Vehicle overview

We suspect a lot of folks would like to dump their old gas-guzzling SUV for a more environmentally friendly gasoline-electric hybrid, but can't quite bring themselves to give up the passenger- and cargo-schlepping capabilities their current ride provides. If that sounds like you, we think you'll like the 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid, as it solves this dilemma better than just about anything else on the road. With its fuel-efficient powertrain and available seven-passenger seating, the Highlander Hybrid offers current SUV owners a great way to limit their petroleum consumption without sacrificing the practicality they've become accustomed to.

At the heart of the Highlander Hybrid's appeal is a gasoline-electric hybrid power plant that delivers impressive EPA fuel economy estimates of 27 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. Those numbers may fall short of the five-passenger Ford Escape Hybrid's (30 mpg city/27 mpg highway in comparable all-wheel-drive trim), but they still put the Toyota well ahead of seven-passenger hybrid SUVs like the full-size Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid and GMC Yukon Hybrid (21 mpg city/22 mpg highway). As for conventional gas-powered three-row crossover SUVs like the AWD Ford Flex and Hyundai Veracruz, the Highlander's 26-mpg rating in combined driving is over 40 percent better than their 18 mpg combined. The Toyota is also quick on its feet -- the sprint to 60 mph takes just 7.5 seconds.

The Highlander Hybrid's advantages continue inside, where you'll find nearly as much cargo room as in the much larger Tahoe/Yukon hybrids. Notably, the optional third-row seat is best for kids, so if you need to carry more than five adult-sized people on a regular basis, the big GM hybrids or something like the Flex will be preferable. Still, the Highlander's third row offers an added measure of flexibility that family-minded buyers will appreciate.

Price is one potentially significant drawback. Yes, the Tahoe Hybrid and Yukon Hybrid cost more, but comparably equipped conventional Highlander models list for thousands less, and the four-cylinder version (FWD only) even gets better gas mileage on the highway. Also, the Highlander Hybrid's AWD system utilizes a separate electric motor, so it's theoretically less capable in snowy conditions than the full-fledged gasoline AWD Highlander. Still, we recommend the 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. It remains one of the best ways to reduce your fuel consumption without sacrificing true SUV-grade functionality.