Used 2011 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- $18,998
2011 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited96,564 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi Brookline, A Herb Chambers Company - Brookline / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Toyota Highlander Hybrid includes: Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE There are many benefits that come with a Herb Chambers Audi Brookline purchase. Our SMART Pricing lets you enjoy a relaxed pre-owned car-buying experience. We offer our very best price up front, so you'll never have to haggle with us for a lower price! We also offer a generous return policy, which gives you five days to return your recently purchased pre-owed vehicle for 100% of your money back and 30 days to return your car in exchange for another vehicle on our lot. No questions asked! OPTION PACKAGES NAVIGATION SYSTEM touch screen navigation system w/voice-activation, backup camera in navigation system, JBL AM/FM stereo w/4-disc in-dash CD changer, (9) speakers w/subwoofer, MP3/WMA playback capability, Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice activation, Bluetooth streaming audio, XM satellite radio/XM NavTraffic, USB input, iPod connectivity, CD-text display, auto sound leveling. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, 4x4, Power Liftgate. Toyota Limited with PREDAWN GRAY MICA exterior and ASH interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 231 HP at 5800 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner EXPERTS RAVE 'Despite its electric bits, the hybrid drives almost exactly like a conventional Highlander.' -CarAndDriver.com. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDC3EH9B2003362
Stock: 209397A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $16,995
2011 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited114,695 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
INDUSTRY MOTORS - Sacramento / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDC3EH5B2003309
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,490
2011 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited104,807 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Genuine Motor Company - Portland / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDC3EH0B2000608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,995
2011 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited172,531 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota of Orlando - Orlando / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDC3EHXB2003662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,995Great Deal | $3,414 below market
2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited126,700 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week! The mileage listed reflects the current odometer reading, but the exact mileage of this vehicle is unknown. Please contact our sales department for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (27 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEJW3EH3A2039850
Stock: 39850AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,995Great Deal | $1,693 below market
2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited147,138 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Deluxe Auto Dealer - Midway City / California
2010 Toyota Highlander LIMITED HYBRID Key Features**Navigation System**Backup Camera**Dual Power Seats**Heated and Ventilated front seats**Third Row Seats**Premium Sound**Luxury Pkg**Bluetooth**iPod/MP3.Welcome to Deluxe Auto Dealer where we have over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles in stock at any given time! Our high volume allows us to give you the BEST possible deals while offering competitive FINANCING at Low Rates. We accept trades-IN, we export, and can arrange transportation shipping anywhere.We offer vehicle WARRANTY and EXTENDED WARRANTY coverage with all Makes and Models...Please give us a Call or Text at our Sales Department at: 714.899.2769 or better yet come in and visit our Dealership and test drive one of our Pre-Owned Vehicles!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (27 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEJW3EH6A2048588
Stock: JN03720
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- $16,500Great Deal | $2,439 below market
2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited113,010 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
TM Auto Wholesalers - Chesapeake / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDC3EH4C2006087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$11,997Good Deal | $1,474 below market
2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited180,146 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Performance Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Delaware - Delaware / Ohio
CARFAX VERIFIED 1 OWNER!! *DESIRABLE FEATURES:* POWER SUNROOF, CLEAN CARFAX, BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, ALLOY WHEELS, HEATED SEATS, LEATHER, MOONROOF, 4X4, BLUETOOTH, REMOTE ENTRY, FOG LAMPS, 3RD ROW SEAT, AWD, MULTI-ZONE A/C, POWER LIFT GATE.*SERVICE & MAINTENANCE COMPLETED:* Stock# C2004157 FEATURES NO LESS THAN $425 IN PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE & SAFETY EQUIPMENT UPGRADES including the following items: Performed A Complete Inside & Out Vehicle Detail, and Performed A Comprehensive 125-point Inspection Along With An Oil & Filter Change, New Wipers & Tire Rotation!This four wheel drive 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited features an impressive 3.50 Engine with a Predawn Gray Mica Exterior with a Black Leather Interior. With only 180,146 miles this 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is your best buy in Delaware, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* This 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid in Delaware,OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Homelink System, Keyless Start, Anti Theft System, Auxiliary Audio Input, Garage Door Opener, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Compatible Radio, Single-Disc CD Player*STOCK# C2004157 PRICED BELOW MARKET RETAIL VALUE!* Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has this 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Delaware will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV!