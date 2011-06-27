Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,586
|$22,332
|$24,854
|Clean
|$17,422
|$20,919
|$23,240
|Average
|$15,094
|$18,095
|$20,014
|Rough
|$12,766
|$15,271
|$16,788
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$11,661
|$14,613
|$16,587
|Clean
|$10,931
|$13,689
|$15,510
|Average
|$9,470
|$11,841
|$13,357
|Rough
|$8,010
|$9,992
|$11,204
2010 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$18,061
|$21,961
|$24,582
|Clean
|$16,929
|$20,572
|$22,986
|Average
|$14,667
|$17,795
|$19,795
|Rough
|$12,405
|$15,018
|$16,604
2010 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$17,440
|$20,296
|$22,236
|Clean
|$16,347
|$19,013
|$20,793
|Average
|$14,163
|$16,446
|$17,906
|Rough
|$11,978
|$13,879
|$15,020
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$12,599
|$15,539
|$17,510
|Clean
|$11,810
|$14,556
|$16,374
|Average
|$10,232
|$12,591
|$14,101
|Rough
|$8,653
|$10,626
|$11,828
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$10,252
|$11,211
|$11,883
|Clean
|$9,610
|$10,502
|$11,112
|Average
|$8,326
|$9,084
|$9,570
|Rough
|$7,042
|$7,666
|$8,027
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$12,281
|$15,172
|$17,110
|Clean
|$11,512
|$14,213
|$16,000
|Average
|$9,974
|$12,294
|$13,779
|Rough
|$8,435
|$10,375
|$11,557
2010 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$15,672
|$18,866
|$21,018
|Clean
|$14,690
|$17,673
|$19,654
|Average
|$12,727
|$15,287
|$16,925
|Rough
|$10,764
|$12,901
|$14,197
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$15,587
|$18,969
|$21,241
|Clean
|$14,611
|$17,770
|$19,862
|Average
|$12,658
|$15,370
|$17,105
|Rough
|$10,706
|$12,971
|$14,348
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$10,770
|$12,648
|$13,920
|Clean
|$10,095
|$11,848
|$13,017
|Average
|$8,746
|$10,249
|$11,210
|Rough
|$7,397
|$8,649
|$9,403
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$12,480
|$15,403
|$17,361
|Clean
|$11,699
|$14,429
|$16,234
|Average
|$10,135
|$12,481
|$13,980
|Rough
|$8,572
|$10,533
|$11,727
2010 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$17,040
|$20,688
|$23,140
|Clean
|$15,972
|$19,379
|$21,638
|Average
|$13,838
|$16,763
|$18,634
|Rough
|$11,704
|$14,147
|$15,630
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$10,921
|$13,598
|$15,390
|Clean
|$10,237
|$12,738
|$14,391
|Average
|$8,869
|$11,018
|$12,393
|Rough
|$7,501
|$9,298
|$10,396
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$11,249
|$14,016
|$15,868
|Clean
|$10,544
|$13,130
|$14,838
|Average
|$9,135
|$11,357
|$12,778
|Rough
|$7,726
|$9,584
|$10,719
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$13,042
|$16,387
|$18,622
|Clean
|$12,225
|$15,350
|$17,414
|Average
|$10,592
|$13,278
|$14,996
|Rough
|$8,958
|$11,205
|$12,579
2010 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$16,830
|$20,467
|$22,910
|Clean
|$15,775
|$19,173
|$21,423
|Average
|$13,667
|$16,584
|$18,449
|Rough
|$11,559
|$13,996
|$15,475
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr CrewMax SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$13,494
|$16,535
|$18,575
|Clean
|$12,649
|$15,490
|$17,369
|Average
|$10,959
|$13,398
|$14,958
|Rough
|$9,269
|$11,307
|$12,547
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$12,062
|$14,918
|$16,834
|Clean
|$11,306
|$13,975
|$15,741
|Average
|$9,795
|$12,088
|$13,556
|Rough
|$8,284
|$10,202
|$11,371
2010 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$16,065
|$19,556
|$21,901
|Clean
|$15,059
|$18,319
|$20,479
|Average
|$13,046
|$15,846
|$17,636
|Rough
|$11,034
|$13,373
|$14,794
