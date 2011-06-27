Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,836
|$16,305
|$18,389
|Clean
|$13,209
|$15,559
|$17,525
|Average
|$11,954
|$14,067
|$15,797
|Rough
|$10,699
|$12,575
|$14,069
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,200
|$19,563
|$21,570
|Clean
|$16,420
|$18,668
|$20,556
|Average
|$14,860
|$16,878
|$18,530
|Rough
|$13,301
|$15,088
|$16,503
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,974
|$23,671
|$25,964
|Clean
|$20,023
|$22,588
|$24,744
|Average
|$18,121
|$20,422
|$22,305
|Rough
|$16,219
|$18,256
|$19,865
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,366
|$26,949
|$29,160
|Clean
|$23,261
|$25,716
|$27,790
|Average
|$21,052
|$23,250
|$25,050
|Rough
|$18,842
|$20,784
|$22,310
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,286
|$20,687
|$22,727
|Clean
|$17,456
|$19,740
|$21,659
|Average
|$15,798
|$17,847
|$19,524
|Rough
|$14,140
|$15,954
|$17,389
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,666
|$20,435
|$22,777
|Clean
|$16,865
|$19,500
|$21,707
|Average
|$15,263
|$17,630
|$19,567
|Rough
|$13,661
|$15,760
|$17,427
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,948
|$17,100
|$18,925
|Clean
|$14,271
|$16,318
|$18,036
|Average
|$12,915
|$14,753
|$16,258
|Rough
|$11,559
|$13,188
|$14,480
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,641
|$28,561
|$31,052
|Clean
|$24,478
|$27,254
|$29,593
|Average
|$22,153
|$24,640
|$26,676
|Rough
|$19,828
|$22,026
|$23,758
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,831
|$18,993
|$20,831
|Clean
|$16,068
|$18,124
|$19,852
|Average
|$14,542
|$16,386
|$17,895
|Rough
|$13,015
|$14,648
|$15,938
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,203
|$20,656
|$22,739
|Clean
|$17,378
|$19,711
|$21,671
|Average
|$15,727
|$17,821
|$19,534
|Rough
|$14,076
|$15,931
|$17,398
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,239
|$24,987
|$27,328
|Clean
|$21,230
|$23,844
|$26,045
|Average
|$19,214
|$21,557
|$23,477
|Rough
|$17,197
|$19,271
|$20,909
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Platinum FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,944
|$28,750
|$31,149
|Clean
|$24,768
|$27,435
|$29,686
|Average
|$22,415
|$24,804
|$26,759
|Rough
|$20,062
|$22,173
|$23,833
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,431
|$25,100
|$27,374
|Clean
|$21,414
|$23,951
|$26,088
|Average
|$19,379
|$21,654
|$23,516
|Rough
|$17,345
|$19,357
|$20,944
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,651
|$20,918
|$22,849
|Clean
|$17,805
|$19,961
|$21,775
|Average
|$16,114
|$18,047
|$19,629
|Rough
|$14,422
|$16,133
|$17,482
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,024
|$19,374
|$21,369
|Clean
|$16,252
|$18,488
|$20,365
|Average
|$14,708
|$16,715
|$18,357
|Rough
|$13,164
|$14,942
|$16,350
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,891
|$18,331
|$20,398
|Clean
|$15,170
|$17,492
|$19,440
|Average
|$13,729
|$15,815
|$17,523
|Rough
|$12,288
|$14,137
|$15,607
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,282
|$15,944
|$18,186
|Clean
|$12,680
|$15,214
|$17,331
|Average
|$11,475
|$13,755
|$15,623
|Rough
|$10,271
|$12,296
|$13,914
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,533
|$25,862
|$27,859
|Clean
|$22,466
|$24,678
|$26,550
|Average
|$20,331
|$22,312
|$23,932
|Rough
|$18,197
|$19,945
|$21,315
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,286
|$24,009
|$26,325
|Clean
|$20,321
|$22,911
|$25,089
|Average
|$18,391
|$20,714
|$22,615
|Rough
|$16,460
|$18,516
|$20,142
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,136
|$19,494
|$21,497
|Clean
|$16,359
|$18,602
|$20,487
|Average
|$14,805
|$16,818
|$18,467
|Rough
|$13,251
|$15,034
|$16,447
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,699
|$19,027
|$21,001
|Clean
|$15,942
|$18,156
|$20,015
|Average
|$14,428
|$16,415
|$18,042
|Rough
|$12,913
|$14,674
|$16,068
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,974
|$24,726
|$27,068
|Clean
|$20,978
|$23,594
|$25,797
|Average
|$18,985
|$21,332
|$23,253
|Rough
|$16,992
|$19,069
|$20,710
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,099
|$22,871
|$25,225
|Clean
|$19,188
|$21,825
|$24,040
|Average
|$17,365
|$19,732
|$21,670
|Rough
|$15,542
|$17,639
|$19,300
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,836
|$18,499
|$19,924
|Clean
|$16,073
|$17,652
|$18,988
|Average
|$14,546
|$15,959
|$17,116
|Rough
|$13,019
|$14,266
|$15,244
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,015
|$23,640
|$25,873
|Clean
|$20,062
|$22,558
|$24,657
|Average
|$18,157
|$20,395
|$22,226
|Rough
|$16,251
|$18,231
|$19,795
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr CrewMax SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,571
|$19,944
|$21,959
|Clean
|$16,774
|$19,031
|$20,928
|Average
|$15,180
|$17,206
|$18,864
|Rough
|$13,587
|$15,381
|$16,801
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,144
|$19,339
|$20,384
|Clean
|$17,321
|$18,454
|$19,427
|Average
|$15,676
|$16,685
|$17,512
|Rough
|$14,030
|$14,915
|$15,596
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,146
|$17,579
|$19,636
|Clean
|$14,459
|$16,774
|$18,714
|Average
|$13,085
|$15,166
|$16,869
|Rough
|$11,712
|$13,557
|$15,024
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,456
|$13,665
|$14,704
|Clean
|$11,891
|$13,040
|$14,013
|Average
|$10,761
|$11,789
|$12,632
|Rough
|$9,632
|$10,539
|$11,250
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,408
|$17,679
|$19,604
|Clean
|$14,710
|$16,870
|$18,683
|Average
|$13,312
|$15,252
|$16,841
|Rough
|$11,915
|$13,634
|$14,999
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,209
|$26,954
|$29,299
|Clean
|$23,111
|$25,721
|$27,922
|Average
|$20,916
|$23,254
|$25,170
|Rough
|$18,720
|$20,788
|$22,417