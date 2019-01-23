Used 2016 Toyota Highlander Hybrid for Sale Near Me
363 listings
- 30,598 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,000$2,857 Below Market
- 81,428 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,325$2,961 Below Market
- 48,279 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,451$2,181 Below Market
- 37,361 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,999$2,008 Below Market
- 31,805 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,594$486 Below Market
- 97,038 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,998$863 Below Market
- 43,635 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$33,500$1,351 Below Market
- 36,232 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,995$1,678 Below Market
- 79,901 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,995$1,199 Below Market
- 51,682 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,624$1,705 Below Market
- 72,686 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,992$660 Below Market
- 101,470 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,999$1,240 Below Market
- 43,342 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,888$553 Below Market
- 34,414 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,995
- 28,189 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,998
- 50,570 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,949$285 Below Market
- 26,216 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$32,995
- 40,010 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$33,998
mike chinnock,07/07/2016
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT)
You can read all the expert reviews, and I pretty much find no fault with most of what is said. To get the most out of the hybrid I think requires learning a different way of driving. I drive down the interstate at 55 mph and I am getting 40 mpg on the straight and level, 30 mpg on the gradual road elevation increase and 325+ mpg as the road elevation decreases. On acceleration I see 6 mpg, on deceleration I see 9999 mpg. The Highlander has normal, ECO and EV modes, with specific conditions under which they function best. I am still learning to use these modes to get the best mpg I can. I pretty much think I can expect 27 mpg combined with 1/3rd highway & 2/3rds city driving if I drive this hybrid the way it is ment to be driven ... no rapid starts (Use EV mode), long gradual slow downs to stop (gotta drive well ahead of the traffic) in ECO mode, and cruise the interstate 55-65 mph.Your mileage may vary, and will based upon your driving habits. This is no 'Magic cure' for poor gas mileage. However I must say I am am really pleased that this big, good looking and comfortable beast can achieve such respectable gas mileage. It does take effort though. Update: I have been driving this Highlander Hybrid 6 weeks now. I still find it a very comfortable and pleasant vehicle to drive. I bought the right vehicle for me. I have learned that unlike most hybrids, and my previous hybrid (2009 Ford Escape) I do not get better gasoline mileage in city driving where I am constantly slowing to a stop, then accelerating to operating speed, then repeating often. During these cycles I am seein 6 ... 9 .. 14 ...19 ... mpg fuel economy. It is with the steady 60 mph highway speed that yield the 30+ mpg fuel economy returns. I have noted that the more highway verse city miles I drive the better my combined fuel economy. I have also concluded I need to be very gentle with the accelerator pedal. If you like to start quick, zoom to the next red light, come to a quick stop and await the green light just to zoom to the next light, I do not think this is the vehicle for you. UPDATE 1/23/2019 I liked the 2016 Toyota Highlander Hybrid so much I traded it in for the 2017 Toyota Highlander Hybrid. I considered the new dynamic cruise controls and multiple camera views to be 'the frosting on the cake', and very beneficial to this disabled veteran when driving. I still have the 2017 Toyota Highlander. I have 18,000 miles on it now, and still average 22-24 mpg Summer and Winter, and 24-26 mpg Spring and Fall. There are times when most, or all the tank full was freeway cruise mileage and I get 28-30 mpg. The comfort is still there, the technology still satisfies me, and I have had no problems with any aspect of this vehicle.
