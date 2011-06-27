Estimated values
2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/3rd Row (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,964
|$13,284
|$14,824
|Clean
|$10,366
|$12,540
|$13,968
|Average
|$9,169
|$11,052
|$12,257
|Rough
|$7,973
|$9,564
|$10,546
Estimated values
2010 Toyota Highlander Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,753
|$10,545
|$11,734
|Clean
|$8,276
|$9,954
|$11,057
|Average
|$7,321
|$8,773
|$9,702
|Rough
|$6,366
|$7,592
|$8,347