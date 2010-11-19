Used 2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda 385 - Memphis / Tennessee

Emv Touch Screen Navigation System Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Carpeted Floor/Cargo Mat Set Rear Spoiler Limited Pkg

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEDW21A360001358

Stock: 60001358

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020