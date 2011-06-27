  1. Home
2013 Toyota Tundra Value

Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,836$16,305$18,389
Clean$13,209$15,559$17,525
Average$11,954$14,067$15,797
Rough$10,699$12,575$14,069
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,200$19,563$21,570
Clean$16,420$18,668$20,556
Average$14,860$16,878$18,530
Rough$13,301$15,088$16,503
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,974$23,671$25,964
Clean$20,023$22,588$24,744
Average$18,121$20,422$22,305
Rough$16,219$18,256$19,865
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,366$26,949$29,160
Clean$23,261$25,716$27,790
Average$21,052$23,250$25,050
Rough$18,842$20,784$22,310
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,286$20,687$22,727
Clean$17,456$19,740$21,659
Average$15,798$17,847$19,524
Rough$14,140$15,954$17,389
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,666$20,435$22,777
Clean$16,865$19,500$21,707
Average$15,263$17,630$19,567
Rough$13,661$15,760$17,427
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,948$17,100$18,925
Clean$14,271$16,318$18,036
Average$12,915$14,753$16,258
Rough$11,559$13,188$14,480
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Platinum 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,641$28,561$31,052
Clean$24,478$27,254$29,593
Average$22,153$24,640$26,676
Rough$19,828$22,026$23,758
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,831$18,993$20,831
Clean$16,068$18,124$19,852
Average$14,542$16,386$17,895
Rough$13,015$14,648$15,938
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,203$20,656$22,739
Clean$17,378$19,711$21,671
Average$15,727$17,821$19,534
Rough$14,076$15,931$17,398
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,239$24,987$27,328
Clean$21,230$23,844$26,045
Average$19,214$21,557$23,477
Rough$17,197$19,271$20,909
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Platinum FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,944$28,750$31,149
Clean$24,768$27,435$29,686
Average$22,415$24,804$26,759
Rough$20,062$22,173$23,833
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,431$25,100$27,374
Clean$21,414$23,951$26,088
Average$19,379$21,654$23,516
Rough$17,345$19,357$20,944
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,651$20,918$22,849
Clean$17,805$19,961$21,775
Average$16,114$18,047$19,629
Rough$14,422$16,133$17,482
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,024$19,374$21,369
Clean$16,252$18,488$20,365
Average$14,708$16,715$18,357
Rough$13,164$14,942$16,350
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,891$18,331$20,398
Clean$15,170$17,492$19,440
Average$13,729$15,815$17,523
Rough$12,288$14,137$15,607
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,282$15,944$18,186
Clean$12,680$15,214$17,331
Average$11,475$13,755$15,623
Rough$10,271$12,296$13,914
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Platinum 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,533$25,862$27,859
Clean$22,466$24,678$26,550
Average$20,331$22,312$23,932
Rough$18,197$19,945$21,315
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,286$24,009$26,325
Clean$20,321$22,911$25,089
Average$18,391$20,714$22,615
Rough$16,460$18,516$20,142
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,136$19,494$21,497
Clean$16,359$18,602$20,487
Average$14,805$16,818$18,467
Rough$13,251$15,034$16,447
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,699$19,027$21,001
Clean$15,942$18,156$20,015
Average$14,428$16,415$18,042
Rough$12,913$14,674$16,068
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,974$24,726$27,068
Clean$20,978$23,594$25,797
Average$18,985$21,332$23,253
Rough$16,992$19,069$20,710
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,099$22,871$25,225
Clean$19,188$21,825$24,040
Average$17,365$19,732$21,670
Rough$15,542$17,639$19,300
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,836$18,499$19,924
Clean$16,073$17,652$18,988
Average$14,546$15,959$17,116
Rough$13,019$14,266$15,244
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,015$23,640$25,873
Clean$20,062$22,558$24,657
Average$18,157$20,395$22,226
Rough$16,251$18,231$19,795
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr CrewMax SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,571$19,944$21,959
Clean$16,774$19,031$20,928
Average$15,180$17,206$18,864
Rough$13,587$15,381$16,801
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,144$19,339$20,384
Clean$17,321$18,454$19,427
Average$15,676$16,685$17,512
Rough$14,030$14,915$15,596
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,146$17,579$19,636
Clean$14,459$16,774$18,714
Average$13,085$15,166$16,869
Rough$11,712$13,557$15,024
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,456$13,665$14,704
Clean$11,891$13,040$14,013
Average$10,761$11,789$12,632
Rough$9,632$10,539$11,250
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Tundra 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,408$17,679$19,604
Clean$14,710$16,870$18,683
Average$13,312$15,252$16,841
Rough$11,915$13,634$14,999
Estimated values
2013 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,209$26,954$29,299
Clean$23,111$25,721$27,922
Average$20,916$23,254$25,170
Rough$18,720$20,788$22,417
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2013 Toyota Tundra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,680 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,214 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tundra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2013 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,680 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,214 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2013 Toyota Tundra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2013 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $12,680 for one in "Clean" condition and about $15,214 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2013 Toyota Tundra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2013 Toyota Tundra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2013 Toyota Tundra ranges from $10,271 to $18,186, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2013 Toyota Tundra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.