2005 Toyota Tundra Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Double Cab Limited 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,190$8,990$10,485
Clean$5,632$8,177$9,538
Average$4,516$6,549$7,645
Rough$3,399$4,921$5,751
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,634$8,563$10,126
Clean$5,126$7,787$9,212
Average$4,110$6,237$7,383
Rough$3,094$4,687$5,554
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,188$7,302$8,430
Clean$4,720$6,641$7,669
Average$3,784$5,319$6,146
Rough$2,849$3,997$4,624
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,863$7,455$8,840
Clean$4,424$6,780$8,042
Average$3,548$5,430$6,445
Rough$2,671$4,081$4,849
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Double Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,678$8,158$9,481
Clean$5,166$7,420$8,625
Average$4,142$5,943$6,912
Rough$3,118$4,466$5,200
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,024$8,485$9,799
Clean$5,480$7,717$8,914
Average$4,394$6,181$7,144
Rough$3,308$4,645$5,375
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Double Cab Limited Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,898$8,489$9,871
Clean$5,366$7,721$8,979
Average$4,303$6,184$7,197
Rough$3,239$4,647$5,414
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,365$6,321$7,364
Clean$3,971$5,748$6,699
Average$3,184$4,604$5,369
Rough$2,397$3,460$4,039
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,635$5,027$5,771
Clean$3,307$4,572$5,250
Average$2,652$3,662$4,207
Rough$1,996$2,752$3,165
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,601$7,551$8,588
Clean$5,096$6,867$7,813
Average$4,086$5,500$6,262
Rough$3,076$4,133$4,711
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,191$4,787$5,640
Clean$2,903$4,354$5,131
Average$2,328$3,487$4,112
Rough$1,752$2,620$3,094
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,766$4,871$5,458
Clean$3,427$4,430$4,966
Average$2,747$3,548$3,980
Rough$2,068$2,666$2,994
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,177$7,367$8,535
Clean$4,710$6,701$7,764
Average$3,777$5,367$6,223
Rough$2,843$4,033$4,682
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,941$4,242$4,935
Clean$2,676$3,858$4,490
Average$2,145$3,090$3,598
Rough$1,615$2,322$2,707
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited Rwd Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,415$7,822$9,107
Clean$4,927$7,114$8,284
Average$3,950$5,698$6,640
Rough$2,974$4,282$4,995
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab Limited 4WD Stepside SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,674$10,009$11,790
Clean$6,073$9,103$10,726
Average$4,869$7,291$8,597
Rough$3,665$5,479$6,467
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Double Cab SR5 Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,092$7,411$8,648
Clean$4,633$6,740$7,867
Average$3,715$5,398$6,305
Rough$2,797$4,057$4,744
Estimated values
2005 Toyota Tundra 4dr Access Cab SR5 Rwd SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,695$6,555$7,546
Clean$4,272$5,962$6,864
Average$3,425$4,775$5,502
Rough$2,579$3,588$4,139
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Toyota Tundra on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,676 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,858 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Tundra is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,676 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,858 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Toyota Tundra, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Toyota Tundra with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,676 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,858 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Toyota Tundra. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Toyota Tundra and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Toyota Tundra ranges from $1,615 to $4,935, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Toyota Tundra is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.