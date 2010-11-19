Used 2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for Sale Near Me

  • 2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in White
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    114,310 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,792

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in White
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    134,825 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,952

    $664 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    119,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Silver
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    146,370 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,888

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid in Light Brown
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

    152,816 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,777

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

    111,929 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

    191,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,950

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    179,387 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

    171,004 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,997

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

    143,771 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    110,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

    151,821 miles

    $10,988

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

    246,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
    used

    2006 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

    154,829 miles

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    115,713 miles

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in White
    used

    2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    127,778 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,700

    $338 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited in Black
    used

    2007 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited

    122,767 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details

Hybrid system breakdown!
keepwarmnow,11/19/2010
Great experience until 100,000 miles. All check ups done at dealership.100,000 miles warranty expires soon after car won't start.I bought a Toyota because they are meant to last.Took car to dealership and they announced it would be 8700 dollars to fix. The hybrid system does not work! CODES POAA6&526-614 and Warrantied only to 100,000 miles. I am at 119,000. I was told the labor on the part is minimal it is the part that is so expensive. I was shocked and then looked on the internet to find that others have found themselves in the same position.When I went to pick up the car at Toyota they charged me $250.00 for the diagnostic test and tried to sell me another Toyota. HA!!
