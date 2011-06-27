  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,586$22,332$24,854
Clean$17,422$20,919$23,240
Average$15,094$18,095$20,014
Rough$12,766$15,271$16,788
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 4dr Double Cab SB (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,661$14,613$16,587
Clean$10,931$13,689$15,510
Average$9,470$11,841$13,357
Rough$8,010$9,992$11,204
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tundra Limited 4dr CrewMax 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,061$21,961$24,582
Clean$16,929$20,572$22,986
Average$14,667$17,795$19,795
Rough$12,405$15,018$16,604
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,691$12,621$14,572
Clean$9,084$11,823$13,626
Average$7,870$10,227$11,734
Rough$6,656$8,630$9,843
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Tundra Tundra Grade 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,999$12,849$14,748
Clean$9,373$12,036$13,791
Average$8,120$10,411$11,877
Rough$6,868$8,786$9,962
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Toyota Tundra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,084 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,823 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tundra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,084 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,823 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Toyota Tundra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,084 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,823 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Toyota Tundra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Toyota Tundra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Toyota Tundra ranges from $6,656 to $14,572, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Toyota Tundra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.