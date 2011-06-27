Used 2010 Toyota Tundra Consumer Reviews
First Toyota
Bought my first Toyota this June. I have always owned Dodge Ram (had 5 of them) My 10' SR5 TRD 5.7L I-force smokes the Hemi, the interior is way more comfortable, more creature comforts, and larger rear sear (comparable models). All the power anybody needs,Big, fast, tough truck. Don't complain about mileage you won't find much better. Smooth ride and plenty of room...Love this truck.
Tow in Comfort
We recently bought a 10' double cab SR5 TRD with the 5.7. LOVE IT! We tow a 4-ATV trailer with it and you honestly don't even know the trailer is behind you. This truck has ridiculous power and I've yet to even floor it. Extremely comfortable for long trips even while towing. You sit up high and have great visibility. Gauges are a little hard to read in certain light. Love the interior though. We are really impressed with this truck, Toyota got it right. Whenever I see an F-150 I think "I could smoke you". Only gets a few miles to gallon less than my old 4Runner - if you want good gas mileage people buy a car, this is a 381hp towing beast!
Better than competition
I upgraded from a Toyota Tacoma 4.0 V6 to the Tundra 4.6 V8. I got the 4.6 Liter because it was closer to the V6 as far as gas mileage and I wouldn't be sacrificing a lot. The 4.6 L is rated for 15 mpg around town and I am averaging 17 mpg around town. I had to retrain myself how to accelerate and be aware of how I'm driving, but it has made all the difference! Value for dollar, I would pass on the Tacoma any day and go for the Tundra.
Rock Warrior
I have owned two Toyota Tacomas and loved them both. Bought this Tundra for more towing power as well as an overall larger truck. Saw Rock Warrior package and immediately loved the rims and tires especially. This truck has exceeded all expectations. If you complain about a bumpy ride, gauges, and gas mileage then go back to driving a Saab. This is a truck. I am getting 16 mpg city/rural driving and that is more than my last Tacoma with a V6.
Stunning build quality. Unmatched driving experience!
So many of the 5.7L reviews acknowledge the monster horsepower and torque of this exceptional drivetrain. Toyota, however, has managed to combine the power with an overall unmatched driving experience. Climb into the cab of the Tundra, buckle up and get ready to experience the best drive of your life. The Tundra imparts a feeling of control, confidence and well being that only happens with one or two vehicles in a lifetime. Remember that one you wished you had never sold? The Tundra is that one again and now. It will make you look forward to the local Home Depot trip as much as the two week, two thousand mile vacation jaunt. At this price level, nothing out there comes anywhere close.
