Used 2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for Sale Near Me
363 listings
Near ZIP
- 114,310 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,792
- 134,825 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,952$664 Below Market
- 119,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
- 146,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,888
- 152,816 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,777
- 111,929 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,990
- 191,000 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,950
- 179,387 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
- 171,004 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,997
- 143,771 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,999
- 110,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 151,821 miles
$10,988
- 246,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,990
- 154,829 miles
$6,500
- 115,713 miles
$9,998
- 127,778 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,700$338 Below Market
- 122,767 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Overall Consumer Rating4.7197 Reviews
keepwarmnow,11/19/2010
Great experience until 100,000 miles. All check ups done at dealership.100,000 miles warranty expires soon after car won't start.I bought a Toyota because they are meant to last.Took car to dealership and they announced it would be 8700 dollars to fix. The hybrid system does not work! CODES POAA6&526-614 and Warrantied only to 100,000 miles. I am at 119,000. I was told the labor on the part is minimal it is the part that is so expensive. I was shocked and then looked on the internet to find that others have found themselves in the same position.When I went to pick up the car at Toyota they charged me $250.00 for the diagnostic test and tried to sell me another Toyota. HA!!
