Audi Brookline, A Herb Chambers Company - Brookline / Massachusetts

SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Toyota Highlander Hybrid includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. OPTION PACKAGES NAVIGATION SYSTEM touch screen navigation system w/voice-activation, backup camera in navigation system, JBL AM/FM stereo w/4-disc in-dash CD changer, (9) speakers w/subwoofer, MP3/WMA playback capability, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice activation, Bluetooth streaming audio, XM satellite radio/XM NavTraffic, USB input, iPod connectivity, CD-text display, auto sound leveling. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, 4x4, Power Liftgate. Toyota Limited with PREDAWN GRAY MICA exterior and ASH interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 231 HP at 5800 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner EXPERTS RAVE 'Despite its electric bits, the hybrid drives almost exactly like a conventional Highlander.' -CarAndDriver.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTEDC3EH9B2003362

Stock: 209397A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-04-2020