*DEALER CONTACT INFO:* Call Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram today at *(740) 369-9611 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited! Performance Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Delaware serves Delaware, Westerville & Marion OH. You can also visit us at, 2815 Stratford Rd Delaware OH, 43015 to check it out in person!*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* Scores 28.0 Highway MPG and 28.0 City MPG! This Toyota Highlander Hybrid comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.50 engine, an automatic transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Spare Tire (Full Size), Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Traction Control, Disc Brakes, Telescoping Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Rear Window Wiper, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Tires - Front Performance, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Tires - Rear Performance, Power Steering, Trip Computer*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Delaware, Westerville & Marysville used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Deleware, OH dealership over these interior options: Sunroof, Automatic Climate Control, Dual Power Seats, Power Drivers Seat, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Wood Trim, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Overhead Console, Compass, Rear Reading Lamps, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Illuminated entry, Bucket Seats, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Reading Light(s), Tilt Steering Wheel, Split Folding Rear Seat, Rear Window Defroster, Bench Seat, Vanity Mirrors*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* From Marysville to Marion you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Aluminum Wheels, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Whether steering your way to work in Westerville or soccer practice in Scioto County, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Delay-off headlights, Drivers Air Bag, Knee AirBag, Overhead airbag, Dual Air Bags, Anti-Lock Brakes, Occupant sensing airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Rear Head Air Bag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Front Head Air Bag, Child Proof Locks, Front Side Air Bags, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag*DISCLAIMER:* Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, $250 Dealer Documentary Fee, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Any available rebates included in sales price in lieu of any special financing / lease incentives unless otherwise indicated. Internet prices are available to everyone.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDC3EH0C2004157
Stock: C2004157
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- $13,983Fair Deal
2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited119,651 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Navigation System Extra Value Pkg 3 Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Anti-Theft Alarm W/Immobilizer Rear Spoiler Ash; Leather Seat Trim Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited w/3rd Row is offered by BMW of The Woodlands. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Gone are the days of SUVs being the size of a tank and handling like one. This Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a perfect example of how SUVs have evolved into vehicles that are as refined as they are rugged. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited w/3rd Row. Well-known by many, the Highlander Hybrid has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2010 4WD Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited w/3rd Row is king of the off-road. A Toyota with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Highlander Hybrid Limited w/3rd Row was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid: The 2010 Toyota Highlander is still seen as one of the best combinations of an SUV and sedan available in the United States. Offering seating for seven adults, the Highlander is surprisingly versatile. When properly equipped, the upper-end Highlanders can tow up to 5,000 pounds. MSRP starts at $25,855. Estimated mileage is 20 mpg city and 27 mpg highway for the base 4-cylinder trim. The hybrid version starts at just under $35,000 and is capable of 27 mpg in the city. Interesting features of this model are confident ride, V6 towing capability, hybrid availability, seating for seven adults, Roomy and versatile interior, and responsive acceleration Being part of our BMW of The Woodlands family brings you lots of support and friendly service. We offer free shuttle service in The Woodlands area and a comfortable waiting area with complimentary Wi-Fi, drinks and snacks. ***** Well buy your car. No purchase necessary. ***** All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (27 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEJW3EH1A2041029
Stock: A2041029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- New Listing$19,995
2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited82,633 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Looking for a clean, well-cared for Loaded 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited AWD 7-Passenger SUV? This is it. With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept Toyota Highlander Hybrid. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited. Well-known by many, the Highlander Hybrid has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. At home in the country and in the city, this 2012 4WD Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited has been wonderfully refined to handle any occasion. Smooth steering, superior acceleration and a supple ride are just a few of its qualities. With less than 82,633mi on this Toyota Highlander Hybrid, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited. How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. This pre-owned Toyota Highlander Hybrid looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. Treat yourself to a Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited that's got it all. Nearly every option is packed into this beautiful ride. Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. A unique vintage vehicle that exudes taste and sophistication. More information about the 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid: The 2012 Toyota Highlander is still seen as one of the best utilities available in the United States. Offering seating for seven adults, the Highlander is surprisingly versatile. When properly equipped, the upper-end Highlanders can tow up to 5,000 pounds. MSRP starts at $28,000. Estimated mileage is 20 mpg city and 27 mpg highway for the base 4-cylinder trim. The hybrid version starts at around $38,000 and is capable of 27 mpg in the city. Strengths of this model include confident ride, Roomy and versatile interior, responsive acceleration, hybrid availability, seating for seven adults, and V6 towing capability *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDC3EH0C2010556
