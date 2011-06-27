2022 Toyota Highlander L Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,205
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|24
|Total Seating
|8
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|24
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|21/29 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.9 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|375.9/519.1 mi.
|Engine
|dual fuel injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6,600 rpm
|Torque
|263 lb-ft @ 4,700 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|5,000 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,685 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|lane departure warning accident avoidance system
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|All-Weather Floor Liner Package
|+$318
|Preferred Accessory Package w/Carpet Mats
|+$392
|Quick Charge Cable Package
|+$70
|Preferred Accessory Package w/All-Weather Floor Liner
|+$392
|Protection Package
|+$549
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Universal Tablet Holder
|+$99
|Cargo Net - Envelope
|+$49
|Cargo Tote
|+$51
|Cargo Cover
|+$179
|Carpet Mat Package
|+$318
|Illuminated Door Sills
|+$299
|Frameless Homelink Mirror
|+$175
|Carpet Floor Mats and Cargo Liner Package
|+$318
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|41.2 in.
|Front hip room
|57.2 in.
|Front leg room
|42.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|59.0 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|manual folding bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|39.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|41.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|58.7 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Special Color
|+$425
|Roof Rack Cross Bars
|+$350
|Rear Bumper Applique
|+$69
|Paint Protection Film
|+$395
|Mudguards
|+$129
|Rear Bumper Protector - Chrome
|+$135
|Alloy Wheel Locks
|+$80
|Running Boards
|+$599
|Body Side Moldings
|+$209
|Door Edge Guards
|+$125
|Tow Hitch Receiver w/Wire Harness
|+$699
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|18.1 degrees
|Angle of departure
|23.0 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,145 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|157.3 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|5,830 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.0 in.
|Height
|68.1 in.
|Length
|194.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|84.3 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,685 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5,000 lbs.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|76.0 in.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P235/65R18 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|2 yr./ 25,000 mi.
|Roadside
|2 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
