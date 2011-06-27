Used 2013 Toyota Tundra Consumer Reviews
Alignment Issues From Day One
I was so proud when I was able to purchase this truck new, but the feeling didn't last long. After 100 miles of driving, I started to notice excessive wear on the outside edges of the front tires. Then, I started noticing a pull to the right, and hard pull to the right when braking. I went to the dealer with 300 miles on the truck and was told it was an air pressure issue. The pull continued to get worse, so I had the alignment checked, and it was out bad. The front end was aligned, but is not fixed. Now 5 more alignments have been done, and the front tires replaced at 3,500 miles. I contacted Toyota and was told there was nothing they would do because my truck has the TSS package.
2016 Limited Crewmax from 2013 Rock Warrior
After test driving four (COUNT EM FOUR) Silverados with driveline vibration and one ecoboost F150, I drove a Tundra. What a difference. The interior design isn't the best. The head unit(stereo) is majorly flawed. I replaced it with a Kenwood after it just stopped working with my Android phone. Wind noise at speed is BAD for a $48000 truck. Other than that, the best truck on the road imo. Gas mileage is heavy, but so is my foot, so I don't care. At 55 mph downhill and no ac I can get 21 mpg, but above or below that speed, forget it. A couple more cons: Fuel float on 38 gallon tank shows empty with 6 gallons left. The remote start shuts off when you unlock the door. I cannot figure out why it would do that. I also miss the rear seats sliding and reclining. You have to be a contortionist to reach the jack because the seat won't move. All in all, I wouldn't trade it for anything currently on the market, but I'm stoked for the redesigned Silverado.
Love the 2013 over the 2018 tundra
The seats are much better than the 2018 Tundra. The ride is good. It has several assist handles to get in the truck, none in the 2018 Tundra. The 2013 Tundra has a reputation for reliability for more than 200k miles. If something happened to this 2013 today, I would find another 2012 or 2013 tundra with low mileage. No it does not have all the technology of the new trucks. The new technology with all new trucks is not ver relialbe.
Best Truck on the Street!
7 years later and I still own this truck. No issues, just standard maintenance and weekly washes. 2019 Review: 6 years later with over 100k miles on it and no issues. Just replaced brakes and battery 6 months ago. Test drove a 2019 and my 2013 still drives as good as a new truck, not trading it in anytime soon. 2014 Review: Just recently purchased this truck back in July 2013 and I got to say it's the best vehicle yet! Averaging 17mpgs (still trying to get use to as I use to have a Rav4 and a corolla).
Tough, reliable truck.
As reliable as they come. Normal maintenance is of course needed but other than replacing the battery, tires, and 10,000 mile oil changes this truck has been incredibly reliable. We regularly towed a 4,500lb. trailer up steep Colorado mountain roads with no problem. Hauled a lot of detritus from a home remodel and put 80,000 miles on in 3 1/2 years without a hitch. Traded in for the bigger engine Tundra recently.
