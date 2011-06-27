Used 2007 Volkswagen Passat Consumer Reviews

Note on 2.0T Engine on 2006 till 2008.0 cars Markus , 11/06/2015 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 78 of 79 people found this review helpful [Updated Review]: I have owned my 2007 VW Passat Wagon since 2008. Yes, I have experienced many of the quality issues that you can read about in the various reviews here, but most had happened early enough to be covered under my warranty However, here is a word of caution if your are considering the purchase of a 2006 -> early 2008 Passat with the 2.0T engine (engine code BPY). Issue #1: This engine uses a timing belt. You really should check if it has been replaced (along with the water pump), as most vehicles available now will have higher mileage. I knew about the timing belt all along when I bought the car, but when it became time to replace it, the dealership quote of $1200 to 1400 for this service was still painful. I ended up doing it myself (thank God for Youtube and Bentley Publishers), but it is quite an effort. I also had to replace the thermostat (due to an error code .... seems to be quite common at that age / mileage). This $38 part would cost several hundred dollars to replace if done at the dealer due to the complicated mounting location. Issue#2: Please do your own research on applicable Web forums: The BPY Engine drives the high pressure fuel pump from one of the camshafts. The fuel pump 'plunger' is driven by a dedicated cam lobe and VW had a manufacturing quality issue on a number of cars. Over time, a little part, called the 'cam follower' can wear out and cause the fuel pump to start grinding on the camshaft. I immediately checked this on my vehicle when I first read about this, and yes, my cam follower had failed. I was initially quite upset and had left a negative review here, but then learned that there is a warranty extension available. As a matter of fact, VW just replaced my camshaft, cam shaft follower and high pressure fuel pump with updated parts (so they acted responsibly. Thank you, VW). You still may want to check the condition of the cam follower if you are planning to purchase a 2006 - 2008.0 Passat. Starting with MY 2008.5, the engine was re - designed (no more timing belt and different design for actuating the high pressure fuel pump), so getting a slightly newer car may be worth the slightly higher price. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car with minor glitches ecm64 , 08/01/2013 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Purchased my Passat a little over a year ago with 77k. Thought this would be a good time to review what I think of this car so far. First off, this is a great driving car. By far the most enjoyable car I have owned as far as handling, engine performance, and road manners. VW has really nailed it with the steering on this car; very precise and accurate with good road feel. Also, the 4cyl engine in this car is very smooth with lots of power on tap. No turbo lag whatsoever. As for the minor glitches; main LCD dash display is starting to fade in/out and both power window switches on the driver's door that control the back windows only work intermittently. Typical German car wiring issues.

Great highway car ctf60 , 02/22/2011 15 of 15 people found this review helpful This is an amazing highway car; 36 mpg at 55 mph on a level is achievable. The cruise control makes travel effortless. I have had this car for two years now (currently with 79,000 miles). The styling inside and out is eye-catching (my wagon is glacier blue......wow, it looks better than most every vehicle on the road). When I first bought this car used, I had trouble with the check engine light. Was very erratic in my choice of fuel (sometimes I'd use 93 octane, sometimes 89). VW recommends 91 octane. Since then, I haven't varied from this and the past 5 months have not seen this light come on. Suffice it to say, that the emissions system of this car is very sensitive.

Love This car ilmnc , 09/17/2006 20 of 21 people found this review helpful All my life I have owned American made cars. Then came time for a new car and we decided to go with a Passat for more room. The car can fit two full size children car seats and a booster in it easily and it is good on gas. I have never had so much fun driving a car before this one. Not even the new Ford Mustang was this much fun. I now find excuses to drive the Passat. It handles like a dream and is very responsive to my style of driving. It has a smooth and quite ride and an outstanding sound system. The standard safety features with the addition of the rear side airbags add a sense of security. You feel totally protected from whatever could go wrong during your drive. I love this car.