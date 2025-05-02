What's new with the Golf R?

It’s clear that Volkswagen considered customer feedback while refreshing the Golf R; almost all the changes are direct results of owner feedback. The biggest and most important update is the new 12.9-inch touchscreen inside the cabin. It replaces the older, smaller display, and this new setup is significantly easier to use, with quicker response times to inputs and fewer overall glitches. Also, VW finally added backlighting to the controls beneath the screen — you know, so you can see them at night. Unfortunately, the Golf R doesn't have the new steering wheel buttons you'll find in the Golf GTI, so you're stuck with the lousy haptic-feedback controls that are way too easy to accidentally activate.

There's a new Euro Styling package available on the R that brings a bunch of cool stuff from the European-spec model that American customers never got, including a sunroof delete, forged alloy wheels, synthetic suede seats and a titanium Akrapovic exhaust. All that goodness can all be yours for $3,800, which is somewhat expensive, but will likely be a must-have upgrade for enthusiasts.