Stock: P010556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- New Listing$11,589Fair Deal | $218 below market
2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited140,941 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Toyota Libertyville - Libertyville / Illinois
Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Rear Spoiler Ash; Leather Seat Trim Classic Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. One Owner, Accident Free CARFAX, This Vehicle has been Extremely well Maintained And It Completely Passed our AUTONATION Used Car Inspection. The paint has a showroom shine. This vehicle is fully-loaded. The mileage is consistent with a car of this age. 100% CARFAX guaranteed! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (27 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEJW3EH3A2041565
Stock: A2041565
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $11,450Fair Deal | $871 below market
2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Base117,649 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Car Place - Villa Park / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (27 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBW3EH8A2045325
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,969
2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited148,115 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Jackson Acura - Roswell / Georgia
We Have The Cars You Want!!! Buy with Confidence: Most Pre-Owned Vehicles, 10 model years and newer and fewer than 100,000 miles, comes with a 3 month or 3,000 mile Express Limited Warranty at no additional charge. The Express Limited Warranty**provides assurance that your vehicle has coverage to protect against unanticipated power train breakdowns and related costs. Call 770-650-4000 BEST CARS, BEST VALUE, BEST SERVICE. PERIOD!!! INCREDIBLY LOW FINANCE RATES!!! Here at Jackson Acura, we spare no expense re-conditioning our pre-owned inventory, so that you do not have to. Stop by and browse our incredible inventory. If you do not see exactly what you are looking for, give us a call!!! ** Not all vehicles qualify,see dealer for complete details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (27 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEJW3EH7A2046199
Stock: LL031132B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $12,295Fair Deal | $766 below market
2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited154,330 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Newbold Toyota - O Fallon / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (27 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEJW3EH8A2041688
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $20,998
2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited89,427 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Pleasanton - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pleasanton / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (28 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEDC3EHXC2009124
Stock: 19318923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,998
2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited105,546 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Escondido - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Escondido / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (27 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEJW3EH0A2047341
Stock: 19175339
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,991
2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Base163,258 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hendrick Toyota Merriam - Merriam / Kansas
JUST REPRICED FROM $14,991, EPA 25 MPG Hwy/27 MPG City! Highlander Hybrid trim, BLACK exterior and ASH interior. Third Row Seat, Hybrid, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, EXTRA VALUE PKG 1, VIP RS3200 PLUS SECURITY SYSTEM, 4x4AFFORDABLE TO OWNReduced from $14,991.KEY FEATURES INCLUDE4x4, Back-Up Camera, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESEXTRA VALUE PKG 1 3rd row seat, 19" 10-spoke alloy wheels, (5) P245/55R19 tires, leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather-wrapped shift knob, silver painted roof rails, pwr 8-way driver seat, color-keyed rear spoiler, puddle lamps, (2) 2nd row reading lamps, dual illuminated sun visors, 2nd row one touch fold flat seats, VIP RS3200 PLUS SECURITY SYSTEM. Toyota Highlander Hybrid with BLACK exterior and ASH interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 209 HP at 5600 RPM*.EXPERTS RAVECarAndDriver.com explains "Outside of the hybrid bits and badges, this is just a high-end Highlander, which means interior versatility, carlike refinement, and a spacious cabin.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 27 MPG City.VISIT US TODAYOur A.S.E. Certified Technicians perform a rigorous inspection process on all of our pre-owned vehicles for your peace of mind.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (27 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEBW3EH8A2042876
Stock: XH24719A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- Price Drop$12,595Fair Deal | $239 below market
2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited154,398 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Newbold Toyota - O Fallon / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (27 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTEJW3EHXA2043944
Certified Pre-Owned: No