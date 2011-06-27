Used 2005 Toyota Tundra Consumer Reviews

Can Not Find a Better Bang For Your Buck Even Used! shodon_main , 06/20/2015 4dr Double Cab Limited 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Wow! I knew that Toyota had one heck of a reputation when I purchased this truck used with 40,000 miles on it but now I am a true believer sitting here with almost 100K on the odometer. This thing is built like a rock! I have driven it from Colorado to South Padre Island and back hauling 4 buddies and our gear. I have towed heavy loads from Colorado to NY, NY to OK, OK to AZ and never had so much as a hick-up with this thing! It is very comfy and can easily seat 5 grown men. I am not afraid to go off-road with this vehicle as I know it can stand up to some punishment. I have had to perform nothing but routine maintenance since purchasing. It is very easy to take care of. Report Abuse

Solid since New Bill , 01/30/2010 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I purchased my tundra new in 2005. It has been regularly serviced and to date I have had no issues outside of regular maintenance. Currently I have 69,000 miles and still have the original Dunlop OEM tires. It is about time to replace, but not bad for a truck. The interior is "ok", but the drivetrain is as smooth as silk. Mileage could be better, but it is a truck. Love the Limited slip diff, as well as the roll down rear window.

Great truck. SP , 04/17/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Bought new. Excellent quality, fit and finish. It looks and drives pretty much the same as new. Really enjoy driving it. One issue: Toyota dealers trying to "service" the truck far in excess of what's needed per the factory (examples: Toyota dealer in MDR, CA refused refused to do anything other than a "package" service with all sorts of costly extras; Toyota dealer in Burlingame, CA refused to replace front brake pads w/out machining the rotors despite the rotors being even and smooth). When that happens, find another Toyota dealer (example: the Toyota dealer in North Hollywood, CA was happy to do exactly what Toyota specified and no more -- saved me money and my truck runs great).

Reliable, reliable, reliable. And comfy. joe_kickass , 03/27/2014 4dr Double Cab SR5 4WD SB (4.7L 8cyl 5A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful The best vehicle I've ever owned. Smooth, powerful, comfortable, and above all else, RELIABLE. Quietest cab I've ever ridden in. I've got 114,00 miles on this 8 year-old truck, some of which have been very hard miles. Like 2 yards of concrete in the bed kind of hard. (I've got air springs in the back, increasing payload and improving handling). There's not even a rattle in the cab after 8 years. Tight as a drum. This thing has never needed anything more than standard maintenance. Ford, GM, and Dodge can say they have the better rig, but read the comments on those used trucks on this very website. You won't want anything but a Tundra when you do. [non-permissible content removed] **UPDATE @ 150K MILES: Still a turnkey truck. Zero issues that weren't self-inflicted. Still exceptionally quiet. Truck is now 11 years old and no rust evident despite being in a road salt environment most of its life. Recently pulled 7000 lbs of trailer and equipment 1000 miles with it and it performed like a champ. Braking could have been better, but that's what you get with drums in the back. Only complaint at this point is the MPG could have been better with these engines. 17MPG highway at BEST isn't great for a "small" V8, particularly when Toyota's 5.7L with 100 more HP gets the same mileage. Progress, I guess. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability