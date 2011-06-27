Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Double Cab Limited 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,190
|$8,990
|$10,485
|Clean
|$5,632
|$8,177
|$9,538
|Average
|$4,516
|$6,549
|$7,645
|Rough
|$3,399
|$4,921
|$5,751
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,634
|$8,563
|$10,126
|Clean
|$5,126
|$7,787
|$9,212
|Average
|$4,110
|$6,237
|$7,383
|Rough
|$3,094
|$4,687
|$5,554
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,188
|$7,302
|$8,430
|Clean
|$4,720
|$6,641
|$7,669
|Average
|$3,784
|$5,319
|$6,146
|Rough
|$2,849
|$3,997
|$4,624
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,863
|$7,455
|$8,840
|Clean
|$4,424
|$6,780
|$8,042
|Average
|$3,548
|$5,430
|$6,445
|Rough
|$2,671
|$4,081
|$4,849
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Double Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,678
|$8,158
|$9,481
|Clean
|$5,166
|$7,420
|$8,625
|Average
|$4,142
|$5,943
|$6,912
|Rough
|$3,118
|$4,466
|$5,200
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,024
|$8,485
|$9,799
|Clean
|$5,480
|$7,717
|$8,914
|Average
|$4,394
|$6,181
|$7,144
|Rough
|$3,308
|$4,645
|$5,375
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Double Cab Limited Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,898
|$8,489
|$9,871
|Clean
|$5,366
|$7,721
|$8,979
|Average
|$4,303
|$6,184
|$7,197
|Rough
|$3,239
|$4,647
|$5,414
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,365
|$6,321
|$7,364
|Clean
|$3,971
|$5,748
|$6,699
|Average
|$3,184
|$4,604
|$5,369
|Rough
|$2,397
|$3,460
|$4,039
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,635
|$5,027
|$5,771
|Clean
|$3,307
|$4,572
|$5,250
|Average
|$2,652
|$3,662
|$4,207
|Rough
|$1,996
|$2,752
|$3,165
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,601
|$7,551
|$8,588
|Clean
|$5,096
|$6,867
|$7,813
|Average
|$4,086
|$5,500
|$6,262
|Rough
|$3,076
|$4,133
|$4,711
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,191
|$4,787
|$5,640
|Clean
|$2,903
|$4,354
|$5,131
|Average
|$2,328
|$3,487
|$4,112
|Rough
|$1,752
|$2,620
|$3,094
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,766
|$4,871
|$5,458
|Clean
|$3,427
|$4,430
|$4,966
|Average
|$2,747
|$3,548
|$3,980
|Rough
|$2,068
|$2,666
|$2,994
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,177
|$7,367
|$8,535
|Clean
|$4,710
|$6,701
|$7,764
|Average
|$3,777
|$5,367
|$6,223
|Rough
|$2,843
|$4,033
|$4,682
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,941
|$4,242
|$4,935
|Clean
|$2,676
|$3,858
|$4,490
|Average
|$2,145
|$3,090
|$3,598
|Rough
|$1,615
|$2,322
|$2,707
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited Rwd Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,415
|$7,822
|$9,107
|Clean
|$4,927
|$7,114
|$8,284
|Average
|$3,950
|$5,698
|$6,640
|Rough
|$2,974
|$4,282
|$4,995
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited 4WD Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,674
|$10,009
|$11,790
|Clean
|$6,073
|$9,103
|$10,726
|Average
|$4,869
|$7,291
|$8,597
|Rough
|$3,665
|$5,479
|$6,467
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Double Cab SR5 Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,092
|$7,411
|$8,648
|Clean
|$4,633
|$6,740
|$7,867
|Average
|$3,715
|$5,398
|$6,305
|Rough
|$2,797
|$4,057
|$4,744
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,695
|$6,555
|$7,546
|Clean
|$4,272
|$5,962
|$6,864
|Average
|$3,425
|$4,775
|$5,502
|Rough
|$2,579
|$3,588
|$4,139