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$13,439
|$16,523
|$18,591
|Clean
|$12,597
|$15,478
|$17,385
|Average
|$10,914
|$13,388
|$14,971
|Rough
|$9,230
|$11,299
|$12,558
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$12,348
|$15,092
|$16,933
|Clean
|$11,575
|$14,137
|$15,834
|Average
|$10,028
|$12,229
|$13,636
|Rough
|$8,481
|$10,320
|$11,438
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$11,062
|$13,962
|$15,898
|Clean
|$10,369
|$13,079
|$14,866
|Average
|$8,984
|$11,313
|$12,803
|Rough
|$7,598
|$9,547
|$10,739
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$10,831
|$13,457
|$15,214
|Clean
|$10,153
|$12,606
|$14,227
|Average
|$8,796
|$10,904
|$12,252
|Rough
|$7,439
|$9,202
|$10,277
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade FFV 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$12,619
|$15,561
|$17,534
|Clean
|$11,828
|$14,577
|$16,396
|Average
|$10,248
|$12,609
|$14,120
|Rough
|$8,667
|$10,641
|$11,844
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$12,451
|$14,756
|$16,315
|Clean
|$11,671
|$13,823
|$15,256
|Average
|$10,111
|$11,957
|$13,139
|Rough
|$8,552
|$10,091
|$11,021
2010 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$15,783
|$19,262
|$21,598
|Clean
|$14,795
|$18,044
|$20,196
|Average
|$12,818
|$15,608
|$17,393
|Rough
|$10,841
|$13,172
|$14,589
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$14,853
|$18,319
|$20,643
|Clean
|$13,923
|$17,161
|$19,303
|Average
|$12,062
|$14,844
|$16,623
|Rough
|$10,202
|$12,527
|$13,944
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr CrewMax SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$12,913
|$15,887
|$17,880
|Clean
|$12,104
|$14,882
|$16,719
|Average
|$10,486
|$12,873
|$14,398
|Rough
|$8,869
|$10,864
|$12,077
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$11,711
|$14,514
|$16,391
|Clean
|$10,977
|$13,596
|$15,328
|Average
|$9,510
|$11,760
|$13,200
|Rough
|$8,043
|$9,925
|$11,072
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$11,609
|$13,032
|$14,012
|Clean
|$10,882
|$12,208
|$13,103
|Average
|$9,428
|$10,559
|$11,284
|Rough
|$7,974
|$8,911
|$9,465
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$9,691
|$12,621
|$14,572
|Clean
|$9,084
|$11,823
|$13,626
|Average
|$7,870
|$10,227
|$11,734
|Rough
|$6,656
|$8,630
|$9,843
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$9,999
|$12,849
|$14,748
|Clean
|$9,373
|$12,036
|$13,791
|Average
|$8,120
|$10,411
|$11,877
|Rough
|$6,868
|$8,786
|$9,962
2010 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$18,707
|$22,307
|$24,735
|Clean
|$17,535
|$20,896
|$23,130
|Average
|$15,192
|$18,075
|$19,919
|Rough
|$12,849
|$15,254
|$16,708
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$13,793
|$16,733
|$18,710
|Clean
|$12,929
|$15,675
|$17,495
|Average
|$11,202
|$13,559
|$15,067
|Rough
|$9,474
|$11,443
|$12,638
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$13,300
|$15,238
|$16,561
|Clean
|$12,467
|$14,274
|$15,486
|Average
|$10,801
|$12,347
|$13,336
|Rough
|$9,135
|$10,420
|$11,186
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$9,075
|$10,748
|$11,878
|Clean
|$8,506
|$10,068
|$11,107
|Average
|$7,370
|$8,709
|$9,566
|Rough
|$6,233
|$7,350
|$8,024
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade FFV 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$15,787
|$19,272
|$21,613
|Clean
|$14,798
|$18,054
|$20,210
|Average
|$12,821
|$15,616
|$17,405
|Rough
|$10,843
|$13,179
|$14,599
2010 Toyota Tundra Limited FFV 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Outstanding
|$17,187
|$20,768
|$23,178
|Clean
|$16,110
|$19,455
|$21,674
|Average
|$13,957
|$16,828
|$18,665
|Rough
|$11,805
|$14,202
|$15,656