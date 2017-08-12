Used 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Special Color Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels All Wheel Drive Blizzard Pearl Limited Platinum Package Saddle Tan; Perforated Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2017 Toyota Highlander we recently got in. This is a well kept ONE-OWNER Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum with a full CARFAX history report. Want more room? Want more style? This Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum is the vehicle for you. The Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum's pristine good looks were combined with the Toyota high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Navigate through all the icky weather with ease in this AWD-equipped Toyota Highlander, and even get non-stop traction for your non-stop lifestyle! In addition to the amazing traction control, you may even qualify for an insurance reduction with this AWD vehicle. In addition to being well-cared for, this Toyota Highlander has very low mileage making it a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum. The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Blizzard Pearl Toyota Highlander. This finely crafted vehicle is engineered to last. But just in case it doesn't, you can take comfort knowing it comes with a manufacturer's warranty. Some vehicles are more of a need-to-have. This one is a absolutely-must-have. If it's looks aren't enough to persuade you, the feel of the powerhouse under the hood most definitely will. This highly refined Toyota Highlander comes with exciting features you'd expect in a vehicle twice the price. This Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 29 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDDGRFH6HS024424

Stock: HS024424

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-24-2020