque peak at 1,900 rpm is right at 55mph where you need it for passing. Light boost turbo maintains power at altitude, yet runs nicely on US regular 87 octane gas - unlike Mercedes, Audi, etc. Good sound system, comfortable seats, intuitive controls, great visibility, sure handling, and higher ride height that makes for easier in/out for us older guys plus eliminates annoying scrapes in front while parking (and you northerners don't plow snow with the front bumper unless it's well over six inches). My only niggle with this vehicle is road noise which can be an issue with most aggressive tread patterns. Pirelli's P7 AS plus and, just recently, Bridgestone's Turanza Serenity - both highly rated Grand Touring tires - are as quiet as they come with crisp handling and commendable grip in all conditions. However, I was disappointed in the durability of the Pirelli, the quieter of the two, so recently switched to the Bridgestone Serenity. We shall see how well they hold up as they age in terms of noise level. I've considered a newer xc70, but learned that about one in 25 of Volvo's 3.2 six cyl motors bought in from Mitsubishi experiences excessive oil burn, leading to ring & piston only (no cyl wall scoring) or total engine replacement. Volvo dealers might tell you that Volvo offers a 4yr/48K mile extended powertrain warranty if you buy a used unit from a dealer; otherwise, good luck. To those thinking about buying a 2005-2007 XC70 used, I would say this: Plan on spending $3-4 thousand in refurbishment cost at around 175-180k miles, including front suspension refresh and all the key sensors - fuel rail pressure, engine temp sensor (comes with thermostat assy as a kit), and both oxygen sensors in the exhaust string. With these preventive failure points covered, it will likely serve you well for a long time to come. Otherwise, you can buy a 2015.5 or 2016 XC70 with the award winning low boost 2.0L 4 cyl engine, which is based on Ford's 2.0 liter block. That is a Volvo engineered engine that I look forward to owning as soon as I can get the right 2016 xc70 unit for under $20K. Finally, if you read the owner blogs Dealers are often referred to as "the Stealership". I've found them capable but very expensive. Could be worse if you have a Mercedes or Audi. I've found an excellent Indy nearby who works with me by letting me source parts (OEM manufacturer without the Volvo label) myself from FCP Euro or Eeuroparts.